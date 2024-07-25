Join the Brazos Valley Chorale

Auditions for the Brazos Valley Chorale's 56th season, "Music Through Time and Space," are being held on August 17, 2024 at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station. Those wishing to sing with the Chorale can express their interest using the "Request an Audition" link at bvchorale.org or by contacting the Chorale at mail@bvchorale.org or 979.476.8199.

This season begins in a joint concert on October 20 with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, Texas A&M Century Singers, and Texas A&M Women's Chorus. See the Chorale website, bvchorale.org, for other information about the Chorale and its upcoming season.