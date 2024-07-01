Celebrate In Style

From food to photos, event vendors are the magic makers behind every celebration. In the world of event planning, finding the perfect vendor can transform an ordinary gathering into an unforgettable experience. Whether you are planning a wedding, family reunion or office party, elevate your summer celebration with these local vendors who are revolutionizing the industry with innovative ideas that will leave guests impressed.

Stamp the Memory

× Expand The Vault Design Studio

Make your next event unforgettable with a traveling tattoo bar! Owner of The Vault Design Studio, Sydney Sheets, is available to attend your special event and provide private tattooing with a multitude of options. For a $600 deposit, hosts can either choose to pay for guests or have guests pay separately. Either way, attendees are sure to make memories that will last a lifetime!

“There's a lot of different ways to book my time,” Sydney says. “I could show up providing different kinds of flash tattoos, but if I was able to bring a computer and have Wi-Fi then I'd be able to do custom designs.”

Sydney says that having a tattoo bar at a private event is a new way to commemorate exciting gatherings. After opening her shop in College Station, she enjoys having the opportunity to attend different events as well.

When it comes to tattoos, Sydney offers both black-only and multicolored designs with pricing varying per event and customer.

“I will have flash sheets where they have a bunch of different designs that they can choose from, and we usually have around 15 design options already printed and stuff filled out,” Sydney says. “Unfortunately, these won't be able to be resized, they'll just be how they are. But you just kind of grab it and go. I have my setup and contents for each tattoo all in individual little baggies. So each person gets all new things, everything is going to be sterilized, you know, it's all ready to go ahead of time.”

For individuals with smaller-scale events, Sydney also hosts private tattoo parties inside The Vault Design Studio in College Station.

To inquire about your next event, visit the website at thevault.ink and follow @thevault.ink on Instagram.

Mingle Without the Muddling Headache

× Expand Sage Roots Cocktail Company

Sage Roots Cocktail Company is a beverage catering company that is quickly becoming a Bryan/College Station staple. Aggie and manager of Sage Roots, Matt Camp, says that while being open for a little more than a year, they have served upwards of 100 events and are looking forward to all the growth to come this year. Offering both cocktails and mocktails, Sage Roots has a little something for every preference.

Whether for health reasons or just preference behind the choice to not indulge in alcohol, there is a better way to enjoy get-togethers than clinging to an aluminum soda can. This summer, indulge in mock cocktails, or “mocktails,” that give you the chance to share in the unique and fun flavors of a mixed drink without the side effects, all while spending time with family or friends.

“We use all natural and seasonal ingredients, so our mixologists will go to the farm patch,” Matt says. “They'll see what's seasonal … take it to the kitchen where they do all like their little magic — the mixing and the muddling — and then bottle it up and take it to the events where people could pair it with their favorite spirits, or they could have it in the mocktail style, where we just add soda water instead of liquor because all those mixes are super viable for a mocktail.”

Many who choose not to drink love to see mocktails as an option, Matt says.

“[Soda] doesn't look as best in the photos and maybe they don't feel as grown-up or as part of the party because everybody has a cocktail perhaps or a beer,” says Matt. “Whenever they get a mocktail that is made for them, it's garnished beautifully, looks great in their hands, and tastes amazing.”

For more information on Sage Roots Cocktail Co., go to sagerootscocktail.com or follow @sagerootscocktail on Instagram.

Keep it Classy

× Expand 3rds Mobile Cigar Lounge

When it comes to finding ways to keep people engaged in an event, there are many different vendors to choose from, but 3rds Mobile Cigar Lounge is sure to get guests fired up.

Eric Castro, owner of 3rds Mobile Cigar Lounge, provides an elevated cigar experience with pre-purchased options and custom packages catered to your event needs. The lounge features two house cigars, a Nicaraguan Maduro and a Nicaraguan Natural, which are both known to be full of rich flavor and beginner-friendly for new cigar users.

Eric credits the inspiration for 3rds Mobile Cigar Lounge to his wife who encouraged him to pursue his own company when they discussed bringing in a second form of income into their home. As he was studying the market to see what was lacking in the Central Texas area, he merged his love for cigars and the support of a vibrant cigar community to create an uncommon service in the area.

“I have met some fantastic individuals that I never would have met if it wasn’t for the cigar,” Eric says. “That really was the motivation there — my wife giving me the inspiration to start something on my own and be my own boss, and then the fact that I already enjoyed cigars.”

For event packages, the number of cigars varies. Small packages typically serve 20 to 30 people, while large packages cater to 100 or more guests. Eric emphasizes the importance of early planning to tailor packages to customer needs with a quick turnaround for quotes, usually within 24 hours.

“We have made it very easy,” Eric says. “We always prefer that while the planning for the event is going on, we’re reached out to in those early planning timeframes, but a lot of people don’t discover us until towards the end of the planning. All that the customer needs to do is contact me through either email or reach out to me on the cell phone number.”

For more information, go to 3rdsmobilecigarlounge.com and follow @3rdsmcl on Instagram.

Unbreakable Bonds

× Expand Link and Hammer

Link & Hammer is a permanent jewelry pop-up shop local to the Brazos Valley. College friends Kalie Hunt and Loulou Thomas collaborated as business partners to create this innovative service that offers permanent jewelry pieces at events providing luxurious and lasting mementos for guests.

During events, Link & Hammer set up a jewelry bar where guests can personalize their jewelry. Guests begin by choosing from a variety of high-quality chains, including sterling silver and gold-filled options. They then select charms to add a personal touch to their piece. The next step involves choosing the desired length and the type of jewelry — whether it be a bracelet, anklet or necklace. This interactive experience allows guests to create a unique accessory tailored to their style.

“It was just something that our area didn’t have that I had seen in bigger cities,” Loulou says. “I wanted to bring something fun to B/CS, because I feel like we kind of always miss out on fun things like that.”

Prices for items are $58 for bracelets, $65 for anklets and $80 for necklaces. Customers can further personalize their jewelry with charms for an additional $15. For those looking to invest in higher quality jewelry, Link & Hammer offers solid 14-karat gold bracelets, priced between $125 and $145.

“We do just about everything,” Loulou says. “We don't charge to come and set up at any of our events, which gives us a little bit more flexibility and gives the type of person who wants us to come out more options.”

For more information, follow @linkandhammer on Instagram.

Torched and Touched

× Expand Camryn Lee Hat Co.

Want to add a wearable memory to your next event? The sister company to Link & Hammer, Camryn Lee Hat Company, offers an unforgettable experience allowing guests to custom design hats at events! The B/CS native company operates without a storefront and looks to bring the life of the company to pop-up events, markets and private events in the area.

Camryn Lee Hat Co. offers a diverse selection of hats, including straw hats, vegan felt hats and 100% wool hats. During events, they set up a decor station where guests can personalize their hats with dried flowers, ribbons, pins and branding tools.

Their flexibility extends to private events, making them an excellent option for enhancing gatherings like weddings, parties and corporate events. Co-owners Kalie and Loulou try to incorporate both of their pop-up businesses at the same event, whether it’s a private or public event, or with boutiques.

“We actually purchased [the company] from a friend of ours,” Loulou says. “She just didn’t have enough time to devote to the hat company, and since we’re already in the pop-up space, and we have a lot of really good connections, we thought it would be a good thing to add so we can do them together at most of our events.”

Hat prices vary depending on the type and customization options. Smaller packages include $35 for three pieces of decor, while larger packages have hats for $75 each with unlimited decor. Camryn Lee Hat Co.’s pricing structure offers flexibility, whether the host covers the cost or guests pay individually.

“We come to any event,” Kalie says. “We travel about an hour and a half away, so we’ve been to Houston and we’ve been to Waco area, and we’ve gone to Navasota and stuff like that.”

For more information, go to camrynleehatco.com and follow @camrynleehatco on Instagram.