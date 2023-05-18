2023 Adidas Girls 3SSB Live Invitational & GOLD Live Invitational in BCS this weekend

The 2023 Adidas Girls 3SSB Live Invitational & GOLD Live Invitational is coming to Bryan-College Station this weekend, May 19-21, 2023. This is a city-wide women’s basketball invitational operated by Exposure Sports in partnership with Adidas Grassroots Basketball.

This event is an opportunity for select Adidas-sponsored teams to gain exposure in front of national college coaches and media outlets. As a premier scouting event for prospective colleges and universities, the Adidas Girls 3SSB Live Invitational & Gold Live Invitational will be covered by the top high school and college basketball national media outlets. Additionally, Adidas Grassroots Basketball has established a partnership with Overtime, which allows them to promote this event beyond traditional social media channels. Adidas 3SSB Live events are encouraged to encompass the three areas of game, life, and work ensuring they are developing not only athletes but also well-rounded individuals and stewards of their craft.

Basketball games will be taking place at Legends Event Center, Bryan High School gyms, Rudder High School Gyms, Davila Middle School Gyms, DesignSpark Innovation Center, and the TAMU Rec Center. Adidas hosted the same showcase for boys at the end of April with over 200 teams in attendance and the girls showcase is expected to bring more than 145 teams and 1,400 athletes from all over the U.S.

Courtesy of Destination Bryan