George Bush Presidential Library & Museum A Conversation About ADA With Lex Frieden 2024

COLLEGE STATION, July 22, 2024 – The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is excited to announce A Conversation About ADA With Lex Frieden event, Thursday, July 25. The event is free and open to all, but reservations are encouraged. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30.

In July of 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a landmark piece of legislation that impacted the lives of millions of Americans. By his side at the signing ceremony was Lex Frieden, who was instrumental in conceiving and drafting the ADA.

Over the past five decades, Mr. Frieden has worked tirelessly to advocate for disabled people. He is seen as one of the country’s most prominent advocates–advancing research, public policy, and equal rights for people with disabilities and their families.

Join us as we reflect on his work to create the ADA, why it was one of President Bush’s most pressing domestic causes, and how ADA has changed the lives of countless millions over the past 34 years since its signing.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is committed to making our events accessible to everyone. If you require accommodation to fully participate, please contact reservations.bush@nara.gov at least 3 days prior to the event.

To RSVP and for more information, contact the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum Public Program Department at 979-691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.

