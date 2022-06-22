Insite's Top Things to Do: June 22-28

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, June 22

Mounce Storytime: Babies and Toddlers & Ready to Read - starts at 10 a.m.

Join Miss Mittens and her librarians for a ocean-themed adventure with literacy, music, dancing, and more! Babies and toddlers at 10 a.m.; shorter books, simpler engaging activities; geared towards ages 0 to 3. Ready to Read (Pre-K) at 10:30 a.m.; fun, longer stories, more engagement; geared towards ages 4 to 6. Registration is not required. Contact Mounce at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Tween Music Jam- starts at 3 p.m.

We have loads of percussion instruments like bongos, cymbals, rattles, and gongs. Anything that makes noise, lots of cultural instruments too. We will practice and play to a familiar tune. Join in the fun and meet people. Registration is optional. To register for this program, follow the link to the library's own calendar and click "send RSVP" or call (979) 209-5600. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Thursday, June 23

Producers Cooperative Association Summer Hunger Food Drive - 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Since 1943, Producers has partnered with local farmers and ranchers, producing food and fiber for our community. So it is natural for us to help combat hunger and team up with KBTX in support of the summer hunger food drive. Donations will be accepted the entire month of June and KBTX will be live at our agriculture center on Thursday, June 23rd from 4 to 6:30 p.m. We invite you to drop off your donations and help us “Fill The Truck” on Thursday, June 23. On behalf of the farmers and ranchers of the Brazos Valley, thank you for helping us end summer hunger!

1800 North Texas Avenue, Bryan

Sue Young, Storyteller - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual storyteller Sue Young presents Oceans of Possibilities themed bilingual storytelling to amaze audiences young and old. This performance is brought to you by the Friends of the Library. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Friday, June 24

Coloring for Kids - 10 to 11 a.m.

Join us on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. We will have an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on our TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Oceans of Learning with TAMU Oceanographer - starts at 2 p.m.

Come meet Texas A&M Oceanography Professor Dr. Chrissy Stover Wiederwohl and discover the wonders of the ocean in a show and tell-themed fun program for kids to learn about the ocean. This event is aimed at ages 4 to 8. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Saturday, June 25

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. They support our region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, thereby strengthening urban-rural community bonds and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Clothed in Righteousness Clothing Closet - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come out and "shop" clothing and shoes for men, women, and children. Toys and books are also available. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will be served. FREE.

600 W. 22nd St., Bryan

Main Street Market - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come shop with our fantastic vendors at the 3rd annual Main Street Market - Bryan coming to the Brazos County Expo on June 25 and 26, 2022. Vendors will be bringing the best in clothing, jewelry, gourmet food, holiday and home decor, accessories, art, gifts for the guys, handmade, photography, and more. Admission for this show is $6 or $5 with your non-perishable food donation to The Bridge Ministries Bryan, Texas! Admission is good for both days, and the event is free for kids 12 and under. For vendor or general information please call 888-225-3427 or visit us at texasmarketguide.com.

5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan

Nintendo Beach Party - starts at 2 p.m.

Cool off this summer with a video game party at the Clara B. Mounce with a Nintendo Switch tourney for fun! All equipment provided, but registration is required for the tourney. This month, we will have a Smash Brothers Tourney. All invited to watch and there will be time for free play and snacks. Registration will open two weeks before the event. Starting May 27, follow the link to the library's own calendar to RSVP or contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600. Registration is required to participate in the tourney, but not to watch.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

$ Steel Magnolias - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

StageCenter Theatre in downtown Bryan invites you to see Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling’s play about six sassy women navigating life through the good times and bad, performing Thursdays through Saturdays, June 9-25, with a Sunday matinee on June 19. Directed by Micaela Eagle. Tickets are available now at stagecenter.net.

218 N. Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Sunday, June 26

Main Street Market - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come shop with our fantastic vendors at the 3rd annual Main Street Market - Bryan coming to the Brazos County Expo on June 25 and 26, 2022. Vendors will be bringing the best in clothing, jewelry, gourmet food, holiday and home decor, accessories, art, gifts for the guys, handmade, photography, and more. Admission for this show is $6 or $5 with your non-perishable food donation to The Bridge Ministries Bryan, Texas! Admission is good for both days, and the event is free for kids 12 and under. For vendor or general information please call 888-225-3427 or visit us at texasmarketguide.com.

5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan

Sunday Family Day: Storytime with Michelle - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join us on Sunday afternoon for Story Time with Michelle. We will have stories, songs and a craft. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S., College Station

Monday, June 27

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Water Pokemon Trainer Camp - 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Welcome to our Water Pokémon trainer camp! Do you want to be the best water Pokémon trainer you can be? Then join us on June 27 at 3 p.m. to fill your pokedex and prove that you deserve a gym badge. Ages 8 to 18. Please email Gym Leader, Ms. Liz, with questions: earthur@bryantx.gov.

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Tuesday, June 28

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Anime Club for Adults - 6 to 7 p.m.

This club is for adults (ages 18+) who love anime. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347.

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 PM and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.