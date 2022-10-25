Happy Haunting: Check out family-friendly and spooky events happening in the area

There are plenty of spooky feats and trunk-or-treats for community members in the Brazos Valley to enjoy. Mark your calendar and save the dates for these Halloween events that are sure to be a good time.

Tuesday, October 25

Haunting at the Creek

Pebble Creek Country Club, College Station

5 to 9 p.m.

Come enjoy the haunted house, bounce house, crafts, costume contest, games and more! RSVP before the 18th to pick up your wristbands early to avoid the lines! Cost is $20 plus tax if you RSVP before the 18th. $25 after the18th! Per person price includes a festive adult and kid buffet plus all the activities!

Tuesday, October 25

MSC Hospitality Halloween Party

MSC Ballroom 2400, College Station

6 to 9 p.m.

The Halloween Party is an annual fall festival celebration hosted by MSC Hospitality for families in the Bryan/College Station community. This event is a long night of family-friendly fun with food, games, and Halloween-themed activities!

Wednesday, October 26

The Great Pumpkin Pop-Up with Pure Barre

Lake Walk, Bryan

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Pure Barre at The Pavilion for a free sunset class on Wednesday, October 26th at 6:30 PM. Don't forget to bring your own yoga mat, water, towel, and friends!

Wednesday, October 26

Boo’s & Bowling

Grand Station Entertainment

9 p.m. to midnight

The night includes free bowling for anyone in a Halloween costume, DJ Adonis will be bringing the vibes, free prizes and giveaways throughout the night! Don't miss out on all the spooky fun! Bowling will be in 90 minute increments; shoes not included.

Thursday, October 27

#ScaredSafe

Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, College Station

5 to 9 p.m.

#ScaredSafe is a spooky fun event to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and Bryan Fire Department to put on a Halloween-themed safety carnival.

Friday, October 28

Halloween Party

Wheel’s Tavern, Bryan

7 p.m.

Halloween party with costume contest. Cash prizes. Finger foods. Bring your favorite snack.

Friday, October 28

Viking Theatre Haunted House

Bryan High School Black Box, Bryan

6 p.m.

Bryan High School theater group will host a haunted house! Come join the fun!

Friday, October 28

Halloweentown in Downtown

Downtown Bryan

4 p.m.

Head to Downtown Bryan on Friday, October 28th for the 3rd annual Halloweentown. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids' crafts, and more kid-friendly fun.

Friday, October 28

Family Fall Festival

Chick-fil-A, Bryan

5 to 9 p.m.

Join Chick-fil-A Bryan for its Family Fall Festival! Everyone in a costume gets a digital offer card for a breakfast entree! Enjoy live music, live DJ, face painting, twisted balloons, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, bingo, community vendors, and a costume contest!

Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30

Witch’s Woods

Delusions Scream Park, Bryan

Friday & Saturday Hours: 7 p.m. to midnight; Sunday Hours: 7 to 10 p.m.

Delusions Scream Park is located 9 miles north of Bryan, TX on Hwy 6 on 50 acres of virtually untouched woods. For 2022, the park is opening for two special weekends with a sneak peak of Witch's Woods.

Saturday, October 29

Phases of Fear Haunted House

Old City Hall on Railroad Street, Calvert

8 p.m.

The Boo Crew Calvert is back for the 4th and most intense year ever and we're looking to find your deepest fears! Saturdays – October 15, 22, and 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight. $15 cash or card at the door. Gates open for ticket sales at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

5th Annual Trunk-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat

Bryan Aquatic Center & Bryan High School Parking Lots

3 p.m.- to 6 p.m.

Enjoy fair games, food vendors, inflatables, train rides, and more! Costumes are encouraged. For entry, please bring five canned good items. Items will be donated to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Saturday, October 29

Not So Spooky Halloween Party

Learning Express Toys, College Station

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your kiddos for a costume contest, free treats, giveaways and more! Meet Spiderman, Mirabel and Snow White. FREE.

Saturday, October 29

Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk

Wolf Pen Creek, College Station

Starts at 7:30 a.m.

Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to join us for a Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run & Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The free fun-filled event will also feature a costume contest, children's activities, and health and wellness booths that families can enjoy together. Registration for the fun run and costume contest starts at 7:30 a.m., and the run begins at 9 a.m. The costume contest will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and features prizes in age categories, including six and under, 7-12, 13-17, and 18 and over.

Saturday, October 29

The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

The Backyard on Northgate

4 p.m.

Guests will receive a $1,000 Grand Prize Costume Contest entry, 2+ drinks or shots included with ticket! The first 400 check-in will receive a US stadium cup. The event features exclusive drink specials and food specials at partner venues! Check-in runs from 4 to 4 p.m. at the Backyard and crawl locations will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Continue the fun at the after party from 10 p.m. to midnight at Mo’s Irish Pub in College Station.

Saturday, October 29

13 Rooms of Insanity

Wellborn Middle School, College Station

5:30 p.m.

Come brave the 13 Rooms of Insanity Haunted House... if you dare! $5 per person.

Saturday, October 29

Cowboys & Cowgirls Wanted for a Western Adventure

993 Peach Creek Cut Off, College Station

5 p.m.

Come join us for a rootin' tootin' time with your family and all the chili you can eat! There will be horseback riding, mechanical bull riding, games, and candy! Hosted by Mountain Valley Fellowship.

Saturday, October 29

Character Parade

Whimsy and Wild Emporium, Bryan

12:30 p.m.

Dress your child up as their favorite story book character and come join in our parade at the store. Have them bring their book as well. The store will have a special treat for each kiddo and a chance for them to show off their costume and tell us why it is their favorite! Get some extra use out of those costumes!

Sunday, October 30

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest

Learning Express Toys, College Station

11 a.m.

Everyone loves Halloween, even our pets! Dress up your pet in costume and get ready for some fun! Learning Express Toys will be giving away a basket of goodies to the winner and gift cards to 2nd & 3rd place! Event is FREE and will be held outside in front of the shop!

Sunday, October 30

Halloween at the Honey Farm

Beeweaver Honey Farm, Navasota

Noon

Halloween fun for the whole family! Come in costume and get 10% off in the farm store: BeeGoods Mercantile. Activities include a scavenger hunt, Halloween treats, photo-ops, coloring contest, pumpkin painting, hayrides and more!

Sunday, October 30

Habitat Harvest

Field by Hillier, College Station

3 to 5 p.m.

Come and join Habitat for Humanity as they brew up a good time at the ultimate trick-or-treat event in Bryan/College Station this Halloween. This eerie event will be held at the Faith in Action pumpkin patch on Sunday, October 30th from 3-5 p.m. Bring your family and be ready to have a hauntingly good time!

Sunday, October 30

Century Square Trick-or-Treat

Century Square, College Station

4 to 7 p.m.

Century Square will offer children and parents the opportunity to prowl the district for tasty treasures during our annual district-wide trick-or-treat. The evening will end with a Monster Mash on The Green where kids can run, dance and play to music. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities for free including mini-pumpkin painting sponsored by State Farm, magic show starting at 5 p.m., fun games, temporary tattoos, costume contests & so much more! Trick-or-treating will take place rain or shine and the event is BYOB (bring your own bucket/bag). Participating merchants with candy will be identified with balloons. Parking is free everywhere for this event—both the surface lot and the garage

Sunday, October 30

REACH Halloween Festival

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, Bryan

Starts at 4:30 p.m.

Reach, the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley, Zeta, and the Aggie Men's Club are excited to invite you and your family to this year's Halloween Festival! Activities will include bounce houses, pumpkin carving, face painting, and a costume contest with prizes! A free dinner will also be served at the event.

Sunday October 30

Trunk-or-Treat (St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church)

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, College Station

Starts at 5 p.m.

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church invites you to join us for a Trunk or Treat in the St. Thomas parking lot! You can participate by either bringing your trunk and filling it with treats or being you can be a trick or treater .... or both!

Sunday, October 30

Trunk-or-Treat (First United Methodist Church)

First United Methodist Church, Bryan

5 p.m.

Candy, games, and food! Kicks off at 5 p.m. until dark! FREE.

Sunday, October 30

Trunk-or-Treat (Wellborn Baptist Church)

Wellborn Baptist Church, College Station

5 to 7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat and bounce house! Everyone is invited!

Sunday, October 30

Fall Festival (Christ Church)

Christ Church, College Station

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Fall-elujah, it's that time of year again! Join Christ Church at its annual Fall Festival, Sunday, October 30th, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There will be games, trunk or treating, inflatables, a cake walk, candy, prizes, and tons of family fun!! Wear your costume and enter our costume contests. Be sure to bring a bucket for all your goodies. It’s sure to be a gourd time! There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream available for purchase.

Sunday, October 30

Trunk or Treat (St. Thomas Episcopal Church)

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

5 p.m.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church invites guests to join for a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. Community members can participate by either bringing your trunk and filling it with treats or being a trick-or-treater!

Sunday, October 30

Fall Festival

Restoration Church, Bryan

3:30 p.m.

Come join Restoration for an afternoon of fun and games for the whole family! Wear your best costumes, play games, and win prizes, all free of charge and open to all who would like to stop by!

Monday, October 31

Spooky Story Time

Smith-Welch Memorial Library, Navasota

10:30 a.m.

Join storyteller Bernadette Nason for some spooky tales on Halloween at the library! This event is free and open to all!

Monday, October 31

Texas A&M Sports Car Club Trunk-or-Treat

Century Square, College Station

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. guests can browse the classic and exotic car selections before grabbing dinner at one of Century Square’s delicious restaurants. Free parking will be available in the garage.

Monday, October 31

Halloween Party

3rd Floor Bar, Bryan

9 p.m.

Come out for the best Halloween party in the area brought to you by Spayce Entertainment! Hookahs, Drinks, Bottle Service, and DJ BEAR spinning the best party music! Cash Prize for Best Costume! Special Midnight Performance from your new favorite entertainer Lextasy! $10/advance ticket or $15 door entry.

Monday, October 31

HBC Fall

Copperfield Park, Bryan

6 p.m.

Come out for the food, train rides, bounce house and slides, and don't forget the Halloween treats!

Monday, October 31

Wicked Woods

Woods Haunted Trails

7 p.m.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Texas A&M will be putting on a scare for folks! Tickets are $10 and because of COVID-19 are being sold online.

Monday, October 31

Trunk or Treat (Bright Light Church)

Bright Light Church, College Station

6 p.m.

Bring your family and friends to join in on the fun!

Monday, October 31

Corn Maze

Texas A&M Agronomy

2748 F&B Road, College Station

7 p.m.

Come enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, maroon cotton, sunflowers and an abundance of photo opportunities!