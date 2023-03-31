Aggie-produced documentary to premiere on KAMU-TV

KAMU-TV is proud to present a visually stunning celebration of Texas, directed and produced by Aggies. “Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story” makes its television broadcast debut on all Texas PBS stations, including KAMU, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

The Fin and Fur Films production team features several Aggies, including Director Ben Masters ’11, Producer Katy Baldock ’17 and cinematographers Austin Alvarado ’14 and Patrick Thrash ’14. Together, they explore the native wildlife and natural wonders of Texas in breathtaking detail. The film celebrates what makes the state unique — including its diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

The film receives an encore broadcast at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6 and will be available to stream on PBS.org through April 11.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor and native Texan Matthew McConaughey, the family-friendly film journeys from the highest peaks in West Texas, through our aquifers, rivers and bays, and deep into the Gulf of Mexico.

“We’re really excited to work with Texas PBS,” said Baldock. “I don’t think there’s a better TV partnership for this film. There is so much beauty and diversity here in our state. You don’t have to travel out of the country or even out of the state to see some incredible things.”

The story follows humanity’s ever-changing relationship with the natural world, from the perspective of wildlife species such as the mysterious blind catfish and the elusive mountain lion. Through their eyes, we see how humans destroy, conserve and recover wildlife and the habitat we mutually depend on.

“All of us at KAMU are especially excited to be a part of bringing this Fin and Fur Films production to our audience, as this amazing documentary showcases the talents of Aggies who are clearly making their mark in the industry,” said Doug Walker, executive director of KAMU.

The KAMU broadcast includes 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage, including from Bracken Cave in San Antonio, home to the world’s largest bat colony. After the premiere, plans designed to provide K-12 teachers with eight lessons about Texas wildlife will be available on kamu.pbslearningmedia.org.

For more on KAMU programming, visit kamu.tamu.edu. Follow KAMU, which is a PBS and NPR affiliate, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy of Christian Hamilton, Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications