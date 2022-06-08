Insite's June 8-14 To-Do List

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, June 8

CASA Volunteer Advocate Information Session - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Find out more about becoming a CASA Volunteer Advocate by attending an information session! RSVP in advance by emailing klester@vfcbrazos.org. Include the date of the session you wish to attend. Sessions are held via Zoom unless otherwise noted; participants will receive a Zoom link in response to RSVP.

Thursday, June 9

Across the Seas: African Stories with Manning Mpinduzi-Mott - starts at 3 p.m.

Join the library for storytelling with Manning Mpinduzi-Mott, who will be sharing stories from Africa. Registration is not required. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Seven Straight: Hurricane Season with Shel Winkley - starts at 6 p.m.

For the seventh straight season in a row, the Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected to be an above-average one again in 2022. Around 20 named storms, half of which could be hurricanes. KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joins us at Ringer Library to help make sense of the tropical summer ahead and why forecasters expect it to be another busy season. This event will begin at 6 p.m. and is for ages 18+. No registration required. Contact Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov with any questions. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Friday, June 10

Coloring for Kids - 10 to 11 a.m.

Join us on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. We will have an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on our TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Bush Birthday Celebration - starts at 11 a.m.

Join the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum as they honor the 98th birthday of President Bush on June 12, and Mrs. Bush's 97th birthday on June 8. Museum visitors are invited to join in the festivities with free birthday cake, popcorn, and refreshments in the rotunda. FREE to attend. bush41.org/events

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

Shadow Puppets with Sari Surapsari - starts at 11 a.m.

Join artist Sari Surapsari as she presents a short shadow puppet play based on a beloved Indonesian folktale, then make a shadow puppet and try it out with a screen and light. Registration Required, supplies limited, ages 3 to 7 years old. Registration will open two weeks before the event. Starting May 27, contact the Youth Services department or go to the library's own calendar to RSVP online. FREE. tockify.com/bcslibrary/detail/4015/1654876800000

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Saturday, June 11

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. They support our region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Remodeling 101 Seminar - 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Whether you are planning to DIY or you will hire a remodeling company, this seminar will provide insight into the process of achieving a quality project. You must sign up to reserve your seat! FREE. stearnsdesignbuild.com/remodeling-101-seminar

316 Suffolk, Bryan

$ Focus Weekend – The Orchardist - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Jones noted in his journal on July 19, 1846 – “Ripe peaches from my Orchard at Barrington.” Caring for an orchard takes skill and patience, but it can be highly rewarding! Come help us haul water and cultivate the orchard as you learn about heirloom trees and fruit growing in the 19th century. Contact Ben Baumgartner at ben.baumgartner@thc.texas.gov or (936) 878-2214 x248 for more information. wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/focus-weekend-the-orchardist

12 Park Road, Washington

$ Cheers to Craft Beer 2022 - 3 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Bryan is hosting its annual Cheers to Craft Beer tasting event Saturday, June 11. The event will feature craft beer tastings inside of our Downtown retail stores and restaurants. Cheers to Craft Beer is a self-paced walking event. Upon check-in at the Voices for Children office (115 N Main Street), ticket holders will receive a map of all of the participating locations and can choose which order to sample and visit merchants. facebook.com/events/3171569619775716

Downtown Bryan

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Sunday, June 12

$ Focus Weekend – The Orchardist - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Jones noted in his journal on July 19, 1846 – “Ripe peaches from my Orchard at Barrington.” Caring for an orchard takes skill and patience, but it can be highly rewarding! Come help us haul water and cultivate the orchard as you learn about heirloom trees and fruit growing in the 19th century. Contact Ben Baumgartner at ben.baumgartner@thc.texas.gov or (936) 878-2214 x248 for more information. wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/focus-weekend-the-orchardist

12 Park Road, Washington

Sunday Family Day: Octopus Storytime and Craft - 2 to 3 p.m.

Join the library on Sunday afternoon for octopus stories and songs, followed by a craft. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Monday, June 13

$ Fine Arts Camp 2022 - Growing In God - 9 a.m. to noon

Fine Arts Camp for incoming preschool through fifth graders at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS! Let your child experience a fun and educational faith-based day camp this summer full of arts of all kinds! From handbells, drama, visual arts and dance to culinary arts, crafts, and percussion, children are invited to choose two art specialties to work in through the week, centered on the theme of Growing in God. Preschool students will learn and play in a class designed especially for them! fineartscamp.oslcbcs.org

1001 Woodcreek Drive, Bryan

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Sunshine Book Club - starts at 10 a.m.

The Sunshine Book Club will be meeting on June 13th at 10 a.m. in the 2nd floor meeting room of the Clara Mounce Library. We will be discussing Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce, a novel taking club members to the Roaring Twenties in Chicago. Please join us for our latest book chat in downtown Bryan. We look forward to see you soon! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Mike Jones at (979) 209-5622 or mjones@bryantx.gov. FREE. tockify.com/bcslibrary/detail/3971/1655132400000

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Harry Potter Club - 3 to 4 p.m.

Ages 8 to 18 are welcome to join Harry Potter Club this summer. For more information, contact Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. tockify.com/bcslibrary/detail/4038/1655150400000

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Mystery Book Club - 6 to 7 p.m.

The Mystery Book Club focuses specifically on mysteries and usually meets on the second Monday of the month at Ringer Library. At the June 2022 meeting, we will be discussing The Body in the Library by Agatha Christie. This meeting is at Ringer; registration is not required. For more information, contact Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. tockify.com/bcslibrary/detail/3895/1655161200000

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Tuesday, June 14

$ Fine Arts Camp 2022 - Growing In God - 9 a.m. to noon

Fine Arts Camp for incoming preschool through fifth graders at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS! Let your child experience a fun and educational faith-based day camp this summer full of arts of all kinds! From handbells, drama, visual arts and dance to culinary arts, crafts, and percussion, children are invited to choose two art specialties to work in through the week, centered on the theme of Growing in God. Preschool students will learn and play in a class designed especially for them! fineartscamp.oslcbcs.org

1001 Woodcreek Drive, Bryan

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Ukulele Club - starts at 5:30 p.m.

Come to Mounce Library for Ukulele fun! For ages 7 to adult. The club meets in the Mounce Library second floor meeting room. For more information, contact Elaine at (979) 209-5600. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program

201 E. 26th Street, Bryan

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.