Insite's Top Things to Do: August 17-23

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week.

Wednesday, August 17

Piano Karaoke - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The Queen Theatre presents Piano Karaoke: the Bryan Piano Man first and third Wednesday every month. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No cover charge!

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Thursday, August 18

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery - 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Symetria Recovery every Thursday From 3 to p.m. at Symetria Recovery - College Station Outpatient Rehab & Suboxone Clinic for its new SMART Recovery Support group meetings, Open to the public, all are welcome. Recovery has helped millions of people around the world beat their addictions and lead happy, healthy lives. The program's help is free and available to anybody with any addictive problem.

1651 Rock Prairie Road Suite 101, College Station

Senior Luau Dance - 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by City of Bryan Parks and Recreation and the Bryan Senior Advisory Committee's Senior Luau Dance for 55 and older and will feature live entertainment, door prizes, food, and cash bar.

3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

Spider Hero at Century Square - starts at 7 p.m.

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Century Square Cinema | Summer Movie Series occurs on the third Thursday of the month, June - August. The third movie of the series will show Spiderman: No Way Home on Thursday, August 18th. Come early to grab a seat and a drink at 8 p.m., the movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. (dusk). Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Area restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, PORTERS Dining + Butcher, Sweet Paris, and Blaze Pizza offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green. Guests are encouraged to come meet Your friendly neighborhood hero at 7 p.m. to take photos and meet the hero himself!

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Silver Wings Ballroom - starts at 7:30 p.m.

Friends of Bluebonnet Opry presents Silver Wings Ballroom, performing for 24 years! The group performs every third Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. The grill is open with great tasting food. Tickets are $8.

4100 Hwy 105,

Friday, August 19

Art Gallery Grand Opening in Navasota - 5 to 9 p.m.

Join Red Velvet Inn & Gallery for the grand opening of the "Art Gallery" located in the 130-year-old historic building in Navasota. The gallery will host five local artists; Leon Collins, Molly Bee, Stephanie Fitzsimon, Chaz Speed and C Small, who will be in attendance to discuss their works. Heavy appetizers and wine will be served.

803 South LaSalle St, Navasota

Farm Tour at Millican Reserve - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Farmer Kenny (or Bethany) on a walking tour of the Farm at Millican Reserve. The Farm spans two acres and is an easy walk for all ages. Guests will learn about seasonal produce and the ins and outs of how the farmers grow healthy crops! The event will also have a fun game related to the tour for that all ages to participate in if they’d like. This tour is ideal for aspiring farmers & chefs, families, gardeners, or someone with an interest in how the farm grows its produce!

19851 Farm-to-Market Road 2154, College Station

Saturday, August 20

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

The group has to benefit Brazos Valley Food Bank and said the food bank is very excited to be a recipient. The event will feature shirts for sale (pre-order) for $20, 50/50 raffle, food, and of course the fun run with details as it gets closer. The Texas 105 Band will kick off at 6 p.m.

2004 Hwy 21 W, Bryan

Young Readers Book Sale - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hundreds of books geared to young readers will go on sale August 20 at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan. This special one-day sale features books for newborns to age 12. Shop board books. Chapter books. Graphic novels. Sci-fi. Teacher resource material will also be available. Doors open to members of the Bryan-College Station Friends of the Library at 9 a.m. and the general public at 10 a.m. Doors close at 2 p.m. Hardbacks cost $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Proceeds benefit the Bryan-College Station Library System.

201 East 26th Street, Bryan

Giants of Texas History at Washington on the Brazos -10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to head to Washington on the Brazos as the group celebrates incredible figures from our history, and maybe even get a chance to meet one or two of them! From Stephen F. Austin to Sam Houston, come learn about the giants who made Texas, Texas.

23400 Park Road 12, Washington

HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Expo - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals, feeders, and supplies will be for sale available to the public at huge discounts! Guests can expect to get up close and personal with the best breeders in the U.S., as well as some of the most amazing animals on the planet! The event will also feature an educational section as well for some hands on learning, and concessions will be available both days.

5827 Leonard Road, Bryan

Houston Hill Country Artisan Market -Noon to 6 p.m.

Guests can browse handcrafted goods from local artisan vendors on the spacious lawns, then kick back with live music, fresh local eats, and handcrafted wine. Houston Hill Country Artisan Markets are free for Bernhardt Winery customers.

9043 Country Road 204, Plantersville

Ray Williams & the Major Tones Band Acoustic Saturday - 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ray Williams and The Major Tones Band will be taking the stage on the north lawn from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy the sounds of Funk, Blues, R&B and Zydeco. The venue is family and pet-friendly! Cheese and charcuterie boards are available to order. Picnics and coolers are welcome, no outside alcohol allowed.

9043 Country Road 204, Plantersville

Harvest Festival — Outdoor Gourmet BBQ - 7 to 9 p.m.

Summer and BBQ are the perfect pairing! Join Messina Hof for an outdoor gourmet BBQ surrounded by views of the vineyard. The evening will feature Texas BBQ with all the fixins’ paired with Messina Hof’s award-winning wines.

4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan

Sunday, August 21

Cars and Coffee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the Texas A&M Sports Car Club for cars, coffee, and great conversations at Cars & Coffee Century Square!

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

Messina Hof: August Cooking Party - 1 to 3 p.m.

Every month Messina Hof hosts a cooking party, a special demonstration focusing on a specific cuisine or technique. Each guest will receive a recipe booklet to take home and will have a chance to register to win awesome culinary door prizes. The August cooking party theme is end of summer grilling.

4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan

The Heartachers – Tom Petty Tribute - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Heartachers are Houston’s premier Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Tribute Band! This five person band consists of Matt Davis (vocals & rhythm guitar), Tray Porche (vocals & lead guitar), Barrett Lankford (vocals & bass guitar), Caleb Pace (lead guitar), and Dustin Edwards (drums & percussion).

175 Century Square Drive, College Station

The Queen Theatre Comedy Night - 9 to 11 p.m.

The Queen Theatre welcomes Rogue Comedy for the first time!! Dinner and a show with The Chicken & Tacos comedy show!

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Monday, August 22

