Family Fish Festivities are coming to the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum this weekend

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the College Station Police Department

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum invites the Bryan-College Station community to attend their second annual Family Fish event hosted by the College Station Police Department.

Held at the library’s pond, the free event is on Saturday, June 10 from 7 to 11 a.m. and includes fishing, a taco truck, emergency vehicle displays and more. College Station Police Department’s Public Information Officer David Simmons says the event gives the police department a chance to thank the public.

“This is our second year hosting family fish at the George Bush Library,” Officer Simmons says. “This is just an opportunity for us to show our appreciation to the public, to the community that supports us so we can give back to them. They give so much to us through their support.”

The Bush Library’s Director of Marketing and Communications Amy Raines says attendees are encouraged to bring their own poles since a limited supply of child sizes are available. Coolers and food are welcome, but she encourages visitors to please leave glass, pets or alcohol at home.

“We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome,” Amy says. “I think it gives the police department and the library staff both the chance to showcase what we have available in our community, and to meet some of the College Station police and realize that they're human beings, they're people, they're not just a uniform.”

A fishing license is not required, and all fish are catch-and-release, except for the catfish that are currently being stocked. Texas A&M Outdoor Adventures will be there with educational displays, games and assistance with baiting hooks for the handful of kids expected to attend.

“It was my first time going last year,” Officer Simmons says. “Seeing the numerous amounts of families coming in, I was pretty shocked. Some of these kids, it was their first time being able to go fish and we team up with several different entities that are out there kind of helping and coaching. So it's just an awesome time to be able to just watch these kids have fun, watch these families interact, to do something outdoors.”

Officer Simmons says there will be a couple of police vehicles as well as an ambulance or even fire truck from the fire department to show kids what they operate with on a daily basis.

“Come out and have conversations with us,” Officer Simmons says. “If you're skeptical on the police, this is a great opportunity to get to know us and see that we are human and that we care about the community. The kids are the main thing, they get to see us and know that we're gonna be there for them and be their friend.”

To escape the sun, visitors can enter the museum when it opens at 9:30 a.m. The current rotating exhibit, Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, opened May 26 this year and will close January 3, 2024. The permanent collection includes the life of George Bush before, during and after his presidency.

“[It] sort of showcases President and Mrs. Bush’s lives all the way from before they even met to his time and World War II when he was shot down and rescued,” Amy says. “They've got Fidelity, one of his boats, that Barbara claimed he drove way too fast in and she wouldn’t ride with him. I always get such a kick out of hearing that.”

You can RSVP for Family Fish on the library’s Facebook, Amy says. In addition, a Bush Birthday Tribute will be held on Monday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s rotunda to celebrate what would have been his 99th birthday. Wear crazy socks and pearls in honor of the President and Mrs. Bush and enjoy free cake, popcorn and refreshments.

“President Bush loved fishing with his children and grandchildren, and we think the Family Fish event is a great way to share that with our community,” Amy says.