Under the Stars: Admire nature's beauty with an evening by Sun & Star Bell Tent Adventures

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

What started as a passion project for Tiffany Vivaldi has quickly turned into a fun way for others to gather and celebrate with friends and family.

A “Jill of all trades”, Tiffany first started her career in high-end retail management before taking a leap of faith and beginning her own jewelry business, which she ran out of her home. After the birth of her third daughter, she knew she wanted to find a way to help people get back to the basics thus Sun & Stars Bell Tent Adventures was born to help others reconnect with their loved ones.

“I created this business for people who want to experience something that's unique and different. When we connect with nature, we connect with each other and in such the huge technology-based world that we're in, it's hard for people to slow down,” Tiffany says. “It's the little things like looking at the stars and looking at the sun and the birds — the things that children really like to take in, so I wanted to look at my business to reflect what I want my own children to experience.”

To help make each booking unique, Tiffany says they offer a variety of packages ranging from family fun nights to date nights as well as birthday parties and glamping. Packages are completely customizable to tailor to a wide audience; all packages include set up and take down, a tent or teepee and personalized decor and activities — but the rest is up to the customer.

To keep up with trends and keep her creative juices flowing, Tiffany says she spends a lot of time on Pinterest looking for ideas to accommodate the needs and desires of every individual. For every set up she does, Tiffany says she spends time getting to know the customer to really find ways to surprise and amaze them with their special night.

“I want to get to know the needs and desires of each customer when they book,” Tiffany says. “I prefer to text with my customers, rather than email, to make it more personal. During this time I can ask some questions to tailor their experience around the knowledge that I gained from it in a quick conversation.”

With such a wide range of themes and colors, Tiffany works to find and thrift or make decor she uses for set-ups. Plus, when she is finished, she takes that decor and can repurpose it for another use.

“I always try to support local and small businesses,” Tiffany says. “I have a couple of girls who thrift things on Instagram that I buy things from and, of course, checking Goodwill weekly.”

During her time in operation, Tiffany has also garnered quite the list of business collaborators, who she works with to add more fun to her packages. Customers are able to add on additions supplied by other local businesses in the area such as massage therapy, fresh flowers and even bouncy houses.

Running your own business is not a walk in the park for anyone, but Tiffany says her husband has been a huge part of her success with supporting and helping her through navigating the inner workings of managing a business.

“My husband is my number one supporter,” Tiffanys says. We have been together 10 years and there has not been an idea that he has not supported. He helps in every way he can from building things for me to helping me load and watching the girls while I go out and set up or take down. He’s my rock.”

Not only does her husband help, but also her daughters, who see and want to learn what their mother does. With varying ages, the girls help out in different ways.

“My oldest Audrina, she’ll go with me and help. She wants to learn and she wants to make money. She told me she wants to take over the business,” Tiffany says. “Ameilia, my middle, she helps me load up and she loves to take things out and help pick items to use. Addy, she's only two, but her smile is the biggest support I need.”

As the business begins to grow, Tiffany says she hopes to expand with the addition of more tents and teepees as well as eventually grow to have a workspace to store all decorations, which are currently stored in a spare bedroom at home.

For more information or to book your own outdoor adventure, visit sunstarsbelltents.com.