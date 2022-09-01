Insite's Top Things to Do: August 31-September 6

Howdy! Find out every Wednesday what's happening in and around the Brazos Valley in the coming week. To receive this information in your inbox, subscribe to the Insite Scoop newsletter here. For an expanded view of events, visit our Calendar of Events.

Wednesday, August 31

Beverage Class — Prohibition Cocktails - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join Ronin Restaurant for select Wednesday evenings from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. for Beverage Class at the restaurant in Downtown Bryan! Based on feedback from the fall classes, this season will have more of a deep dive/lecture style format. Led by the bar manager, guests will be guided through a tasting experience and discuss history, recipes, tasting notes and more.

800 N. Main Street, Bryan

Pub Poll at the Queen Theatre - 8 to 10 p.m.

Have fun playing a new spin on bar trivia....where popular answers win every time.

110 S Main Street, Bryan

Thursday, September 1

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" is the major new global exhibition that explores the life of one of the world’s most famous freedom fighters and political leaders. The epic story of Nelson Mandela is told in a series of experiential galleries from his rural childhood home through years of turbulent struggle against the apartheid regime, to his eventual vindication and final years as South Africa’s first democratically elected president. The exhibit will be on display from July 29, 2022 through April 23, 2023 in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan

Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery - 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Symetria Recovery every Thursday From 3 to 4 p.m. at Symetria Recovery - College Station Outpatient Rehab & Suboxone Clinic for its new SMART Recovery Support group meetings, Open to the public, all are welcome. Recovery has helped millions of people around the world beat their addictions and lead happy, healthy lives. The program's help is free and available to anybody with any addictive problem.

1651 Rock Prairie Road Suite 101, College Station

Free Johnny Manziel and Gary Blair Autograph Signing - 5 to 7 p.m.

Join Aggieland Outfitters in welcoming Johnny Manziel and Gary Blair! They will be signing autographs from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on September 1, 2022 at the University Drive location! There will be a limit of two autographed items per person! The first 400 guests will be issued a ticket guaranteeing signatures.

202 University Drive East, College Station

Celebrate the Arts - 5 to 7 p.m.

Join The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley in celebrating the arts in the Brazos Valley and raising funds in support of The Arts Council - the leader in the arts for over fifty years!

801 University Drive East, College Station

Free Vision Screenings - 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Vision Screenings are offered with the "Play to Learn" event being held at the Larry Ringer Library from 6:00-7:15pm.

1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South, College Station

Trivia Night: Speciality Cocktails - 7 to 9 p.m.

Join Ronin Restaurant for Trivia hosted by Josh Seigal from 7-9pm. The restaurant will have happy hour beforehand from 5 to 6 p.m. that features 50% off all cocktails + spirits. The menu is complete with bar bites, starters, hearty-fare, & wonderful desserts. Reservations can be made through ronintx.com/reservations, but walk-ins are always welcome.

800 N. Main Street, Bryan

Friday, September 2

Campaign Kickoff Tailgate - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join United Way of the Brazos Valley on September 2 at 11 a.m. at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center as they kick off our Campaign Season! United, community members tackle the Brazos Valley's greatest needs in health, education & financial stability! The first $30,000 in donations will be MATCHED by Stylecraft Builders!

177 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station

Community Cafe Volunteer - 5 to 9 p.m.

The Community Cafe is a Twin City Mission program which strives to provide the best food services that it can for its Shelter of Hope family and anyone in the community in need of a hot meal. Community members can eat one meal a day at no cost. Volunteers are needed to help serve food. The total number of meals served last year is 34,615. Twin City Mission (TCM) has served the Brazos Valley since 1963 with the Vision of creating a community in which all individuals have opportunity for hope, acceptance, and stability, in a safe and caring environment. TCM works to accomplish its Vision through programs addressing: homelessness; violence and abuse; family conflict; youth in crisis; life skills deficiency; and poverty.

210 S. Randolph Avenue, Bryan

First Friday - 5 to 10 p.m.

The streets of Historic Downtown Bryan transform into one big stage on the First Friday of each month with live music, performances, art demonstrations, and unique & interactive events and activities! Plus, many favorite Downtown Bryan shops & restaurants stay open late for the evening. This is the place to be on the First Friday of each month in Aggieland!

Downtown Bryan

Fiestas Patrias Cultural Day at First Friday - 6 to 9 p.m.

Join the Fiestas Patrias celebration during First Friday in Historic Downtown Bryan! The Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station is a non-profit organization founded in the early 1990's by Emilio Lopez, Sr., and Roy Lopez. Each year, for over 25 years, we organize a cultural celebration parade, which brings an estimated 10,000 people to the Historical Downtown Bryan District, in Bryan, Texas. We take pride in awarding scholarships to high school students entering higher education, adults continuing higher education, and educators continuing higher education in a Master's program. As members of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, we strive to build unity in our community by celebrating culture and the arts.

Downtown Bryan

Aggie Park Kickoff Concert - starts at 7 p.m.

The free Aggie Park Kickoff Concert is coordinated by The Association of Former Students and sponsored by Southwest Airlines, the Office of Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp ’72, the Office of Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks, and Bob ’85 and Kelly ’86 Jordan. Gates open at 6, Music will begin at 7 p.m., with two opening Aggie acts (Max Stalling ’89 and The Barn Dogs, a band of current A&M students). The concert will end before Midnight Yell Practice, just across the street in Kyle Field. The concert will take place at Aggie Park’s Performance Pavilion – one of the many new sites being created as Aggie Park’s development transforms 20 acres at the heart of A&M’s campus into a premier green space offering locations for gathering and recreation.

Aggie Park, TAMU Campus

Grifters & Shills Live at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. - 7 to 10 p.m.

Enjoy live music featuring Grifters & Shills at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. in Downtown Bryan!

701 N Main Street, Bryan

Head Over Heels - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980’s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.”

3125 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan

Saturday, September 3

Brazos Valley Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to noon

Brazos Valley Farmers' Market is open year-round. The market supports the region’s farms by connecting consumers directly to local food producers, strengthening urban-rural community bonds, and educating the public on the benefits of eating locally. FREE. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

500 N. Main Street, Bryan (between Main St. and Bryan Ave.)

Hullabaloo Game Day Experience - starts at 9 a.m.

There’s nothing like game day in College Station. Aggie Hullabaloo helps keep guests fueled and fired up for their day long festivities. Experience the energy & excitement just 96 yards from Kyle Field. Think giant screens, live entertainment, all you care to eat dining, great drinks and the sounds of the Home of the 12th Man.

177 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station

Market Day in Downtown Bellville - 9 a.m. to noon

First Saturday Market Day on the Square & the Fresh Farmers Market! Bellville…Kick off Labor Day weekend and the Fall Bellville Market season, this Saturday, September 3rd with two shows in one small town. Enjoy Market Day on the Square (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and a short stroll away shop the Fresh Farmers and Artisan Market (9 a.m. to noon) at Chesley Park. Among the two shows find more than 120 vendors and some fun for all!

Downtown Bellville

Houston Hill Country Artisan Market - noon to 6 p.m.

Sip, Shop & Support Local! Bernhardt Winery invites guests to experience its open-air Houston Hill Country Artisan Markets this summer. Visitors can feel the ambiance of Texas wine country, just a pleasant country drive northwest of Houston.

9043 Country Road 204, Planterville

Royalty Pecan Farm Orchard Tour - noon to 1 p.m.

Take a guided tour of Royalty Pecan Farms and see what happens on a true working pecan farm. Adult tickets are $14.99, and include 4oz of raw pecans and chilled bottle of water. Children under 5 years old are free. No reservation required, but seating is limited.

10600 State Highway 21 East, Caldwell

The BAD455's - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Rock out with the BAD455's after the Aggie game at Mo's Irish Pub!

1025 University Drive, Suite 101, College Station

Sunday, September 4

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff at Casa Rodriguez - 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Kick-off celebration honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in Historic Downtown Bryan with food vendors, DJ, live bands and beer stands! This is a free, family-friendly event! Enjoy music by DJ Stien & live bands including La Dezz & La Fiebre. Hosted by Tejano Loco.

300 North Bryan Avenue, Bryan

Hullabaloo Blues Fest - 6 to 10 p.m.