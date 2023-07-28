CAVALRY COURT’S SUMMER LIVE MUSIC SERIES RETURNS

Cavalry Court, the boutique, motor court-inspired hotel in the heart of College Station, invites locals and travelers alike to enjoy the deep roots of Texas music all summer long with the return of its annual Summer Live Music Series.

With a robust lineup of live performances each week, the series kicks off on July 8 and will take place every Saturday evening through August 26. Located in the heart of College Station’s bustling Century Square entertainment district, Cavalry Court’s Summer Live Music Series offers guests a place to gather and reconnect in a uniquely Texan setting.

“The Summer Live Music Series is our team’s favorite time of the year,” said Lydia Godfrey, director of sales and marketing of Cavalry Court. “It’s always wonderful to see hotel guests and locals come out to enjoy Texas musicians and our beautiful property. Whether they’re lounging in the lawn or dusting off their dancing shoes, the summer series is always a good time.”

LET THE MUSIC PLAY

This year, Cavalry Court has top Texas acts lined up for an incredible series of live performances including West Texas Exiles, Dale Watson, Taylor Brandon, and The Derailers. The series is free to attend and open to guests of all ages with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. every Saturday until 10:30 p.m. The full line up is available to view HERE.

Music lovers can grab a spot under the twinkling lights of Cavalry Court’s pavilion, lounge fireside in the courtyard or rent a poolside cabana. This year Cavalry Court is adding an exciting twist to its traditional series with the introduction of the Courtyard Cookout. Chefs from on-site eatery, The Canteen Bar & Grill, will be poolside starting at 1 p.m. each Saturday grilling up a menu of summertime favorites for guest to enjoy all day long.

“We’re excited to elevate this year’s Summer Live Music Series with the addition of the Courtyard Cookout,” said George Tays, general manager of Cavalry Court. “We wanted guests to feel like they’re in their own backyard with great food, live music and good times sitting poolside.”

For more information about Valencia Hotel Groups’ live music program and portfolio of Texas properties, visit https://www.valenciahotelgroup.com/live-music.htm

Courtesy of Calvary Court