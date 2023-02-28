Brazos Valley African American Museum celebrates honorees at 22nd Annual Appreciation Banquet

The Brazos Valley African American Museum gathered to celebrate 10 honorees at its 22nd Annual Appreciation Banquet on Saturday, February 25.

The banquet welcomed hundreds of guests to the Hilton College Station, where Jason Cornelius, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board Financial Center Manager, Frost Bank helped to moderator the evening. The evening featured a meal and silent auction as well as special presentations by Arthur “Bo” Sandle — Retired Sergeant Major US Marine Corp, Rudder High School Choir, A Company — 9th Calvary Buffalo Soldiers, and guest speaker Dr. Annie S. McGowan, Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity at Texas A&M University.

Honorees include: Doris & Josephus Carter, Timothy & Andrea Isreal, Roscoe R. Mason, Vernon Pitman, Amber Robertson, Gregory Rodriguez, Dora Cruzan, Leslie Davis, Norma Faye Mason, Edward & Sandra Udell, Barbara Henley Walker and Rhonda Watson. Another special honoree was the museum's Interim Director Barry Davis, who has worked to ensure the success of the museum over the past year.

The banquet is the museum's primary fundraiser for the year helping to provide funding to various programs including exhibits, health fairs and the Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search.

Read more about the honorees below:

Doris & Josephus Carter

Doris J. Carter has been a member of the Bryan/College Station community since 2012. Doris is a seasoned and experienced License Professional Counselor who is passionate about wellness and providing a nonjudgmental and safe space for all individuals. She has compassion for people that are going through life challenges and transitions. In 2019, Doris started her own private practice, Rise & Thrive Counseling services to better serve her community. She has worked in various positions in Brazos Valley in the Mental Health Field. She worked with MHMR for almost three years in Robertson and Burleson County as a Recovery Facilitator. Once she left that position she worked at Rock Prairie behavioral health as an Intake Specialist. Her next position was with Superior Health Plan where she worked has a Behavioral Health Case Manager for six years.

She is a member of the VFW and is a past commander, she served two years as commander. She has been the VFW District 17 Adjutant for the past four years. She is also a member of the Marine Corps League and she currently serves in the position of Junior Vice Commandant.

She is supportive of many Non-Profit organizations such Elizabeth House, Down Syndrome Association, The USO, Twin City Mission and other local community organization. She has served many years as a surrogate parent for Bryan ISD for students that reside at Everyday Live.

Gunnery Sergeant Doris J. Carter, (Retired) entered Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina in January 1989. Upon graduating Boot Camp, she reported for duty at Marine Corp Detachment, Fort Lee Virginia to attend Petroleum Supply Specialist School. After graduation in August 1989, she reported for duty with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Okinawa Japan where she served as a bulk fuel specialist. During her tour she was promoted to Private First Class and Lance Corporal.

In August of 1990 Lance Corporal Wiley reported to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Force Service Support Group, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for duty, where she held the billet of company MIMMS Clerk. In December 1990 Lance Corporal Wiley deployed with 8th ESB in support of Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield where she was promoted to Corporal in May 1991. On October 23, 1992, Corporal Wiley married HM3 Josephus D. Carter and took her husbands’ last name of Carter.

In April of 1993 Corporal Carter reported to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and was assigned as the Maintenance Non-Commissioned Officer for the Fuels Section. In September of 1996, Sergeant Carter reported to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for duty, she served as the Station Fuel Laboratory NCO.

In April of 1999, Sergeant Carter reported to Recruiter School and in August of 1999 she was assigned to 4th Marine Corps District, RS Baltimore, RSS Landover, Maryland. During this tour she was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant, after a successful tour of recruiting, she reported to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing where she served in billets as a Fuels Chief, Fuels Team Leader, and Fuels Maintenance Chief. During this tour of duty, she was promoted to Gunnery Sergeant In January of 2007, Gunnery Sergeant Carter reported to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station, New River where she served in billets as the Squadron Maintenance Management Officer, Squadron Maintenance Management Chief and Fuels Team Leader. In September of 2007 Gunnery Sergeant Carter deployed with MWSS 272 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Gunnery Sergeant Carter returned from deployment in April of 2008. Gunnery Sergeant Carter retired from active duty service April of 2009.

Gunnery Sergeant Carter’ personal awards include the Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2nd award). Gunnery Sergeant Carter is a native of Holly Grove, Arkansas and is married to Josephus D. Carter of Bryan, Texas; they have one daughter, Taylor and one son, Jordan.

Timothy & Andrea Isreal

Captains Andrea and Timothy Israel are the Corps Officers and Executive Directors of The Salvation Army in Bryan College Station. Under their leadership The Salvation Army is working to continue to meet the emergency needs in our community, while also working to break the underlying issues of generational homelessness and poverty, and to provide hope to our community in Jesus’ name. In 2021 and 2022 The Salvation Army has reached a record amount of service to our community. In 2022 Timothy and Andrea both completed their Master’s degrees from Trevecca Nazarene University.

The Israel’s arrived in Bryan College Station in June of 2020 after having served for four years as the commanding officers of The Salvation Army in Arlington Mansfield Area and executive directors of the North Texas Youth Education Town, where they served homeless families and underprivileged youth in that community. Prior to their time in Arlington, they were commissioned from The Salvation Army Training College as members of the Messengers of Light session. Both Timothy and Andrea grew up attending The Salvation Army and are proud to say they are products of The Salvation Army and its programs.

The Israel’s along with their two girls, five-year-old Eva and two-year-old Hannah are excited to be serving the Bryan College Station community.

Roscoe R. Mason

Born and raised in the Brazos Valley, to Robert and Winnie Mason, Roscoe attended Bryan Public Schools until moving with his family to Houston, Texas. After graduating from Jack Yates High School in 1977, he attended Abilene Christian University as a student athlete on a football and track scholarship. Upon graduating in 1982 from Abilene Christian University, with a Bachelor of Science in Health Education, he began a career as a Texas State Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

His first assignment as a Highway Patrolman was in Montgomery County, where he served 2 years in Conroe before an opportunity to return to Bryan became available. Returning to the Brazos Valley, he served the community of Bryan/College Station for an additional 25 years. As part of community service during this time, Trooper Mason was invited to speak to several classes in Elementary Schools with Bryan ISD, Navasota ISD, and Caldwell ISD. After serving 27 years with the DPS, God allowed Roscoe to retire with several honors and accolades, including being a select member of the prestigious DPS Honor Guard.

Roscoe has served our community through volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, the Bryan Soccer League and Little League East. He has served as a Volunteer in Public Schools with Bryan ISD and is a past member of the Strategic Planning Committee of Bryan ISD.

A deeply spiritual man, Roscoe accepted his calling to preach the gospel in 2009. He was Ordained in April, 2012 as a Minister and accepted his first Pastorship that same year. Currently Pastor Roscoe Mason serves as the founding Pastor of Spirit Of Faith Church, which was established in 2016. Under his love, leadership and guidance, the church has gown significantly both spiritually and numerically.

A devoted family man, Roscoe and his college sweetheart, Lynda, have been married 41 years. They are the proud parents of 3 children, Daryl (Shanita), Derrick, (Crystal), DeeAnn (Lawrence); and 7 of their biggest blessings call them Big Daddy & Nana.

Vernon Pitman

Retired Senior Warden Vernon Pittman is best known for the transformation that erupted on, Huntsville John M. Wynne unit, a maximum-security facility located in Huntsville, Texas during his tenure as Senior Warden. His name became synonymous with catalyst of changes withing the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as he understood the way to change a man is to give him something to believe in. While serving as Senior Warden on the Wynne Unit, Senior Warden Pittman launched the G4 Faith Base Program, the first of its kind which allowed G4 individuals to participate in faith-based initiatives. The program was so innovative that in 2010 Retired Senior Warden received the Governors Criminal Justice Service Award recognition of its dedication to ministering to the incarcerated within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The transformation and impact were so powerful that it became affectionately known as “The Wynne Unit Experience” and drew the attention of agency and board officials near and far. While maintaining the day-to-day operation and control of the institution where he was employed, God begin to give him visions of transformation, thus BCMA “Breaking Chains Making Amends” was born.

Born in Bryan, Texas the eldest of five children, Vernon learned early on what it meant to be resilient as his parent’s divorced when he was extremely young, leaving his mother to raise him and his four siblings alone. Vernon’s father was in and out of prison most of his young life and his first recollection of holding a conversation with his father was at the age of 35. While this was difficult, it helped him become emphatic towards the needs and plights of others and as a result he is always willing to extend grace to those who needs it.

Vernon excelled in high school academically and athletically and because of his athletic ability, received a track scholarship to attend Texas A&M University. Shortly before he graduated, he began his criminal justice career as a correctional office and rose quickly through the ranks. In 2001 he became a born-again Christian, and it was during his own personal journey of transformation that his perspective changed regarding incarceration and the impact it not only had on the incarcerated individual., but the impact is has of the family. It is often said, “In order for God to work through a man He must first work in him.” By the conclusion of his 30 year career, Vernon had been assigned to 18 different facilities.

During his career, Vernon served as both Vice-Chairman and Chairman for the ACE Committee (Advisory Council on Ethics). In 2010, Warden Pittman received the Texas State Governor’s Award for Most Innovative Program for his work with violent offenders. In 2012, while still serving as the Senior Warden of John M. Wynne Unit, he was instrumental in creating many of the faith based and Christian initiatives that TDCJ now uses as a base for allowing similar initiatives to enter the Texas prison system.

Vernon is an active member of Spirit of Faith Church, Bryan, TX where Pastor Roscoe Mason serves as his pastor and founder. Vernon is married to Tiffany Pittman and father to nine children.

“But God”! “But God”!

Amber Robertson

Amber S Robertson was born and raised right here in the Brazos Valley. Having been influenced by four very powerful women; her mother Mae Raven, her aunt Brenda Anderson, great-grandmother Margie Donavon, and her mother-in-law, Carolyn Robertson, Amber was taught the power of servitude.

As a child, Amber participated in the Juneteenth Parades & fundraising banquets, as well was a member of the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Reverend Samuel L Taplin and Minister Marie Nutall. She learned that the power of giving was something that wasn’t just nice to do, but required of all of God’s children.

At 16, life happened and Amber and her late husband Patrick Robertson, welcomed their oldest daughter Brianna. They welcomed another daughter Briasia in 2007 and married in 2008. Amber attributes her ability to graduate from Bryan High School in 2005 and college as a Legal Assistant in 2012, while caring for her young family to her husband and daughters love and support. Over the years, Amber & her husband, family and her very best friends were responsible for organizing holiday events, food drives and fundraisers to support those battling cancer and heart disease.

In 2019, while working with a local e-commerce company, Amber helped create a department on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, teaching the business on how to treat Black employees better. Helping them to make Martin Luther King Jr Day & Juneteenth recognized holidays company-wide for all employees. In 2020, in the height of the pandemic Amber once again, called her friends and asked “If I do this, will you be there?” And just like that Brazos Valley Blessings, a non-profit organization was created to be the bridge between givers and those in need. She has built a FREE Facebook page of over 7,300 members, where those in need can receive everything from baby formula to diapers to clothes and even furniture. All at no charge to those in need.

Her ability to support things such as a Community Christmas Gift Giveaway, which has supported over 1,500 kids in the Brazos Valley since 2020, partnering with schools for Back to School Drives, speaking on how to be inclusive, as well as working with others to show you can have $0 and still impact change in your community. She also believes in empowering children and youth to be leaders even at their ages by offering them opportunities to volunteer and lead within her organization. She has done all of this while in the middle of the adoption of her two youngest children Paislynn & Blake-Lee. She says that her children are the reason she keeps going. They deserve the best future and community possible. Finally, Amber attributes her late husband, children, parents, best friends, board and this community for her current and future success.

Gregory Rodriguez

Gregory Moncivais Rodriguez was born October 18, 1943, in Bryan, Texas to Paul L. and Consuelo M. Rodriguez. Gregory’s grandfather, Manuel, was the first Mexican to settle in Bryan. From an early age, civic pride and a strong sense of obligation to assist other immigrants was instilled in Greg, and he grew to appreciate culture, music, religion, political activism and service to others.

Greg attended Bowie Elementary school, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1962. He attended Allen Academy Junior College on a baseball scholarship and earned an Associates Degree in 1964. Gregory’s golden voice and ability to speak English and Spanish led to him to seamlessly call baseball games, “MC” weddings, and auctioneer. Yet Greg noticed that local broadcasting excluded Spanish-speaking members of the community.

On June 21, 1966, when only a few Spanish radio programs existed state-wide, Greg approached then-owner of WTAW, Bill Watkins, offering to host a weekend Spanish program. If Greg could secure sponsors to support the show, he could begin. Within one week, Greg founded the first Spanish-radio program in the Brazos Valley and spent 11 years at WTAW before moving for several more years to KAGC radio. He was then invited by Joe Lee Walker to start a Spanish program on urban contemporary radio K94 in Hearne, Texas, and in 1991, Greg became part owner of radio station KBMA, Radio La Fabulosa 99.5 FM in Bryan, Texas.

Over decades on the radio, Greg implemented the values learned in childhood by reporting news/events in Spanish and connecting them to the Spanish-speaking community. Resulting, Greg’s broadcasts gained the interest, loyalty and ingenuity of our communities’ newest, Spanish-speaking members and weaved listener’s familiarities with local events. He read obituaries on the air, prayed, and played great Spanish music from all genres. Soon, he was known as “El Amigo del Pueblo,” or “The Town’s Friend.” In 2008, he was named “Radio Personality of the Year,” by Radio Link Magazine.

Greg’s sons, James and Joseph Rodriguez, are attorneys serving B/CS and surrounding communities. He has 6 grandchildren. Public service includes Bryan City Councilman, District 1 and Mayor Pro Tem, lifetime membership of the B/CS Chamber, Board Member for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Past Chairman of Fiestas Patrias Scholarship Committee, and lifetime membership of the American GI Forum. He is a lifetime member of Santa Teresa Catholic Church, the Bryan Jaycees, LULAC, the Black and White Ball, and is a founding and active officer of The Hispanic Forum of B/CS.

Dora Cruzan

Dora Cruzan was born and raised in Bryan, Texas. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1973 and attended Texas A&M University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction in 1977. Ms. Cruzan began her professional career in 1978 with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as a Child Protective Services Case Worker and then became a Foster Home Developer. She relocated several times and continued her career in social services in Texas, Pennsylvania and California before returning to Bryan/College Station where she continued her career with Texas DFPS and worked for an additional 14 years. Ms. Cruzan retired from State employment with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services with a total of 21 years of service.

Ms. Cruzan also worked as a parent educator with Project Unity in a home-based parenting program to prevent child abuse and neglect and connected parents with local resources, such as Habitat for Humanity. Ms. Cruzan has served the B/CS community as an election worker for numerous years and currently serves as a Voter Registrar. Ms. Cruzan has volunteered with numerous community organizations and her church throughout her lifetime. While in high school, she volunteered with the Head Start Program that was offered during the summer months before it became a school year program. She was active in her church youth group and choir, serving as treasurer and organized fundraisers to help send youth group members to summer camp in Kerrville, Texas.

Since retirement, Ms. Cruzan continues to volunteer in several community organizations and at A&M United Methodist Church. She is currently serving as President of the Amigos of the Brazos Valley, a 501C non-profit organization that offers monthly programs and luncheons for Senior Citizens in the Brazos Valley. The mission of the Amigos is to provide social, educational, health and community resources for local Senior Citizens. The Amigos continue to advocate for the establishment of Community Senior Center in Bryan. The Amigos assisted Brazos Valley citizens during the Covid pandemic and helped to obtain registration for the Covid vaccine when it became available to its members along with all community residents that were eligible. Finally, Ms. Cruzan serves a volunteer with the Mobile Food Pantry held at the Boys and Girls Club on a monthly basis as a bilingual intake registrar.

Leslie Davis

Leslie K. Davis is the daughter of Joe Cooks Jr. and the late Tracey Pittman Cooks. She graduated from Hearne High School and received her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix. Leslie is an Administrative Assistant at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and works for the Workforce Board. She is the Founder and President of A Reason to Dream, which is a non-profit youth organization. Leslie devotes her time to her non-profit youth organization A Reason to Dream, where she and her team have provided children in the Brazos Valley Region an opportunity to showcase new skills and interests through the organization.

A Reason to Dream’s mission is to promote healthier life skills, improve education skills and build character in young people to help them sustain a successful life. The organization has impacted over 300 kids by providing educational opportunities, teaching the importance of setting goals, and aiding kids to dream big.

Leslie has always had a passion to serve the welfare of others. Growing up as a child she watched as others cared for her mom who lost her battle with ovarian cancer when Leslie was only 10 years old. As Leslie grew older, she found peace and the strength to allow her mother’s legacy to live on through her. Her mother instilled in her the beauty and admiration to be someone who could help change the world around her. Leslie is also a team member of I Heart Hearne, whose goal is to bring love and unity through community events.

When Leslie isn’t working, she enjoys spending family time with her husband Christopher Davis and their 4 daughters. In her spare time Leslie enjoys writing. She is one of the Co-authors of “Impact of Influence” Volume 6, written by Chip Baker and other powerful influencers. This publication is set to be released April 15, 2023.

Leslie’s favorite scripture is: For with God nothing shall be impossible Luke 1:37 (KJV)

Norma Faye Mason

A native of Anderson, Texas, Norma Mason is an only child, and after the death of her biological mother at 11-years-old and her biological father several years later, God blessed her to be a product of a multi-family line of which she is proud to be a part of and cherishes. These experiences and connections have certainly helped to shape the woman she is today.

Norma Mason is a 1980 graduate of Prairie View A&M University earning a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree. With compassion, empathy for the human condition, and predestined life circumstances, Norma began a career in nursing as a registered nurse. During her 42-year nursing career, Norma worked throughout the Brazos Valley while using her God given talent to help others. She would eventually find her passion in correctional nursing, working as a staff nurse, and later advancing to a nurse manager for three (3) prison facilities in the Brazos Valley for 34 years. Norma’s has always felt the necessity to give back to her entire community. She is a volunteer for Impacting Millennial People According to Christ’s Teachings (IMPACT)—a positive youth development and discipling 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization. IMPACT provides food, transportation, spiritual, educational, career, and practical life instruction to economically disadvantaged youth in Navasota, Tx. Norma is motivated by its motto, based on Philippians 4:13 (NIV), “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, and embraces its slogan “Impacting lives from cradle to career and beyond.”

Norma is active part of the Navasota Citywide Mission which sponsors fifth Sunday fellowships, the annual MLK parade and celebration, youth summits and other youth events, senior citizen’s events, an annual Thanksgiving Feast, and events that coordinate nursing home visits, with care packages, for caregivers and residents. CWM’s aim is to glorify God, build the Body of Christ, and serve the community.

Norma uses her personal time to work with young adults to offer guidance and encouragement. Through her dutiful work, she is able to help them obtain IDs, complete job, housing, and daycare applications, assist with educational opportunities and provide transportation as needed. In the same way, she assists the elderly with household chores, bill payment, transportation, and wellness checks as she chooses to use her God-given gifts and resources to be a blessing to others within Brazos Valley.

Her kindness, compassion and devotion are unmatched. She is a servant and strives to make positive change in the lives of others in every way. She does not thrive on recognition and prefers to remain anonymous for her works. Her personal witness is, “If I can help somebody as I travel along the way, then my living shall not be in vain.” One of her favorite scriptures is, “Let someone else praise you, not your own mouth- a stranger, not your own lips” (Prov. 27:2). Family is especially important to Norma as her family lineage includes a son, daughter in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, surrogate mother, siblings, godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to name. In addition to her biological family, she has been immensely blessed with spiritual family as she is an active member of Dominion City Church of Navasota, TX where Shan E. Davis serves as her pastor and founder. Norma Mason loves her community and she is loved by her community.

Edward & Sandra Udell

Mr. Edward George Udell, Sr. is a community consultant, grant writer, and global missions ecclesiastical church leader. Ed Udell has been invited to Washington, D.C., recognized for his work with challenged young people in Ft. Worth, Texas; served as a volunteer advisor to two California senators; and brought improvements into the former Black Panther community in Oakland, California. Mr. Udell’s ideas for helping have caused him to quietly follow the work of his mother and her father, focusing on the next generation.

Before visiting College Station over several years before helping to keep the doors open of the church mission, New Victory Temple Church in 2016, Mr. Udell worked in several industries, including acting, as a Buffalo Soldier re-enactor, motivational speaker, and is also as a Diversity Scholar with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In that role, he is helping several groups in Brazos Velley. He is a now a Pastor Emeritus and Global Missions director after training his TAMU engineering son-in-law grad, and TAMU engineering grad daughter to pastor. He is also advising African American churches about funding for their historic churches and helping organizations with proposal development and grant writing.

Mr. Udell served in the Navy, and has been married to Sandra Kay Buford Udell, a retired teacher, since 1965. They have 5 children, fifteen grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He received a B.A. in Christian Education & Psychology, and a M.ED. in Education Administration & Counseling from Whitworth (Presbyterian) University; a M.S. in Science of Leadership from Grand Canyon University; an honorary doctorate from Bell Grove Theological Seminary; over sixty units toward a doctorate in Organizational Development; and other certificates and diplomas.

Sandra was born in San Antonio; daughter of Army parents, James Burford from Calvert, and Willie B. Johnson (Burford-Vaughns) from Gonzales; traveled to Germany, England, Japan, several American states, spending many years in Washington, California, and Texas.

She began her career in nursing, but stitched over to education, teaching and directing in child care, elementary, high school, and private schools; worked in Washington State University, worked as an urban missionary, and in several companies.Retired early due to a serious health crisis, and devoted her life helping her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is a member of New Victory Temple in College Station where she helps as church announcer and does tutoring in the community.

Barbara Henley Walker

Barbara Henley Walker was born and raised in the small rural city of Navasota, Texas. She has always had a connection to her to her community due to her parents involvement in their community as civic leaders, business owners, and their Christian dedication. Their work in the community inspired strong work ethics, determination, and commitment in Barbara.

Barbara graduated in 1978 from Navasota High School. She then pursued a degree from University of Houston, and Prairie View University but decided to become the business owner/ operator of A Head of Style Hair Salon. She has owned that business for the pass forty-one years. She became a Texas Realtor obtaining a license in 2007. Barbara is an active member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Navasota.

Being in service-related occupations for over forty years what people want, need, and deserve has always been important to her. In 2011 she decided to run for the office of county commissioner to be a voice for her community and to encourage others have a seat at the table for the change they want to see in their world. That yearning was instilled in her by local civic leaders and awareness organizations that has paved the path for her generation, whom she felt had dropped the torch.

Barbara was elected as Grimes County Commissioner Precinct 3 in 2012. For the past ten years she has had the privilege and honor to serve representing all the residents of Grimes County. Her experience working in the political realm has taught Barbara to hold the public’s interest close to heart. County government has a direct impact on our daily lives and its leadership should reflect the values and priorities of the citizens it serves. She has worked diligently and collaboratively with her community to move our government and communities forward.

Over the years, Barbara has championed health care issues, economic, and educational issues. Barbara has worked with and served on numerous boards. The overall welfare and safety of the community has been one of her priorities while working as liaison with our local health resource center and hospital, TAMU School of Public Health, the Episcopal Health Foundation to improve the overall wellness of our communities. She served on the Board of Directors Brazos Valley Council of Governments for four years and continues to serve on their Solid Waste Advisory Committee. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Counties Unemployment Compensation Fund, and treasure of the Texas Association of Black County Commissioners. Barbara’s greatest aspiration is to continue to work with and for her community. Her objective is to work collaboratively with our cities, local schools and colleges, workforce and employers to provide quality long term job opportunities for our students, young adults, and at-risk youth. One of Barbara’s greatest aspirations is to continue to help wherever and whoever serving our changing communities and world.

Rhonda Watson

Rhonda Watson is a Texas native who grew up in the rural community of Needville. She studied Radio, Television and Film at Sam Houston. Her early communications career was in San Antonio before moving to the Pacific Northwest. She secured a position as an engineer, producer, writer and on-air talent at KING-TV, the NBC affiliate in Seattle, WA. While working at KING she produced and hosted the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “An Evening of Stars”. After leaving broadcast television to have more time with her family, she accepted a fund development and public relations position with UNCF and continued professional commercial acting. She’s been in the nonprofit sector since 2001 holding leadership roles with Social Justice Fund Northwest, Seattle African American Comfort Program, and as a nonprofit consultant with The Collins Group.

In 2008 she and her husband, Dr. Robert Alaniz, PhD, moved back home to Texas. Robert grew up in San Antonio and has three generations of Aggies in his family. He received his undergraduate degree in Microbiology at TAMU. Later, he was accepted into the PhD program at the University of Washington, earned his PhD in Immunology, and took at position at TAMU Health Science Center as faculty. Rhonda started her nonprofit career in the BCS community at Hospice Brazos Valley where she remained for 12 years leading marketing, outreach, patient education and admissions. On February 1, 2021, Rhonda accepted the position of CEO at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley leading the mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Robert and Rhonda have two sons. Amado Alaniz graduated from NYU May 2022 with his BA from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. Kwame Alaniz is completing his second quarter at University of Oregon. There are also three sassy rescued cats who totally understand they are family members, Whisker, Rico and Latte.

Bios courtesy of the Brazos Valley African American Museum