Insite's May 25-31 To-Do List

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Thursday, May 26

Trivia Night on The Green - 7 to 9 p.m.

Have fun and win prizes by competing with your friends each week to answer questions about sports, history, and music, as well as specific categories like cartoons, architecture, fashion, and more. The more you know, the more you win! Grab a bite to eat and something to drink from one of the surrounding restaurants, and head out to The Green to get your trivia on. FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/trivia-on-the-green1132222

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Friday, May 27

2022 Summer Movie Film Series - starts at 7 p.m.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be hosting the 2022 Summer Movie Film Series, and you’re invited! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the films under the stars. Free games and refreshments (while supplies last) will begin at 7 p.m. and the movies will start just after sundown. FREE. bush41.org

1000 W. George Bush Drive, Bryan

$ Memorial Day Weekend at The Cove - noon to 8 p.m.

Celebrate this holiday weekend at The Cove this year! The Cove is open Monday, May 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Float the lazy river, surf the ProFlow, and enjoy cold drinks and delicious food. Open to the public 18 & up. thecove.bearx.com

350 W. Deacon Drive, College Station

Saturday, May 28

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. They support our region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Coiled Baskets Class - 1 to 3 p.m.

Come and play, ask questions, and hang out with like minded people at Intersections Textile Learning Center and Gallery. Cost: $7.50 per person for materials. $. weavebrazos.org

2116 S. College Avenue, Bryan

Memorial Day Weekend at The Cove - noon to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the long weekend at The Cove this year! They are open Monday, May 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Float the lazy river, surf the ProFlow, and enjoy cold drinks and delicious food. Open to the public 18 & up. $. thecove.bearx.com

350 W. Deacon Drive, College Station

Summer Cookie Decorating Class (18+) - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Are y’all ready for a cookie party!? Come learn the basics of decorating beautiful Summer themed cookies with Catherine, the owner of Busha’s Custom Cookies! This is a beginners class, so no experience needed. During this class, they will teach you step-by-step how to decorate 6 different custom cookie designs. All materials will be provided. Every guest will leave with 6 decorated cookies. So grab a friend and come party! Classes are 18 and up! Show up 10 minutes early as they will start promptly on time. $. m.facebook.com/events/1232768767255884

305 W. 27th Street, Bryan

BuzzFest 2022 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The annual BuzzFest is an interactive honey bee festival. Bee experts from all over Texas will be on hand to help teach and thrill you with all the honey bee blitz humanly possible! As always, the goal with BuzzFest is to host guests at the farm for a fun-filled, bee-infused day. Bring your smile, refillable water bottle, lawn chair, and the family! $. facebook.com/events/916072405639487

16481 County Road, Navasota

Cars, Guitars & Cigars - Summer Concert Music Series - starts at 5:15 p.m.

Join in on the last Saturday in May, June, and July for the Summer Concert Music Series, "Cars, Guitars & Cigars." Event highlights include classic car cruise, welcoming all makes and models, Texas-performing music artist, mobile cigar bar and lounge, street themed food, with specialty chefs and/or food trucks each concert, and ice house in the historic Drennan & Randolph Building featuring the Ol' West Saloon with beer and wine on the 50' bar. This is a free event to enjoy an evening on Historic Main Street with car enthusiast, music lovers, and culinary foodies. FREE. facebook.com/CarsGuitarsCigars

706 S. Main Street, Calvert

Sunday, May 29

Cars & Coffee at Century Square - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Sports Car Club and Century Square present Coffee & Cars, the third Sunday of every month! Grab a fellow auto enthusiast and get to Century Square to browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. Grab a cup of joe from Harvest Coffee or Clean Juice while you peruse the cars. Be sure to find a spot for brunch/lunch at any of the restaurants in Century Square, including Mo’s Irish Pub, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Velvet Taco, and more! FREE.

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Memorial Day Weekend at The Cove - noon to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the long weekend at The Cove this year! They are open Monday, May 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Float the lazy river, surf the ProFlow, and enjoy cold drinks and delicious food. Open to the public 18 & up. $. thecove.bearx.com

350 W. Deacon Drive, College Station

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day Weekend at The Cove - noon to 8 p.m.

Celebrate the long weekend at The Cove this year! They are open Monday, May 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Float the lazy river, surf the ProFlow, and enjoy cold drinks and delicious food. Open to the public 18 & up. $. thecove.bearx.com

350 W. Deacon Drive, College Station

Tuesday, May 31

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.