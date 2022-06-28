Insite's Top Things to Do: July 4th Edition

Howdy! With Fourth of July right around the corner, many community members are looking for activities to celebrate America's independence. With a tons of celebrations around the area, there is sure to be an activity for you.

Friday, July 1

Freedom Festival - 6 to 10 p.m.

With help from The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, Lake Walk is transforming into to a ultimate Fourth of July celebration for kids. The afternoon features cookie decorating with MAS Cookies, instruments available to play from the School of Rock, summer photo ops, and crafts. The event is free to attend.

Downtown Navasota

Offcenter Improv Open Jam of Freedom - 7 to 9 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre welcomes all individuals to join in a July 4th improv session. All are welcome to join in on the act or watch the drama unfold. Admission is free but donations are accepted.

StageCenter Theatre, Bryan

Saturday, July 2

Little Firecrackers - 3 to 6 p.m.

The city of Navasota is hosting its 3rd annual Independence Day celebration with a patriotic parade, live music, fireworks, and family-friendly activities. Participation in the parade is free and does not require registration. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and can be seen from downtown Navasota. navasotatx.gov/home/events/8786

Lake Walk, Bryan

Sunday, July 3

3rd of July Fireworks Celebration - starts at 6 p.m.

This annual July 4th celebration in its 26th year takes place the evening before the national holiday. There will be food, inflatables for the kids, live music by the Jamie Jennings band, and prizes for the whole family. Admission is free. Elizabeth-lutheran.org

165 Co Rd 207, Caldwell

Independence Day Mixer & Market - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy food, drinks, live music and even giveaways from 1 to 6 p.m. on the Green at Century Square! This event is intended for all ages and offers free admission and parking. stayhappening.com/e/independence-day-mixer-andamp-market-E3LUVMVEV4KW

175 Century Square Dr., College Station

Monday, July 4

An Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hark back to the good ol’ days and honor the nation’s birthday with the Brazos Heritage Society’s annual holiday celebration. There will be flag raising, a children’s parade, fun music, refreshments, and multiple exhibit booths. Free. brazosheritage.org

600 S. Hutchins St., Bryan

Round Top 4th of July Parade - starts at 10 a.m.

The 172nd Annual Round Top Fourth of July parade features floats, antique cars, trail riders, and more. The 1.8-mile parade route starts at the Round Top Rifle Hall that’s off of FM 1457 and winds its way through Round Top. exploreroundtop.com/fourthofjuly

Downtown Round Top

4th of July BBQ Celebration - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the people of Kenney in celebrating the 4th of July with beef, pork, and mutton plates, a cake walk, a silent and live auction as well as raffle prizes, music, and fun activities. Adults are $15 and children 6 and under are $5. Facebook.com Search: The Kenney Agricultural Hall

444 Kenney Hall Road, Bellville

Annual 4th of July Parade & Celebration - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This 4th of July celebration in its 45th year features an annual parade that was voted the best small-town 4th of July parade in Texas. Refreshments and fun activities will be provided. Experience the famous Kazoo Marching Band, and enjoy this creative parade filled with decorated vehicles and floats. chappellhilltx.com/events

Downtown Chappell Hill

“I Love America” Celebration - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting this Independence Day event at the George H. W. Bush Museum & Library. It will feature food, music, veterans groups, and more. This event is free and open to the public, and the museum will offer free admission from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those attending the celebration. https://csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022/

1000 George Bush Drive W, College Station

Firemen’s July 4th Celebration and Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Fury - starts at 7 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Posse and Giddings Volunteer Fire Department team up for a big 4th of July celebration that starts with a lazy day in the park, barbecue, and an auction to benefit the Giddings Fire Department. In the evening, the sheriff’s posse will host championship bull riding and mutton bustin’, followed by fireworks and a dance. giddingstx.com

LCSP Covered Arena, Giddings

19th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show & Fundraiser - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Join District 2 for a firework show in the Brazos Valley! Gates open at 5 p.m.. Donations will be accepted for parking. The event includes raffle tickets, food trucks, music and more!

13055 E State Highway 21, Kurten

4th of July Fireworks and Drones Show - starts at 9 p.m.