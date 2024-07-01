× Expand Something Different Lemonade

On a hot summer’s day, watching a sporting event or simply going on a walk in the never-ending Texas heat, nothing tastes better than a cool glass of freshly squeezed lemonade.

Something Different, a vintage-style food truck, was started by Denice Edwards and her daughter Samantha to revive that nostalgic feeling of purchasing a drink made with love. The truck stops at baseball games and other sporting events to provide a glimpse into the past and honor the simplicity of American feel-good snacks.

“[At some sporting events] there's nothing to drink other than sodas and there's nothing that the younger kids want to eat,” Denice says. “That’s why I wanted to go the old-fashioned way for the food truck — I wanted to go back to the feeling that reminds you of being young at the ball fields with nachos and hot dogs and lemonades, so we built our truck around that.”

The truck is decorated with colorful retro-style characters, most notably, two lemons with buggy eyes and animated expressions walking with the words “eazy peazy lemon squeezy” over them. Denice says the logo was her daughter’s idea after wanting to fill the plain white exterior of the truck. The characters represent her and her daughter’s close relationship as partners in the business, she says.

The truck also features iconic drive-in hot dog cartoons inspired by a 1950s drive-in movie intermission, Denice says. The hotdog runs across the truck inviting customers to a modernized version of the American drive-in experience that now drives to its customers.

Though she may have been hesitant at first, Denice says she is glad her daughter convinced her of the designs. Whenever the food truck is parked at a game, she says kids will stop to look at the designs and bring their parents.

The name “Something Different” was also inspired by her family and was “kind of an inside joke at first,” Denice says.

“When we were at an event we would see the vendors, and we would say, ‘Do you want some barbecue or do you want something different?’” Denice says with a laugh. “We were playing off of that idea.”

The food truck is known for its variety of lemonades in large bucket-sized cups with delicious ripe fruit inside. They offer strawberry, mango, watermelon, and of course, classic original lemonade.

“The way the containers work is we shake them up with all the ingredients inside and punch a hole in them,” Denice says. “We’d like to have a handheld bucket for the lemonade sometime down the road.”

While lemonade is their specialty, they aren’t confined to drinks, Denice says. The Something Different staff has catered various events and is dedicated to meeting with customers to plan the ideal menu for their event.

“The biggest one we did was an event we catered for a sorority,” Denice says. “We were so excited about planning it, we had to make a bunch of just strawberry lemonade for their strawberry-themed meeting.”

Depending on the occasion and time of day, the team can cater other classically American foods besides hotdogs. They’ve made sloppy joes, cupcakes, nachos and breakfast burritos for a morning event, Denice says.

The truck does not have a permanent spot, but travels to local sporting events and enjoys posting fun recaps on social media. Something Different staff also enjoys being part of as many community events as possible, like Aggieland Farmers Market and Food Truck Wednesday hosted by the City of College Station.

When the family started Something Different, Denice was diagnosed with cancer and the food truck adventures were put on pause. Now, they’re back and Denice says they’re stronger than ever, ready to hit the road as much as possible and take advantage of every moment.

“I’d always wanted to start a business like this,” Denice says. “I kept putting it off and hesitating, but I’m so glad we did it.”

Follow Something Different on Facebook for their menu and updates on the food truck’s location. To request event catering, email somethingdifferent979@gmail.com.