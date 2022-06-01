Insite's June 1-7 To-Do List

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, June 1

BCSPLS Summer Reading Program Starts

The BCSPLS 2022 Summer Reading Program starts June 1 and ends July 31. This program is for all ages. Contact a librarian at (979) 209-5600 or (979) 209-6347 if you need help. You can also stop by Mounce Library or Ringer Library to get help in person. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan OR 1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

BCSPLS Writing Contest for Adults

The Bryan+College Station Public Library System will be holding a Writing Contest for Adults (18+) from June 1 to July 31. On June 1, a writing prompt will be added to the library's summer website. Write up to 2000 words based on the prompt. Submit contest entries to Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program

Summer Reading Kickoff Party at Ringer Library - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Join us for a kickoff event guaranteed to get you in the summer spirit! This year's program theme is "Oceans of Possibilities" and we will have lots of ocean-themed games and activities for all ages, including meeting Ringer's new library pets, "The Hermit Crabs." We'll also have librarians and computers available to help you register for online Summer Reading Program again this year. Ringer Library's kickoff party will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in College Station. The kickoff parties are come and go events for all ages. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

ChessNuts Chess Club - 1 to 3 p.m.

ChessNuts Chess Club is for kids ages 10 and up. No registration necessary. Meetings will be every first and third Wednesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., in Mounce's 2nd-floor meeting room. Contact the Youth Services desk at (979) 209-5600 for more information. FREE. tockify.com/bcslibrary

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

Friday, June 3

Coloring for Kids - 10 to 11 a.m.

Join us on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. We will have an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on our TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Be an Artist - 10 a.m. to noon

Swim over to the Clara B. Mounce for a room full of art themed crafts for all ages. It is a come and go event from 10 a.m. to noon. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

$ First Friday at the Fanthorp Inn - noon to 6 p.m.

Join us on the first Friday of June, July, and August for special guided tours of the inn at 12, 4, and 6 p.m. Each of these first Friday events will include first person interpretation, meaning a historical figure will guide guests through their experiences with Henry Fanthorp and his inn. On June 3, you are invited to follow in the footsteps of George Ehrenfort, a German immigrant who worked at the Fanthorp Inn for over 20 years. wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/first-friday-at-the-fanthorp-inn-2/

579 S. Main Street, Anderson

Downtown Bryan First Friday - 5 to 9 p.m.

Sponsored by Baylor Scott & White, participants can enjoy live music, art, and an array of shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Bryan on the First Friday of each month. This is a free, family-friendly event that typically features live performances throughout Downtown, as well as unique experiences hosted by various Downtown businesses. You can expect to find members of the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market selling their goods on Main Street, as well as shops & restaurants open extra late into the evening. FREE. destinationbryan.com/

Downtown Bryan

$ Texas Unlimited Band Performance - 7 to 9 p.m.

facebook.com/events/716165309391274

9524 N. Highway 6 Loop South, Bryan

Saturday, June 4

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. They support our region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

First Saturday Art Fair - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The First Saturday Art Fair is a public outdoor family event at Degallery Square with live music (Professional Jazz Band), art activities for kids (crafting/painting table), art vendors and artist’s demos. All artworks inside Degallery during First Saturday Art Fair are for sale with a 20% off discount. FREE. degallery.us/

930 N. Rosemary Drive, Bryan

$ Special Program – Chased by Mops and Buckets

Spring cleaning was a yearly ritual that has been obliterated by modern conveniences. Preparing the house for warmer weather, chasing out cobwebs and dirt, scrubbing walls and floors, is far more laborious than cleaning today. Help wash windows, beat rugs, and wash and wax furniture as needed. Contact Barb King at barbara.king@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x248 for more information.wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/special-program-chased-by-mops-and-buckets/

12 Park Road, Washington

Sunday, June 5

$ Special Program – Chased by Mops and Buckets

Spring cleaning was a yearly ritual that has been obliterated by modern conveniences. Preparing the house for warmer weather, chasing out cobwebs and dirt, scrubbing walls and floors, is far more laborious than cleaning today. Help wash windows, beat rugs, and wash and wax furniture as needed. Contact Barb King at barbara.king@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x248 for more information.wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/special-program-chased-by-mops-and-buckets/

12 Park Road, Washington

Monday, June 6

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Crab Crafts - 3 to 4 p.m.

Join us for an hour of free crafting! We’re trying to make crabs to honor our new Hermit Crab friends in the most creative way possible. Want to make a crab out of pipe cleaners? Let’s do it! Want to make a crab out of tinfoil? Let’s do that! This is a time for us to explore our creativity and we look forward to having you! This program will be on Monday, June 6 at 3 p.m. and is for ages 8 to 18. If you have questions, email Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Coloring for Adults - starts at 6 p.m.

Relax by coloring! Coloring for Adults meets on the first Monday of the month. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. Registration is not required. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Tuesday, June 7

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

CASA Volunteer Advocate Information Session - Noon to 1 p.m.

Find out more about becoming a CASA Volunteer Advocate by attending an information session! RSVP in advance by emailing klester@vfcbrazos.org. Include the date of the session you wish to attend. Sessions are held via Zoom unless otherwise noted; participants will receive a Zoom link in response to RSVP.

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Ocean Jar Aquariums - starts at 5:30 p.m.

Join us at the Mounce Library on Tuesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m., for mini aquarium making fun! This month we will be creating mini aquariums in mason jars. Contact Janelle at jawilliams@bryantx.gov for more information. Registration is required. For patrons 18 and up. To register, contact Janelle or follow the link to RSVP online. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

Evening Book Club - 6 to 7 p.m.

Ringer Library's Evening Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of the month. (This book club was previously called the Afternoon Book Club. We have renamed it because its current meeting time is 6-7 p.m.). In June, we will have Open Book Club; discuss any book you are reading. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.