Insite's Top Things to Do: July 6-12

Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week.

Wednesday, July 6

Mounce Storytime: Babies and Toddlers & Ready to Read - starts at 10 a.m.

Join Miss Mittens and her librarians for a ocean-themed adventure with literacy, music, dancing, and more. Babies and toddlers at 10 a.m.; shorter books, simpler engaging activities; geared towards ages newborn to 3. Ready to Read (Pre-K) at 10:30 a.m.; fun, longer stories, more engagement; geared towards ages 4 to 6. Registration is not required. Contact Mounce at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

ChessNuts Club - 1 to 3 p.m.

ChessNuts Chess Club is for kids ages 10 and up. No registration necessary. Meetings will be every first and third Wednesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., in Mounce's 2nd-floor meeting room. Contact the Youth Services desk at (979) 209-5600 for more information. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Sunny Day Crafts - starts at 3 p.m.

Looking to get your craft on? This event is exclusive to tweens and teens (ages 10 to 18) to relax and get those creative juices flowing. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Live Piano at The Queen - 7 to 10 p.m.

Michael R has been hosting live piano karaoke in Bryan College Station for the last 6 years — now he is hosting his show at The Queen Theatre. The event features live karaoke, with food and beverages bought directly to your seat. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Thursday, July 7

Bonzo Crunch, Fool at Large - starts at 11 a.m.

Head to Clara B. Mounce Library for a special presentation exploring the magic of reading with special guest Rik Gern as Bonzo Crunch, Fool at Large. The event will feature magic, laughs, stories and more! The program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Across the Seas: Stories from Asia, North America, and Europe with Sue Kuentz - starts at 3 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library at 3 p.m. for Storytelling with Sue Kuentz. Sue will share stories from Asia, North America, and Europe. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. The event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Coloring for Adults - starts at 6 p.m.

Relax by coloring! In July, Coloring for Adults will meet on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. Registration is not required.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Friday, July 8

Coloring for Kids - 10 to 11 a.m.

Kids are invited to join in on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. There will be an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on the TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Saturday, July 9

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Second Saturday in Caldwell - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shop, sip, and eat your way around the square in downtown Caldwell on the second Saturday of each month.

100 W Buck Street, Bryan

Mimosas and Makeovers - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join Nikki and Angela for complimentary makeups consultations and skin analysis. Refreshments are provided. Text Brunch to 561.295.8709 to RSVP, space is limited.

3535 Longmire Drive, College Station

Nintendo Beach Party - starts at 2 p.m.

Cool off this summer with a video game party at the Clara B. Mounce Library with a Nintendo Switch tourney for fun! All equipment provided, but registration is required for the tourney. This month, the library will host Mario Kart Beach Racing. All are invited to watch, and there will be time for free play and snacks. Follow the link to the library's calendar to RSVP, or contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600. Registration is required to participate in the tourney, but not to watch.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Sunday, July 10

Sunday Family Day: Ocean Day - 2 to 3 p.m.

Ocean Day got its start as “Marine Day” in Japan 1941, becoming an official holiday celebrating the ocean in 1996. Head to the Larry J. Ringer library at 2 p.m. to learn about Ocean Day, and make a craft celebrating the ocean. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Monday, July 11

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Sunshine Book Club - starts at 10 a.m.

The Sunshine Book Club is new to the Bryan + College Station libraries. The in-person adult club will usually meet on the second Thursday of the month in the Clara Mounce Library 2nd floor meeting room at 10 a.m. The June and July 2022 meetings will be on the second Monday. The Sunshine Book Club aims to read books which promote discussion and provide a time each month to build new friendships as well. Registration is not required. Additional details can be found by contacting Mike Jones at 979-209-5622 and mjones@bryantx.gov online. The book that will be discussed at the July meeting will be Big Stone Gap by Adriana Trigiani.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. 1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

Extreme Marine - 1 to 5 p.m.

Explore the depths of the vast ocean as guests sink their hands into aquatic fun as marine scientists. Discover the world’s sea creatures and environments through fun crafts. Guests will also enjoy pirate and mermaid-themed games and activities. Registration ends Friday before first class day. Ages 7-12. $100 registration.

13600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station

Having Fun With Balloon Art - 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Guests will learn how to amuse and amaze your friends, neighbors, and family through clown-style entertainment and amusement. Twisting balloons, tricks, juggling, skits and bits, puppets, etc. Program for ages 8-12, registration ends July 5. Registration fee $55.

1000 Eleanor Street, College Station

Kids Cooking Series: Fruit Designs and Displays - 2 to 4 p.m.

Calling all young chefs: spend time in the kitchen this summer learning kid-friendly recipes and exploring cooking basics. This week will focus on fruit designs and displays. $40. Program for ages 8-12.

1000 Eleanor Street, College Station

TAMU Nautical Archaeology - starts at 3 p.m.

Karen Martindale, from TAMU Nautical Archaeology, will present "From Ocean Floor to Museum Door", a presentation on the process that takes a shipwreck from the bottom of the ocean to the museum for us to see. This program will be on Monday, July 11 at 3 PM and is for ages 8 to 18. Registration is not required. If you have questions, please email Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Mystery Book Club - 6 to 7 p.m.

The Mystery Book Club focuses specifically on mysteries and usually meets on the second Monday of the month at Ringer Library. At the July 2022 meeting, the group will be discussing The Cuckoo’s Calling by Robert Galbraith. This meeting is at Ringer; registration is not required. For more information, contact Ashley at areed@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Singo at The Queen Theatre - 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Everyone loves singing along with their favorite songs and who doesn’t love a competitive game of Bingo? SINGO Music Bingo brings together the best of both worlds for a high energy game that is fun for everyone. Simply listen to your favorite music, match the songs to the titles on your music bingo cards, and win great prizes.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Tuesday, July 12

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 p.m. and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.