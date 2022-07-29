A Home Away From Home

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

After delivering their child, Tanner Williams and his wife were understandably exhausted, when from around the corner came the sound of wheels rolling across the hospital floor at St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. A volunteer happily pushing a cart through the pediatric unit stopped and asked them, “Would you like anything from the Happy Wheels Cart?” The colorful cart was filled with blankets, snacks, books, toys, and toiletries. Tanner and his wife grabbed some cookies to tide them over and smiled at one another as the Happy Wheels Cart made its way down the hallway to the next patient.

The Happy Wheels Cart is just one program from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX) intended to help pediatric patients and their families, including locally at St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital in Bryan, St. Joseph College Station, and at Baylor Scott & White. “The Happy Wheels Carts are pushed by volunteers through the Pediatric, NICU, and Labor and Delivery hallways, bringing snacks, refreshments, toiletries, books, et cetera — just letting the families know we care,” says Hospital Programs Manager for the Brazos Valley, Valerie Gosch-Russell.

In addition to the Happy Wheels Carts, RMHC CTX offers two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in the Brazos Valley, located at both St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Both Family Rooms have two sleeping rooms which are available for families to be able to be close to their children while they are receiving care in the hospital,” Valerie says. The rooms enable families to feel comfortable and cared for while their child is in the hospital receiving medical treatment or is in recovery. “These families could be there for a long period of time if their child was in a traumatic accident, or they may be a nursing mom who has a baby in NICU,” she says.

“Our programs help to relieve burdens. These families are going through the hardest time of their lives. With us, they don’t have to think about meals or lodging or laundry,” says Emily Bailey, communications director for RMHC CTX.

The Ronald McDonald Family Rooms have a layout similar to a two-bedroom apartment with a spacious shared bathroom. The calming light-blue common area is decorated with soothing paintings and greenery and is equipped with couches, a TV, and baskets of toys for younger siblings. The kitchen is stocked with cookies, crackers, and chips, and a dining room table provides a place for families to enjoy sit-down meals together. A desk and computer are also provided, and guests can sleep on plush queen-size beds and take advantage of a small tranquility room with a comfortable oversized chair for nap, prayer, or a quiet moment alone. “This is a place for recharge, a place where they can take a shower, get some sleep, watch TV, anything,” says Valerie.

RMHC CTX also offers the Healing Hearts Program, which supports families through bereavement and the burial process should they suffer the loss of a child. In remembrance, the children’s names are etched on smooth river rocks that are carefully arranged in a memory garden located at the Rose Garden at St. Joseph College Station. The Healing Hearts Program also provides families with free grief counseling through support groups. “We’re not here to give advice. We’re just here to be a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on,” Valerie says.

Throughout the world, RMHC chapters primarily gain support from local community volunteers and donations, as well as the McDonald’s Corporation. According to the RMHC website, “More than $126 million was donated through McDonald’s restaurants last year. That could provide almost 1.6 million overnight stays for RMHC families.” Local residents can contribute to RMHC CTX by donating extra change in boxes by the registers at 10 area McDonald’s locations or by rounding up to the next dollar when they pay at the register, says Tanner, who serves as the program’s senior development manager.

Volunteers ultimately make the program run smoothly, says Valerie, who confirms that even helping out for just a couple of hours can be very helpful and is much appreciated. Volunteers’ duties usually include pushing the Happy Wheels cart around the pediatric unit, cleaning the Family Room between visitors, or even contributing the occasional meal. “[The volunteers] really do well,” says Valerie. “You can see that it makes them feel good.”

“Our volunteers are absolutely crucial to our mission,” Emily says. “Whether it’s pushing Happy Wheels Carts or volunteering in our Family Rooms, our volunteers allow us to support families in their time of need and keep them close to their hospitalized child.” She adds that not only do volunteers make a meaningful impact on the lives of families, but they often impact the volunteers’ lives as well.

“For every single person that we serve, you get that gratification,” Tanner says. “You know you played a hand in helping them with the healing process.”

For information on RMHC Central Texas, or how to volunteer visit rmhc-ctx.org.