Happy Haunting: Check out family-friendly and spooky events happening in the area

There are plenty of spooky feats and trunk-or-treats for community members in the Brazos Valley to enjoy. Mark your calendar and save the dates for these Halloween events that are sure to be a good time.
Tuesday, October 25
Haunting at the Creek
Pebble Creek Country Club, College Station
5 to 9 p.m.
Come enjoy the haunted house, bounce house, crafts, costume contest, games and more! RSVP before the 18th to pick up your wristbands early to avoid the lines! Cost is $20 plus tax if you RSVP before the 18th. $25 after the18th! Per person price includes a festive adult and kid buffet plus all the activities!
Tuesday, October 25
MSC Hospitality Halloween Party
MSC Ballroom 2400, College Station
6 to 9 p.m.
The Halloween Party is an annual fall festival celebration hosted by MSC Hospitality for families in the Bryan/College Station community. This event is a long night of family-friendly fun with food, games, and Halloween-themed activities!
Wednesday, October 26
The Great Pumpkin Pop-Up with Pure Barre
Lake Walk, Bryan
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Join Pure Barre at The Pavilion for a free sunset class on Wednesday, October 26th at 6:30 PM. Don't forget to bring your own yoga mat, water, towel, and friends!
Wednesday, October 26
Boo’s & Bowling
Grand Station Entertainment
9 p.m. to midnight
The night includes free bowling for anyone in a Halloween costume, DJ Adonis will be bringing the vibes, free prizes and giveaways throughout the night! Don't miss out on all the spooky fun! Bowling will be in 90 minute increments; shoes not included.
Thursday, October 27
#ScaredSafe
Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, College Station
5 to 9 p.m.
#ScaredSafe is a spooky fun event to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and Bryan Fire Department to put on a Halloween-themed safety carnival.
Friday, October 28
Halloween Party
Wheel’s Tavern, Bryan
7 p.m.
Halloween party with costume contest. Cash prizes. Finger foods. Bring your favorite snack.
Friday, October 28
Viking Theatre Haunted House
Bryan High School Black Box, Bryan
6 p.m.
Bryan High School theater group will host a haunted house! Come join the fun!
Friday, October 28
Halloweentown in Downtown
Downtown Bryan
4 p.m.
Head to Downtown Bryan on Friday, October 28th for the 3rd annual Halloweentown. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids' crafts, and more kid-friendly fun.
Friday, October 28
Family Fall Festival
Chick-fil-A, Bryan
5 to 9 p.m.
Join Chick-fil-A Bryan for its Family Fall Festival! Everyone in a costume gets a digital offer card for a breakfast entree! Enjoy live music, live DJ, face painting, twisted balloons, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, bingo, community vendors, and a costume contest!
Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30
Witch’s Woods
Delusions Scream Park, Bryan
Friday & Saturday Hours: 7 p.m. to midnight; Sunday Hours: 7 to 10 p.m.
Delusions Scream Park is located 9 miles north of Bryan, TX on Hwy 6 on 50 acres of virtually untouched woods. For 2022, the park is opening for two special weekends with a sneak peak of Witch's Woods.
Saturday, October 29
Phases of Fear Haunted House
Old City Hall on Railroad Street, Calvert
8 p.m.
The Boo Crew Calvert is back for the 4th and most intense year ever and we're looking to find your deepest fears! Saturdays – October 15, 22, and 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight. $15 cash or card at the door. Gates open for ticket sales at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
5th Annual Trunk-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat
Bryan Aquatic Center & Bryan High School Parking Lots
3 p.m.- to 6 p.m.
Enjoy fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and more! Costumes are encouraged. For entry, please bring five canned good items. Items will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Saturday, October 29
Not So Spooky Halloween Party
Learning Express Toys, College Station
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring your kiddos for a costume contest, free treats, giveaways and more! Meet Spiderman, Mirabel and Snow White. FREE.
Saturday, October 29
Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk
Wolf Pen Creek, College Station
Starts at 7:30 a.m.
Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to join us for a Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The free fun-filled event will also feature a costume contest, children's activities, and health and wellness booths that families can enjoy together. Registration for the fun run and costume contest starts at 7:30 a.m., and the run begins at 9 a.m. The costume contest will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and features prizes in age categories, including six and under, 7-12, 13-17, and 18 and over.
Saturday, October 29
The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
The Backyard on Northgate
4 p.m.
Guests will receive a $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest entry, 2+ drinks or shots included with ticket! The first 400 check-in will receive a US stadium cup. The event features exclusive drink specials and food specials at partner venues! Check-in runs from 4 to 4 p.m. at the Backyard and crawl locations will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Continue the fun at the after party from 10 p.m. to midnight at Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station.
Saturday, October 29
13 Rooms of Insanity
Wellborn Middle School, College Station
5:30 p.m.
Come brave the 13 Rooms of Insanity Haunted House... if you dare! $5 per person.
Saturday, October 29
Cowboys & Cowgirls Wanted for a Western Adventure
993 Peach Creek Cut Off, College Station
5 p.m.
Come join us for a rootin' tootin' time with your family and all the chili you can eat! There will be horseback riding, mechanical bull riding, games, and candy! Hosted by Mountain Valley Fellowship.
Saturday, October 29
Character Parade
Whimsy and Wild Emporium, Bryan
12:30 p.m.
Dress your child up as their favorite story book character and come join in our parade at the store. Have them bring their book as well. The store will have a special treat for each kiddo and a chance for them to show off their costume and tell us why it is their favorite! Get some extra use out of those costumes!
Sunday, October 30
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Learning Express Toys, College Station
11 a.m.
Everyone loves Halloween, even our pets! Dress up your pet in costume and get ready for some fun! Learning Express Toys will be giving away a basket of goodies to the winner and gift cards to 2nd & 3rd place! Event is FREE and will be held outside in front of the shop!
Sunday, October 30
Halloween at the Honey Farm
Beeweaver Honey Farm, Navasota
Noon
Halloween fun for the whole family! Come in costume and get 10% off in the farm store: BeeGoods Mercantile. Activities include a scavenger hunt, Halloween treats, photo-ops, coloring contest, pumpkin painting, hayrides and more!
Sunday, October 30
Habitat Harvest
Field by Hillier, College Station
3 to 5 p.m.
Come and join Habitat for Humanity as they brew up a good time at the ultimate trick-or-treat event in Bryan/College Station this Halloween. This eerie event will be held at the Faith in Action pumpkin patch on Sunday, October 30th from 3-5 p.m. Bring your family and be ready to have a hauntingly good time!
Sunday, October 30
Century Square Trick-or-Treat
Century Square, College Station
4 to 7 p.m.
Century Square will offer children and parents the opportunity to prowl the district for tasty treasures during our annual district-wide trick-or-treat. The evening will end with a Monster Mash on The Green where kids can run, dance and play to music. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities for free including mini-pumpkin painting sponsored by State Farm, magic show starting at 5 p.m., fun games, temporary tattoos, costume contests & so much more! Trick-or-treating will take place rain or shine and the event is BYOB (bring your own bucket/bag). Participating merchants with candy will be identified with balloons. Parking is free everywhere for this event—both the surface lot and the garage
Sunday, October 30
REACH Halloween Festival
Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, Bryan
Starts at 4:30 p.m.
Reach, the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley, Zeta, and the Aggie Men's Club are excited to invite you and your family to this year's Halloween Festival! Activities will include bounce houses, pumpkin carving, face painting, and a costume contest with prizes! A free dinner will also be served at the event.
Sunday October 30
Trunk-or-Treat (St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church)
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, College Station
Starts at 5 p.m.
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church invites you to join us for a Trunk or Treat in the St. Thomas parking lot! You can participate by either bringing your trunk and filling it with treats or being you can be a trick or treater .... or both!
Sunday, October 30
Trunk-or-Treat (First United Methodist Church)
First United Methodist Church, Bryan
5 p.m.
Candy, games, and food! Kicks off at 5 p.m. until dark! FREE.
Sunday, October 30
Trunk-or-Treat (Wellborn Baptist Church)
Wellborn Baptist Church, College Station
5 to 7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat and bounce house! Everyone is invited!
Sunday, October 30
Fall Festival (Christ Church)
Christ Church, College Station
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Fall-elujah, it's that time of year again! Join Christ Church at its annual Fall Festival, Sunday, October 30th, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There will be games, trunk or treating, inflatables, a cake walk, candy, prizes, and tons of family fun!! Wear your costume and enter our costume contests. Be sure to bring a bucket for all your goodies. It’s sure to be a gourd time! There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream available for purchase.
Sunday, October 30
Trunk or Treat (St. Thomas Episcopal Church)
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
5 p.m.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church invites guests to join for a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. Community members can participate by either bringing your trunk and filling it with treats or being a trick-or-treater!
Sunday, October 30
Fall Festival
Restoration Church, Bryan
3:30 p.m.
Come join Restoration for an afternoon of fun and games for the whole family! Wear your best costumes, play games, and win prizes, all free of charge and open to all who would like to stop by!
Monday, October 31
Spooky Story Time
Smith-Welch Memorial Library, Navasota
10:30 a.m.
Join storyteller Bernadette Nason for some spooky tales on Halloween at the library! This event is free and open to all!
Monday, October 31
Texas A&M Sports Car Club Trunk-or-Treat
Century Square, College Station
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. guests can browse the classic and exotic car selections before grabbing dinner at one of Century Square’s delicious restaurants. Free parking will be available in the garage.
Monday, October 31
Halloween Party
3rd Floor Bar, Bryan
9 p.m.
Come out for the best Halloween party in the area brought to you by Spayce Entertainment! Hookahs, Drinks, Bottle Service, and DJ BEAR spinning the best party music! Cash Prize for Best Costume! Special Midnight Performance from your new favorite entertainer Lextasy! $10/advance ticket or $15 door entry.
Monday, October 31
HBC Fall
Copperfield Park, Bryan
6 p.m.
Come out for the food, train rides, bounce house and slides, and don't forget the Halloween treats!
Monday, October 31
Wicked Woods
Woods Haunted Trails
7 p.m.
Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Texas A&M will be putting on a scare for folks! Tickets are $10 and because of COVID-19 are being sold online.
Monday, October 31
Trunk or Treat (Bright Light Church)
Bright Light Church, College Station
6 p.m.
Bring your family and friends to join in on the fun!
Monday, October 31
Corn Maze
Texas A&M Agronomy
2748 F&B Road, College Station
7 p.m.
Come enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, maroon cotton, sunflowers and an abundance of photo opportunities!