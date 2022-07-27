Insite's Top Things to Do: July 27-August 2

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, July 27

Stroller Strides at Century Square - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Come out on the last Wednesday of every month for Lunch Bunch with Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station. Take a free Strides 360 class on The Green then stay and enjoy lunch with the group at one of Century square’s nearby eateries.

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Mounce Storytime: Babies and Toddlers & Ready to Read, Pre-K - starts at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Mittens and her librarians for a ocean-themed adventure with literacy, music, dancing, and more. Babies and toddlers at 10 a.m.; shorter books, simpler engaging activities; geared towards ages newborn to 3. Ready to Read (Pre-K) at 10:30 a.m.; fun, longer stories, more engagement; geared towards ages 4 to 6. Registration is not required. Contact Mounce at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. FREE.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Book Tasting - starts at 6 p.m.

At this classy book tasting at the Ringer Librar, guests will be served a full dinner and find pairings of fiction and nonfiction books to explore. Registration starts July 1 and is required. To register, follow the link to the library's own calendar and click the RSVP button or contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

TEEX Annual Municipal Fire School Public Burn - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Come out to TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field for a firefighting demonstration, gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. TEEX instructors will explain and demonstrate techniques used to extinguish fires on several full-scale, live-fire training props. This year’s school, held July 24-29, is TEEX’s 93rd Municipal Fire Training School, and the largest school of its kind in the world. More than 2,500 firefighters and guest instructors are expected to participate. It is important to stay hydrated. Water stations are provided at the event, but encourage attendees to bring water. Wear close-toed shoes and loose clothing. FREE.

1595 Nuclear Science Road, College Station

Ricky Montijo: Live at Carney's Pub - 8 to 11 p.m.

Join Ricky Montijo every other Wednesday for his one of a kind live looping one-man band show featuring a unique blend of Soul, Rock, Pop, Latin, and Reggae. Carney's is a rustic yet modern bar and grill with a homey atmosphere with lots of friendly faces and great food and drink. FREE.

3410 S College Avenue, Bryan

Thursday, July 28

Across the Seas: Chemistry Roadshow - starts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The TAMU Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s Chemistry Roadshow with amazing feats of chemistry, explosions, goop and more! Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. FREE.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

Toddler Pirate Parade - starts at 10 a.m.

Arg, Ahoy, little captains. Sail on over and explore a little pirate parade to X marks the spot and golden balloon room fun! This program is geared towards littles, ages 3 and under, to make it fun just for them! Registration is not required. For more information, contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600.

210 East 26th Street, Bryan

KinderHill Brew Lab: Charity of the Month Night - 5 to 10 p.m.

Join KinderHill every Thursday of July to honor the charity of the month! The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is the July Charity of the Month and 10% of nightly sales will be donated.

800 S. Bryan Ave., Bryan

Summer Purse Bingo Bash - starts at 6 p.m.

Win designer purses -- Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Jon Hart, Coach and more! The event will be hosted at the Hilton-College Station (Oakwood Ballroom). Doors open at 6 p.m.; Bingo begins at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available and light appetizers will be provided. Additional bingo card packs will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets can be purchased for additional items. Limited number of tickets sold! Sponsorships and Corporate Tables available - please contact Angela Moore for more information at anngeemoore13@gmail.com. Proceeds from the event will go into the professional development fund for the chapter.

801 E. University Drive, College Station

La Salle Hotel hosts Andrew Youngblood and Jessi Saldana - 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Stopping by Bryan on his U.S. tour, with another hilarious Houston comic, Andrew Youngblood headlines 5 Knocks Speakeasy featuring Jessi Saldaña!! Both seen on numerous comedy festivals and opening for comedy legends all over the country. Don’t miss a great night of comedy in the basement of the La Salle hotel! Presale reserved tickets $10; limited quantity seats. Ages 18+

120 S. Main Street, Bryan

Friday, July 29

Coloring for Kids - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kids are invited to join in on Friday mornings this summer for some coloring fun. There will be an assortment of coloring sheets available, and live underwater videos from aquariums playing on the TV. FREE. bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S, College Station

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Sounds of Summer - 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The City of Navasota will host the Sounds of Summer concert series on the last Friday of June, July, and August. The free event will be held in Downtown Navasota on the grounds of City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. The Stephen Sweeten Band will take the stage Friday, July 29. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on site, lawn chairs are encouraged. The Sounds of Summer is a free series of concerts held in the City of Navasota. The purpose of our free Concert Series is to bring people together in the community to enjoy relaxing yet stimulating social and cultural experiences. The concerts will present a variety of different styles of musical entertainment in an atmosphere the entire family can enjoy. Thank you to our sponsors: Republic Services, KTEX 106.1, KORA 98.3, Fultz Realty, iHeartMedia, KAGS TV, Citizens State Bank, Willy 98.7 & WC Tractor.

200 E. McAlpine Street, Navasota

High School Teens Only: Late Night Swim at Bryan Aquatic Center - 9 to 11 p.m.

For one night only entering 9th graders to seniors get to have an all access fun late night at the Bryan Aquatic Center. Games, activities and food will be provided. Extra staff is present for this night & police will be on-site. $10 for high school age students only.

3100 Oak Ridge Drive, Bryan

Saturday, July 30

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Aggieland Artisan Market: Summer Days Market - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shop and support local vendors, makers and artist! Market is open during mall hours. There is something for everyone!

1500 Harvey Road, College Station

21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp - Noon to 5 p.m.

Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This adult experience is $40. Kids get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! Walk-ins: Adults/$60, if space permits. Please email with questions or to reserve a day and time.

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

Eats & Beats at Lake Walk: Peterson Brothers - 7 to 10 p.m.

The last Eats & Beats of the summer! Lake Walk's summer concert series is back with their fifth and final concert of the season featuring the Peterson Brothers. Each Eats & Beats concert features a different artist, a variety food trucks, yard games, giveaways, and even a few fun surprises along the way. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve starting at 7 p.m and the band will take the stage at 8 p.m. Food trucks will be announced for each concert a few days beforehand! FREE.

4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan

The Eighty Eights Show - Dueling Pianos - 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Eighty Eights Show come to Bottlenecks Bar & Grill to play favorite songs that will have guests singing and dancing along throughout the night. Come join Joel Henry and Christine Cochrane as they bring more entertainment than is legally allowed! With over 30 years combined experience in the entertainment industry, these two have kept audiences singing, dancing and laughing throughout the country including their Las Vegas show and Pete's Piano Bar. The Eighty Eights Show is more than just a night of music, they make Memories that will last a lifetime and will leave you asking for more! Tickets $15

1789 FM 60 South, Caldwell

Sunday, July 31

21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp - Noon to 4 p.m.

Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This adult experience is $40. Kids get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! Walk-ins: Adults/$60, if space permits. Please email with questions or to reserve a day and time.

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

Queen Legacy - Queen Tribute - 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests can relax while taking in the spectacular rolling hillside view on the winery lawn under the shade of century-old native Pecan trees. At sunset, participants will raise a toast to life and love, along with a poetry reading! The grounds will be open for wine flights, select wines by the glass, and bottle sales of their award-winning wines. Guests can also choose from a variety of menu selections from local food truck(s). Picnics are always welcome, no outside alcohol is allowed. We are family and pet friendly! Pets are allowed outdoors only and must be kept on a leash at all times. Sunday Lawn Concert guests can reserve a table per group, or bring your own lawn chairs for general grounds seating reservations! Advance reservation pricing: Small tables that accommodate up to 4 guests are $60, and large tables that accommodate up to 8 guests can be reserved for $120. General lawn seating reservations can be made for $15 per guest! Prices increase $5 per seat/ticket at the gate: $80 small tables (seat up to 4), $160 large tables (seat up to 8), $20 lawn ticket.

9043 Country Road 204, Planterville

Monday, August 1

Hermit Grab Naming Ceremony and End of Summer Party - 10 to 11 a.m.

Join Ringer Library on August 1st for the End of Summer party! At the end of the party, we will be revealing the two names for our library hermit crabs that received the most votes this summer. Party will be come and go. All ages welcome. For questions, please call (979) 209-6347.

1818 S. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, College Station

Singo at The Queen Theatre - 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Everyone loves singing along with their favorite songs and who doesn’t love a competitive game of Bingo? SINGO Music Bingo brings together the best of both worlds for a high energy game that is fun for everyone. Simply listen to your favorite music, match the songs to the titles on your music bingo cards, and win great prizes.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Tuesday, August 2

American Business Women's Association Professional Development & Networking - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Steve Black, nationally known author, speaker, and consultant will share networking, advanced sales, marketing and social media strategies. Steve Black will inspire, motivate and teach you the strategies that work in 2022 and beyond! Here is what to expect: Leverage simple social media strategies to stay top of mind with your sphere. Develop a consistent image and message with your customers & warm market. List of photos you must take and how to use them the right way. Define your marketing message to reach your target market. Leverage video to position yourself as the go person in your industry. Convert visibility into sales & profit. Come feel the excitement in person as we network, energize and motivate yourself with strategies that will work beyond the years. For more information: email bcsabwa@gmail.com

1100 University Drive East, College Station

lululemon Run Club - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early and shop all things lululemon at 5:50 p.m. and then hit the pavement with the group every Tuesday. The run route will start at lululemon and ends at PORTERS Dining + Butcher! Never been to run club? Leaders that know the route will explain and lead the way! Don’t forget to stick around to enjoy Happy Hour prices on drinks and carb load with PORTERS signature “Good Ass Mac & Cheese.” FREE. century-square.com/events/detail/lululemon-run-club10

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Trivia Night at Harvey Washbangers - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.