Local Arts Council welcomes newest Navasota Artist in Residence, Sarah Gomez

Join the Arts Council and special guests from the City of Navasota and Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce for the opening reception of our newest Navasota Artist in Residence! We are welcoming Sarah Gomez to the Horlock House and residency program and are thrilled to be having Pink Blanket by Gomez on display in the Horlock gallery.

Experience the profound and moving work by Gomez, as she evokes raw emotion and the human experience in her paintings. During the event, guests will enjoy drinks and hors d'oeuvres and get a chance to meet and get to know the artist.

Located at the Horlock House

Friday, June 23rd, 2023

4:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley