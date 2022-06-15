Insite's June 15-21 To-Do List

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, June 15

Bryan's Got Talent - 3 p.m.

If you are a tween or teen with talent and you want to show it off, Mounce Library is the place to do it! We have a large room with a stage and a piano. You can show us just about anything such as singing, piano playing or other instruments, magic tricks, juggling, storytelling, dancing. But we certainly don’t want to limit your talents. Contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. Registration is required to perform, but not to watch. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Thursday, June 16

Across the Seas: Marine Life with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History - starts at 3 p.m.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will be joining us at the Larry J. Ringer library at 3 p.m. to go over Marine Life and will even have specimens from the sea to show to the kids. We hope you can come “sea” us! Registration is not required. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Mark Shelton's Interactive Drumming - starts at 3 p.m.

Experience the excitement of instant music creation and find your groove with the group. Mark will provide percussion gear for all participants along with expert facilitation. Everyone will be able to participate! Registration will open two weeks before the event. Starting June 2, follow the link to the library's own calendar to RSVP online or contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Century Square Cinema: Encanto - 8:45 to 11 p.m.

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Summer Movie Series occurs on the third Thursday of the month, June through August. Come early to grab your seat, the movie will begin at 8:45 pm (dusk). FREE.

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Friday, June 17

Coloring for Kids - 10 to 11 a.m.

Join us on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. We will have an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on our TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

2022 Summer Movie Film Series - starts at 7 p.m.

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be hosting the 2022 Summer Movie Film Series and you’re invited! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the films under the stars. Free games and refreshments (while supplies last) will begin at 7 p.m. and the movies will start just after sundown. For more information, visit bush41.org/events. FREE.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Saturday, June 18

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. They support our region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Juneteenth Parade and Blues Fest - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society is excited to invite the community and visitors to their annual Juneteenth celebration taking place in Bryan, Texas. Join them in celebrating the holiday with reflection, festivities, food, music, and more!

Downtown Bryan

Special Programs: Gentlemanly Pursuits - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Though purchased at the price of others’ freedom, Dr. Anson Jones and his sons enjoyed a variety of gentlemanly pursuits in their leisure time, including card playing, hunting, and fishing. Join the world of the Jones men and try your luck at cards while sitting in the cool of the dogtrot of the house, or head to the field for a demonstration of the 1850s method for taking wild game with a muzzleloader shotgun! Games at the house ongoing, historic firearm demonstrations at 11a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact Ben Baumgartner at ben.baumgartner@thc.texas.gov or (936) 878-2214 x248 for more information. wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/special-program-gentlemanly-pursuits/

12 Park Road, Washington

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Sunday, June 19

$ Steel Magnolias - 2 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Monday, June 20

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Let's Get Crafty: Needle Felt Penguins - 6 p.m.

Ages 18+, join us to create a penguin using needle felting on wool dryer balls! All supplies provided. Registration starts June 1 and is required. Email Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or follow the link to the library's own calendar to RSVP online once registration opens. tockify.com/bcslibrary/detail/4021/1655766000000

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Tuesday, June 21

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.