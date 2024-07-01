Hidden Treasure on the Road to Nowhere

Expand Hannah Bradicich

Next to a Country Store gas station off of Old San Antonio Road (OSR) in small-town Hearne sits an unassuming barbecue joint with unbeatable flavors. Best known for its 2017 appearance in Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Best BBQ Joints, Blue Moon BBQ has become a hidden gem cherished by locals and travelers alike, offering mouthwatering brisket, tender ribs and a variety of savory sides that keep patrons coming back for more.

The building has been serving finger-licking barbecue for as long as anyone seems to remember — one loyal customer says he remembers eating there back when he was in high school nearly 50 years ago — but it wasn’t until the Moon family acquired the restaurant in 2007 that it received well-deserved recognition across the state of Texas and beyond.

“My husband (Rick Moon) always wanted to run a roadside barbecue stand,” says Toni Moon. “One year for my birthday he found this place, and we haven’t looked back since.”

Upon opening their doors, Rick and Toni ran the restaurant alongside their youngest son, Matt Moon, quickly amassing a loyal customer base thanks to their delicious dishes and local family ties.

“I’m from Florida, but Rick’s family is from right here,” Toni explains. “Rick’s grandma was born and raised in Edge down the road. His daddy was born and raised in Normangee ... so that connection really helped us when we opened. Everyone who comes in is cousins or friends or friends of family, so even though we weren’t really natives, we had a lot of support.”

The Moon family’s passion for barbecue was palpable from the beginning. Their dedication to quality and authenticity paid off, and the community quickly took notice.

“We have to start up the smoker around 6 a.m. to prepare for the day,” says Matt. “When we first opened we had an even smaller space, but we’ve added on since then as we’ve grown.”

When Blue Moon made the Texas Monthly list of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints after 10 years in business, the small family restaurant exploded.

“When [the Top 50 article] came out the next day we had a wide open door till close because the line was so long and it stayed that way the entire summer,” Matt recalls. “We stayed pretty busy for pretty much a full year after that. People would even drive in from out of state to try it out. Even now, people will come in every now and then and say they heard about us from Texas Monthly.”

Blue Moon’s heydays were interrupted at the end of 2019 when a major construction project on OSR shut down parts of the road leading up to the restaurant. With road work in the way, customer traffic dwindled, forcing the restaurant to close its doors in February 2020.

Within a few short weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, seemingly solidifying Blue Moon’s closure. However, as the word spread that Blue Moon was closing their doors, local support once again stepped in and the restaurant was open for business the following June. Since surviving the pandemic, Matt says they have continued to work back up with the goal of keeping their doors open for years to come.

“This past April was our busiest month since 2019,” Matt says. “We’re also looking for more catering jobs because they’re good money — it’s a lot of work, but we enjoy doing them.”

As time goes on, Toni and Rick have passed the reigns over to Matt as they enjoy retirement.

“My mom works mostly behind the scenes now posting on Facebook and stuff,” Matt says. “I have a five-year plan for Blue Moon — I want to continue to grow and hopefully get into something a little bit bigger, but we have to wait and see how it’ll all play out.”

The Moon family’s commitment to quality extends beyond their food. The cozy, welcoming atmosphere of Blue Moon is a testament to their dedication to customer satisfaction. The rustic decor, complete with wooden tables and vintage barbecue memorabilia creates an inviting space where patrons can relax and enjoy their meal.

“We strongly rely on our regulars to keep us going,” Matt says. “Out here, well this is kind of a road to nowhere, so it’s pretty rare that people are just passing through. People will come in from Bryan and College Station and other nearby towns. Last week, someone came in from Louisiana just to get food and turn right back around. It’s worth the drive.”

As Blue Moon BBQ continues to thrive, the Moon family remains committed to their roots, ensuring that each dish is made with the same love and care that first put them on the map. Their journey from a small roadside stand to a renowned barbecue destination serves as a testament to their passion, hard work, and the unwavering support of their community.

“Our customers are like family,” Toni says. “We love hearing their stories and seeing them come back again and again. It’s what makes all the hard work worth it.”

Blue Moon BBQ is located at 18746 E OSR in Hearne at the corner of OSR and Macey Road. They are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. or until sold out. For more information about Blue Moon, visit their website at bluemoonbbqtexas.com or follow them on Facebook at “Blue Moon BBQ.”