Insite's Top Things to Do: July 20-26

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, July 20

Tavo Run Company - 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Join Tavo Coffee Co. for a 5K run every Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and enjoy 20% off your morning coffee! The route consists of two loops in downtown Bryan. Runners of all levels and experience are welcome. FREE.

419 N, Main Street, Bryan

Mounce Storytime: Babies and Toddlers & Ready to Read, Pre-K - starts at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Mittens and her librarians for a ocean-themed adventure with literacy, music, dancing, and more. Babies and toddlers at 10 a.m.; shorter books, simpler engaging activities; geared towards ages newborn to 3. Ready to Read (Pre-K) at 10:30 a.m.; fun, longer stories, more engagement; geared towards ages 4 to 6. Registration is not required. Contact Mounce at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

ChessNuts Chess Club - 1 to 3 p.m.

ChessNuts Chess Club is for kids ages 10 and up. No registration necessary. Meetings will be every first and third Wednesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., in Mounce's 2nd-floor meeting room. Contact the Youth Services desk at (979) 209-5600 for more information. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Art Class: Pop Art Sweets - 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Inspired by the art of Wayne Thibeaux, a pop artist who loved to paint portraits of food, especially desserts! In this class, students will create color tints and shades, ﬁnding the recipe for that unique color that can be hard to mix. Students will use tools called palette knives to create textures and mix colors in interesting and new ways. People can follow along in a step-by-step process to painting a big and colorful pastel piece of cake or choose their own subject! Art class by Navasota Artist in Resident, Christine Holton. No experience needed, ages 10 and up. FREE.

101 Stadium Drive, Navasota

July Wine Tasting - 4 to 7 p.m.

Join Rail & Rye for the July Wine Tasting Event, Wednesday, July 20th! Starting at 4 p.m., wine specialist, Gardner Lamier from Republic National Distributing, will be pouring samples as participants graze the restaurant's large charcuterie spread, earn exclusive deals on bottles of wine, and enter into a raffle!

101 South Railroad Street, Navasota

Thursday, July 21

Chemistry Roadshow - starts at 10:30 a.m.

The TAMU Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s Chemistry Roadshow with amazing feats of chemistry, explosions, goop and more! Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. Note: The Chemistry Road Show will also be at Ringer Library on July 28. It will be the same show. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Opening Reception: "Luminescence - 5 to 7 p.m.

Bryan Contemporary Artists presents “Luminescence”. Come beat the summer heat and check out the glowing display of new art! Members of BCA will have artwork on display at the Village Cafe from July 19th - August 15th. Guests may come and meet the artists and enjoy the unique selection of work! The cafe will be open for barista drinks and visitors may also order off the Vino Boheme menu for food and wine. Come on out and support local art! FREE.

210 West 26th Street, Bryan

KinderHill Brew Lab: Charity of the Month Night - 5 to 10 p.m.

Join KinderHill every Thursday of July to honor the charity of the month! The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is the July Charity of the Month and 10% of nightly sales will be donated.

800 S. Bryan Ave., Bryan

Old Fashion Cocktail Class - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join the LaSalle Hotel for the long awaited old fashioned class! The class will feature a 4 pour tasting flight, then teach participants how to make this traditional favorite with their pick from the flight. Hors d'oeuvres are provided. The program will cover the history of the liquor participants sample as well as the history and variations of the cocktail. Tickets are $50, $15 for a non-drinking ticket. Call or visit the bar to save a spot, seating is limited!

120 S. Main Street, Bryan

An Evening at Hogwarts - starts at 6 p.m.

Join the Larry J Ringer Library on July 21st at 6 p.m. for the start of semester ceremony. Send an owl to Hilary (handerson@bryantx.gov) or Liz (earthur@bryantx.gov) for more information.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S., College Station

Vinyl Pop Up Night at Hershel's - 8 to 10 p.m.

Join Hershel’s Bar in the Stella Hotel weekly every Thursday Night from 8 to 10 p.m. for Vinyl Night! Hershel’s is located within The Stella Hotel in Bryan. A speakeasy inspired bar, Hershel’s is a hidden gem where you’ll find craft cocktails and the best whiskey selection in BCS.

4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan

Century Square Cinema: The Proposal - 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Century Square Cinema | Summer Movie Series occurs on the third Thursday of the month, June - August. Come early to grab a seat, the movie will begin at 8:45 pm (dusk). As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Century Square restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita's Tex-Mex Cantina, PORTERS Dining + Butcher, Sweet Paris, and Blaze Pizza offer various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green.

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Friday, July 22

Coloring for Kids - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kids are invited to join in on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. There will be an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on the TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Live on the Rooftop: Ricky Montijo - 8 to 11 p.m.

Ricky Montijo will play live music on the Rooftop at Rail and Rye.

101 South Railroad St., Navasota

Saturday, July 23

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Wish Upon A Butterfly - 9 a.m. to noon

This symbolic event highlights the elegant monarch, the Texas state insect. This year, festivities begin inside the Museum where guests may make a “wish keepsake” and other butterfly crafts before receiving their purchased butterflies outside from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for release. One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes admission inside the Museum where visitors may enjoy the observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments, activities, and other Museum exhibits. Unable to attend or pick-up your butterfly? Museum staff will also release purchased butterflies upon request. While supplies last, butterflies will also be available for purchase at the event. For more information on how to be a sponsor, or to purchase a butterfly, call 979-776-2195! Proceeds benefit the Museum and support free admission to the Museum for active-duty enlisted personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Butterflies are limited. Guests may pre-purchase butterflies, each at a cost of $20 or six for $100, by calling the Museum to order by credit card, or by mailing a check.

3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

Mimosas and Makeovers - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join Nikki and Angela for complimentary makeups consultations and skin analysis. Refreshments are provided. Text Brunch to 561.295.8709 to RSVP, space is limited.

3535 Longmire Drive, College Station

21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp - Noon to 5 p.m.

Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This adult experience is $40. Kids get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! Walk-ins: Adults/$60, if space permits. Please email with questions or to reserve a day and time.

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

Houston Hill Country Artisan Market - Noon to 6 p.m.

Guests can relax while taking in the spectacular rolling hillside view on the winery lawn under the shade of century-old native Pecan trees. The grounds will be open for wine flights, wines by the glass, and bottle sales of our award-winning wines. Browse handcrafted goods from local artisan vendors on the spacious lawns, then kick back with live music, fresh local eats, and handcrafted wine. Table seating is limited and is available first come, first serve only. Visitors are also welcome to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to find a space on the lawn. Guests can also choose from a variety of menu selections from local food trucks. Picnics are always welcome, no outside alcohol is allowed.

9043 Country Road 204, Plantersville

Texas Backbone Band Acoustic Saturday - 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing afternoon kicking back on our beautiful and shady lawn with great wine and local music! The Texas Backbone Band will be taking the stage on the north lawn from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. This event is family and pet friendly! Cheese and charcuterie boards are available to order. Picnics and coolers are welcome, no outside alcohol allowed.

9043 Country Road 204, Plantersville

Hybrid Romance Author Panel with Shana Galen, R.R. Born & Sasha Summers - starts at 2 p.m.

All three authors will be at Ringer Library in College Station, Texas. This program can be attended in person or over Zoom. Registration is required. To register, follow the link to the library's own calendar and click "send RSVP" in the top right corner, or email Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov. Contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347 or Janelle at jawilliams@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-5600 for more information.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Live on the Rooftop: Weston Wolfe - 8 to 11 p.m.

Weston Wolfe will play live music on the Rooftop at Rail and Rye.

101 South Railroad St., Navasota

Sunday, July 24

21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp - Noon to 4 p.m.

Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This adult experience is $40. Kids get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! Walk-ins: Adults/$60, if space permits. Please email with questions or to reserve a day and time.

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

Sunday Family Fun Day - 2 to 3 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library on Sunday afternoon for Story Time with Michelle. The event will feature stories, songs, and a craft. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S., College Station

ZZ Roxx - ZZ Top Tribute - 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests can relax while taking in the spectacular rolling hillside view on the winery lawn under the shade of century-old native Pecan trees. At sunset, participants will raise a toast to life and love, along with a poetry reading! The grounds will be open for wine flights, select wines by the glass, and bottle sales of their award-winning wines. Guests can also choose from a variety of menu selections from local food truck(s). Picnics are always welcome, no outside alcohol is allowed. We are family and pet friendly! Pets are allowed outdoors only and must be kept on a leash at all times. Sunday Lawn Concert guests can reserve a table per group, or bring your own lawn chairs for general grounds seating reservations! Advance reservation pricing: Small tables that accommodate up to 4 guests are $60, and large tables that accommodate up to 8 guests can be reserved for $120. General lawn seating reservations can be made for $15 per guest! Prices increase $5 per seat/ticket at the gate: $80 small tables (seat up to 4), $160 large tables (seat up to 8), $20 lawn ticket.

9043 Country Road 204, Planterville

Monday, July 25

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Blast Off Into Reading Storytime - starts at 10:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Blast Off Into Reading is for ages 4 to 7 years, and it will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Minecraft Steam - 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library for some real life, underwater building. Participants will put the Minecraft building concepts to the test. This program is for ages 8 to 18. Registration is not required. Email Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-6347 with questions.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Backing Bill Benefit - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The benefit will help Bill Lartigue, an Aggie, former Corps of Cadets and Community Activist, as he recovers from a recent stroke. He is receiving therapy treatment and will hopefully be back on his feet in several months. The Benefit Event will be held at Bigshots on Monday, July 25th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sponsors can enjoy an evening as an employee appreciation or family event by sponsoring a bay with a High Top table or a Lounging Couch. Each sponsor will be able to purchase 3 hours Minimum of playtime at a Bay. A Silent Auction will be held as well as a Family Fun Zone for kids wanting toPutt Putt, play bags or Basketball Pong.

400 W Villa Maria Road, Bryan

Singo at The Queen Theatre - 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Everyone loves singing along with their favorite songs and who doesn’t love a competitive game of Bingo? SINGO Music Bingo brings together the best of both worlds for a high energy game that is fun for everyone. Simply listen to your favorite music, match the songs to the titles on your music bingo cards, and win great prizes.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Tuesday, July 26

Shooting Stars Storytime - starts at 9:30 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Shooting Stars is for babies ages 0 to 1.5 years. This story time will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., from June 7 to July 26. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Roaring Comets Storytime - starts at 10 a.m.

Ringer Library will have weekly story times in June and July. Registration is not required; free tickets will be handed out, and it will be first come, first serve. Roaring Comets is for ages 1.5 to 3 years, and it will be on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., and on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

English Conversation Circle - 2 to 3 p.m.

Practice speaking English in a safe and friendly space. All levels welcome. Weekly on Tuesdays, from 2 to 3 p.m., June 7 through July 26, no meeting on July 5. Adults 18 and older. For more information, contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Anime Club for Teens - 6 to 7 p.m.

Join Larry J. Ringer Library to participate in anime-related activities, crafts, and discussions. Ages 13-18. For more information, please contact Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347.

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 p.m. and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.