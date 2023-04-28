Brazos Reads: Local children's book author Mary Mize shares about her publishing journey

No matter how old you are, Brazos Valley author Mary Mize teaches us everyone can be young at heart.

Based on her late-husband’s love of building, “Grandma and Grandpa Are Builders” teaches children about the wonders of construction through real-life characters based on personal friends, Terry and Kerrie.

“I wanted to find something that children were interested in,” Mary says. “It started with the idea of including tools and morphed into a story about some builders who have actually made things for me over the years such as my handicap ramps, steps and benches.”

The book walks through the journey of building small and tall things from dog houses to outdoor patios and sheds. More importantly the book also showcases the types of tools and safety equipment that is used in building.

In each of her books, she hopes to be able to share knowledge with children. Mary says she includes a quiz at the end of each book for kiddos to be able to test their knowledge. She also has created flashcards, which can be purchased to allow children to match the tools to the correct names so they can too help with the building process by bringing their loved ones the correct tools.

Working in children’s books has never been a question for Mary, she enjoys being able to feed young minds and to appreciate the smaller things in life.

“Even though I'm 84 years old, I've always kept a child's heart within me,” Mary says. "I'll go walking down the road with my little dog and I'll stop to pick flowers. I find joy in the small things in my life."

As one of the founding members of the Brazos Valley Society for Children’s Bookwriters and Illustators, Mary says she has been in the industry for around 25 years and loves to help new writers find their place in the world of writing.

“You have to find a person that will show you or give you some critique of your story and give you pointers,” Mary says. “Find a mentor that would help you along the way and encourage you in your writing.”

Mary has also authored His Name is Ben, Little Halloween Snake, Little Christmas Snake and Letters from Scamper, among others. She is currently working on her seventh children’s book about a Jack Russell Terrier, who has visited her daily over the last eight years.

“Grandma and Grandpa Are Builders” is available for purchase on Amazon or through Mary by email at maryloumize@gmail.com. Those who purchase through Mary will also have the option to purchase additional flashcards.