Float applications are open for the 2024 Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

It's Christmas in July! It's time to get excited for the 2024 Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade.

Destination Bryan announces float applications open today for the 2024 Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade. This event will take place in Downtown Bryan on Thursday, December 12 starting at 6 PM with the parade starting at 6:30 PM. The theme of this year’s float decorating contest will be Holiday Movie Magic. Businesses and organizations can apply to partake in the parade at: https://form.jotform.com/232615233322142

The Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade will consist of the traditional Lighted Parade and holiday activities throughout Downtown including holiday shopping, holiday photo opportunities, and more!

There are a limited number of float entries, so early registration is highly encouraged. Applications will close on Monday, Nov. 25 at 5 PM or when all spots are filled, whichever comes first.

For more event details visit https://destinationbryan.com/parade

Courtesy of Destination Bryan