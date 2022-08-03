Insite's Top Things to Do: August 3-9

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, August 3

Story Time at Grand Station - starts at 3 p.m.

Enjoy Story Times at Grand Station with Bryan + College Station Public Library System! Kiddo's imagination will run wild as they enter the fun and interactive story time! FREE.

2400 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

Piano Karaoke - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

A new spin on traditional karaoke. Guests can sign up their favorite songs backed up by talented musicians on keyboards.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Thursday, August 4

Ken Lidwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery - starts at 7:30 p.m.

From multi-award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig comes a fast-paced adventure about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as six actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can the heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Directed by Jennifer Hargis.

218 North Bryan Ave, Bryan

Friday, August 5

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Book Release Party - 4 to 7 p.m.

Join the fun as Whimsy & Wild Emporium helps to celebrate the growing Zany Zia's Hats to Where Adventure Series! This come-and-go event is for 8-12 year olds and their families. The author will do a reading at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30, and there will be crafts for kids and refreshments for all. FREE.

214 N Main Street, Bryan

First Friday - 5 to 10 p.m.

The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! Plus, guest's favorite Downtown Bryan shops & restaurants stay open late for the evening. This is the place to be on the First Friday of each month in Aggieland!

Downtown Bryan

WE's 3 Year Anniversary Business Shower - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating three years in business with a debut of our new membership and offerings. Come find out what WE has to offer women entrepreneurs. WE is celebrating 3 years in business! We'll be revealing our fall schedule, have tons of raffles and prizes, as well as a sparkly toast to Cheers to 3 Years at 7 p.m.

211 North Main Street, Bryan

Messina Hof Harvest Festival Weekend One - 7 to 9 p.m.

Kick off the weekend at Moonlit Harvest on Friday, August 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. An evening filled with picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making award-winning ports in the Messina Hof Estate Vineyard. End the night with a delicious vineyard cuisine buffet and a variety of Messina Hof wines available to sample!

4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan

Floats-n-Flicks - starts at 8 p.m.

Enjoy movies under the stars this summer! The Movies in the Park summer series is presented by Brannon Industrial Group. On Friday, August 5, Luca (PG) will be shown on the big screen at the Blue Bell Aquatic Center courtesy of their movie sponsor, Citizens State Bank. Gates open at 8 p.m. The movie will begin 10 minutes after sunset. Guests can bring their float to be in the pool during the movie. Event Promotion generously provided by KTEX 106-KWHI 1280.

1800 E Tom Green Street, Brenham

Saturday, August 6

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Messina Hof Harvest Festival: Daytime Harvest - 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Bring the family out for a fun-filled day of picking and stomping the very grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports. Guests will receive a souvenir “Harvest Crew” t-shirt signed with their very own purple footprints. After stomping, complete their day at the Estate with a tour and tasting experience. Guests can also even upgrade their experience to include a Vineyard Cuisine™ Brunch Box and glass of wine. All Daytime Harvest tickets include grape picking and stomping.

4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan

Family Fish - 8 to 11 a.m.

The College Station Police Department is excited to partner with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to bring you Family Fish 2022! Create lasting family memories while enjoying a morning of FREE fishing and fun at the pond on the grounds of the Bush Library and Museum! The pond will be generously stocked with fish, and additional activities will include games, education stations, emergency vehicle displays, refreshments, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. Fishing licenses are not required.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp - Noon to 5 p.m.

Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This adult experience is $40. Kids get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! Walk-ins: Adults/$60, if space permits. Please email with questions or to reserve a day and time.

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

Annual Grape Stomp Festival - 12 to 6 p.m.

It’s grape harvest season in Texas, so gather family and friends to jump into the vat and crush grapes! This fun experience is available to adults and kids! Entrance to the Grape Stomp Festival is free for Bernhardt Winery customers. Train rides will be available for guests for $1 per person. Guests can enjoy the Grape Stomp for pictures for $2 per person or purchase commemorative t-shirts to stomp on after the grapes!

9043 Country Road 204, Plantersville

Sonic Seduction Acoustic Saturday - 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing afternoon kicking back on Bernhardt Winery's beautiful and shady lawn with great wine and local music! Sonic Seduction will be taking the stage on the north lawn from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. playing a variety of tunes from the 70’s, 80’s to today’s pop/dance/rock tunes! Cheese and charcuterie boards are available to order. Picnics and coolers are welcome, no outside alcohol allowed due to TABC law. FREE.

9043 Country Road 204, Plantersville

Messina Hof Harvest Festival: Murder in Margaritaland Mystery Dinner - 7 to 9 p.m.

Somewhere in the tropics between the Port of Indecision and the Southwest of Disorder, guests will find where murder meets mayhem and the intrigue begins! While most vacation at Margaritaland, an exclusive tropical resort, to get away from their troubles, for one unfortunate soul, it will mean the end of their travels altogether. Has the lottery winner’s luck run out? Will it be the bartender who has served his last drink? Is the honeymoon over for the newlyweds before it even begins? Or will the stars collide for one Hollywood superstar? At the resort, the guilty will mingle among the guests and everyone will be left with the task of deciphering between the facts and falsehoods that plague this paradise in order to make a killer pay for their crime. All Murder Mystery tickets include food and wine. Costumes encouraged!

4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan

Sunday, August 7

21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp - Noon to 4 p.m.

Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This adult experience is $40. Kids get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! Walk-ins: Adults/$60, if space permits. Please email with questions or to reserve a day and time.

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

The REACH Project: Free Health Clinic - 2 to 6 p.m.

TAMU College of Pharmacy will be doing A1C and blood glucose screenings for diabetes. Nurse-Family Partnerships are providing education about the program and signing interested expectants. HealthPoint is providing resources and education on affordable healthcare. Brazos County Health District will be providing COVID-19 immunizations. Texas C-STEP is providing education and resources about cancer. Providing referrals for their clinic. Dr. Carl Tong will provide education and resources for heart disease and other heart conditions.

500 E. Pruitt Street, Bryan

The GooRoos Yacht Rock - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GooRoos Yacht Rock is a seven-member band with a smooth sound reminiscent of artists from the late ’70s-early ’80s. They bring to the stage a unique musical quality that incorporates clean harmonies, smooth jazz, and unforgettable melodies. The seven-member group includes drums and electric/acoustic guitars combined with bass, electric keys, saxophone, and versatile vocals. Bernhardt Winery invites you to experience their Sunday Lawn Concerts, just a pleasant country drive northwest of Houston.

9043 Country Road 204, Planterville

Monday, August 8

Singo at The Queen Theatre - 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Everyone loves singing along with their favorite songs and who doesn’t love a competitive game of Bingo? SINGO Music Bingo brings together the best of both worlds for a high energy game that is fun for everyone. Simply listen to your favorite music, match the songs to the titles on your music bingo cards, and win great prizes.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Tuesday, August 9

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 p.m. and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

We "moustache" you a question... But we'll "shave" it for Trivia Tuesday at Harvey Washbangers! Be sure to join us for the highly requested return of this fun event! FREE. washbangers.com

1802 S. Texas Avenue, College Station

See more events on our community calendar!