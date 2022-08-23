Insite's Top Things to Do: August 24-30

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, August 24

Stock Our Closet Hosted by Different Day Foundation - 6 to 9 p.m.

Help Different Day Foundation fill its closet and maybe leave with a "new" outfit or two. Different Day Foundation is a sanctuary for survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and commercial sexual exploitation to give women a new beginning and Different Day.

4100 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan

Thursday, August 25

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery - 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Symetria Recovery every Thursday From 3 to p.m. at Symetria Recovery - College Station Outpatient Rehab & Suboxone Clinic for its new SMART Recovery Support group meetings, Open to the public, all are welcome. Recovery has helped millions of people around the world beat their addictions and lead happy, healthy lives. The program's help is free and available to anybody with any addictive problem.

1651 Rock Prairie Road Suite 101, College Station

Trivia Night: Aggieland Trivia - 7 to 9 p.m.

Join Ronin Restaurant for Trivia hosted by Josh Seigal from 7-9pm. The restaurant will have happy hour beforehand from 5 to 6 p.m. that features 50% off all cocktails + spirits. The menu is complete with bar bites, starters, hearty-fare, & wonderful desserts. Reservations can be made through ronintx.com/reservations, but walk-ins are always welcome.

800 N. Main Street, Bryan

Friday, August 26

ABWA District II Friday Night Celebration (Happy Hour) - 5 to 8 p.m.

Come out for an evening of fun, drinks, and networking with ABWA members and guest from across the District. Dress is casual attire and members are encouraged to bring business cards. For more information contact: ABWA Bryan/College Station Charter Chapter or Debbie Holladay - 979-704-6264

4320 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station

Recess Like An Adult - 5 to 9 p.m.

Who said only the kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is here to change the rules! Starting Friday, August 26th , Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult on Friday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.Recess Like an Adult is an opportunity for community members, 18 years or older, to come out to the ballpark, grab a drink and participate in fun recreational activities. There will be pick-up kickball, corn hole, can-jam, and big open fields for other activities of your desire.Not feeling sporty? Come participate in trivia hosted by Challenge Entertainment in the picnic area.

206 West Villa Maria Road, Bryan

Sounds of Summer - starts at 6:30 p.m.

The City of Navasota will host the Sounds of Summer concert series on the last Friday of June, July, and August. Popular Tejano group Ser Fiel will close out the series on Friday, August 26. Food trucks and drink vendors will be on site, lawn chairs and coolers are encouraged.

200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota

Head Over Heels - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

3125 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan

Saturday, August 27

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

11th Annual Hog Splash Mud Volleyball Tournament - starts at 9 a.m.

No need to be the most experienced volleyball player to participate in this event—just a person who does not mind having fun or getting a little dirty to support Hospice Brazos Valley. Each year title sponsor Slovacek's Sausage hosts this one-of-a-kind fundraising event that is fun for the whole family. Play, cheer on your friends, grab a bite to eat from a food truck, and stay cool with a drink at the beverage tent. Bring a towel, sunscreen, & a lawn chair, and get ready to make muddy memories! Spectators and children are free to attend! All proceeds benefit local non-profit Hospice Brazos Valley.

9500 Slovacek Road, Snook

Sports Vision Seminar - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Dr. Lisa Januskey, Sports Vision Optometrist, is hosting a free seminar at Larry J. Ringer Library on August 27 to discuss how visual skills affect athletic performance. Learn how visual skills such as visual processing speed, reaction time, peripheral vision, and eye-teaming are as important, if not more so, as seeing 20/20 to the final outcome of the game. Discover how to train these skills, participate in sports vision drills, and unlock your true potential as an athlete. Whether your game is on the field, court, or cage, this may be just the thing you need to take your game to the next level. Refreshments will be served.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South, College Station

ABWA District II Appreciation Celebration - 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Join ABWA as they honor ABWA District II Vice President Tracy Morgan and celebrate the jewels within our states —Top Ten Nominees, Women of the Year, Proteges, Ambassadors, American Business Women of ABWA and National Board of Directors -current and past officers. Cash Bar - Luncheon- Networking - Giveaways - Raffle. Questions? Email: bcsabwa@gmail.com or debbie@holladayassociates.com (979-704-6264)

201 University Drive East, College Station

Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market - starts at 10 a.m.

Get a jump start on all fall shopping all while supporting local small business owners! The event will feature vendors offering everything from women's and children's clothing, home, holiday and garden decor, gourmet food Items, handmade and fashion jewelry, fashion trucks and so much more! $5 cash entry. Teachers, Military and First Responders with ID and Children have free entry! Interested vendors please email Holidayextravaganza@yahoo.com with full business info.

3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

Cool Season Forage Informational - 10 to 11 a.m.

Cool Season Forage Informational featuring speakers Jason Whitfield and Daniel Trampota! Topics include; choosing the right crop and variety, fertility considerations, ideal planting procedures, insect pest pressure concerns and general best management practices!

1800 North Texas Avenue, Bryan

Storytime with Kimberly Miller - 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Meet author Kimberly Miller! She will read her new picture book, Webster, at The Book Nook. Guests who purchase a copy can take it across the street to Must Be Heaven, where Miller will autograph the book. Guests will also get a free scoop of ice cream with the purchase of the book!

108 S. Douglas Street, Brenham

Back-2-Cool Bash: Meet the Turtles - 2 to 4 p.m.

Meet the turtles at the Mall Saturday, August 27th for a meet & greet with Michelangelo & Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Take a picture, grab an autograph and meet the coolest turtles on the planet. Arrive early and have fun at the Back-2-Cool Bash. Play games, win prizes, and have a blast all day at Post Oak Mall! Find out more about the Back-2-Cool Bash.

1500 Harvey Road, College Station

Pints & Paws - 7 to 9 p.m.

Calling all Texas pups! ZilkerBark is coming to town & its time to celebrate our 4-legged friends and local craft breweries with the all new Pints & Paws event – benefiting the Bryan Animal Center – in Historic Downtown Bryan. Pints & Paws is a brand new event hosted by Destination Bryan and will feature local craft beer by Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab, dog portrait mini-sessions with the famed ZilkerBark, and more treats for both guests and their furry friends. $2 from every package purchased will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center.

701 N Main Street, Bryan

Sunday, August 28

Texas Flood: Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.