Arts Council Announces New Gallery Exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Obscure Texas, an exhibit displaying artwork by Michelle

Florence, will be on display at the Arts Council from July 16th to August 30th, 2024.

The Lone Star State is brimming with unique and quirky landmarks. In Michelle’s series, “Obscure Texas,” she captures some of those obscure places, bringing each landscape to life in a colorful and humorous way. The artist’s favorite Texas animal (the armadillo) makes a hidden appearance in most of the paintings. Travel across Texas with Michelle as she explores unusual landmarks on this colorful adventure.

Inspired by color, Michelle understands how color impacts our daily lives and emotions. Growing up in Texas, she was never satisfied with a Crayola box of 64 crayons – she wanted more! At age 3, Michelle used that box of crayons to bring life to her boring white walls. Today, her art (and walls) continues to be filled with vivid colors that evoke cheerful and bright emotions in her graphic/pop art style. The mediums she enjoys include acrylic, gouache, watercolor, fused and stained glass, photography, clay, and pen and ink. Whether with a brush, pen, or mouse, Michelle strives to create art that brings a smile to her audience.

Michelle's artistic pursuits have earned recognition in Texas, where her works on canvas, photography, and graphic design have been honored with numerous awards. She is currently in an exhibition at Rice University-Glasscock School. Her artwork is also found at Art Machine Gallery in Sawyer Yards, Fort Bend Art Center, and along SH 6 south on two traffic control boxes. Recently, Michelle was the featured artist at the “Art in the Bend” art festival in Richmond, TX, where she will also decorate another traffic control box later in 2024. More information about Michelle and her artwork can be found at michelleflorence.com.

More information about the exhibit can be found at acbv.org/event/obscure-texas.

Exhibit Dates

July 16th - August 30th

Exhibit Location

Arts Council Lobby Gallery

4180 Highway 6 South

College Station, TX 77845

Hours of Operation

Monday - Friday

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For questions, comments, or concerns please contact the Arts Council at info@acbv.org.