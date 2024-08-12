Fall 2024 RCI Sports Adult Recreational League

With summer coming to an end, the fall RCI sports are about to begin. Travis Fields will be hosting the RCI Sports Fall Kickball league sponsored by Aggieland Chevrolet!

The season kicks off on Wednesday, October 30th, and runs through December 4th. Games will be played every Wednesday nights, with the first pitch at 6:30 pm. Your team will enjoy a guaranteed eight-game schedule, leading up to a thrilling single elimination tournament to crown this season’s ultimate champion.

You will be able to catch all the high-flying catches, epic kicks, and unforgettable plays with our PlaySight live-streaming, featuring four different camera angles for every game. Relive the excitement with highlight reels and blooper moments posted weekly on our social media!

If you are interested in being a part of this exciting event, be sure to gather your team and register before October 25th. Sign up to be able to show off your skills and compete for the title of champion.

For more details and to register for the league, visit the Travis Fields website. We can’t wait to see you on the field—let’s make this fall unforgettable!

By Victoria Hertel, RCI Sports Management Solutions