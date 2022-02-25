Homepage
The Go-To Guy
When it comes to television journalism, Rusty Surette has done it all. He started out behind the scenes as a photographer, videographer, and video editor, and then stepped out in front of the camera to become a news reporter and anchor. He’s run the Read more
Editor's Letter: Everybody Loves Rusty (March 2022)
"Everybody loves Rusty!" That's what I've heard every time KBTX news anchor, Rusty Surette, came up in conversation. That, and "He's the nicest guy!" For me, it seemed like a no brainer: Who better for the Community issue's cover story than Rusty Sur Read more
Birds of a Feather
It’s easy to spot a bird watcher. Often they can be seen leisurely sauntering along outdoor paths with binoculars slung around their neck, scanning tree lines for a flash of feathers and the chance to capture a rare bird on film. Their passion is to Read more
Playing with Fiber
For a few hours on a Saturday afternoon, Laurie Schlitter introduces a handful of students to weaving during a two-hour, hands-on class. She gives each student a small hand-held loom — a wooden frame, strung with rows of yarn about the width of a boo Read more
Set Phasers to Fun
Stepping into a comic convention can feel like another world, one only seen in comedy sitcoms such as The Big Bang Theory, where characters like Mensa-geeks Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hoffsteider dress in brightly-colored spandex and pretend to be DC Read more