New classes at DEGALLERY

DEGALLERY Art Studio & Gallery located in Bryan released their fall 2023 and spring 2024 class schedule, with lessons for all age groups. Regularly occurring classes are listed below, along with age suggestions and pricing. All classes are $35 unless otherwise specified.

New schedule beginning Aug. 14, 2023, ending May 25, 2024:

Teen Art Monday 1:30 - 3 p.m. $15/class or $60/month (Ages 11-17)

Beginner’s Drawing & Painting Class Monday 6 - 8 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Open studio and Step by Step Monday 6 - 8 p.m. $40/class (Ages 14+)

Drawing Class Tuesday 10 - 11:30 a.m. (Ages 12+)

Landscape Drawing Tuesdays 10 - 11:30 a.m. (Ages 18+)

Soft Pastel Tuesday 10 - 11:30 a.m. (Ages 12+)

Figure Drawing Tuesday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Portrait Drawing Tuesday 11:30am to 1 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Young Talents Tuesday 4 - 4:45 p.m. $25/class or $75/month (Ages 4-7)

Artists Tuesday 5 - 6 p.m. $30/class or $85/month (Ages 7-17)

Acrylic Painting Tuesday 6 - 7:30 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Beginner’s Oil Painting Tuesday 6 - 7:30 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Floral Painting Tuesday 6 - 7:30 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Beginner’s Drawing and Painting Class Wednesday 1 - 3 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Open Studio and Step by Step Wednesday 1 - 3 p.m. $40/class (Ages 14+)

Intermediate Watercolor Wednesday 6:30 - 8 p.m. $140/month or $35/class (Ages 18+)

Artists Thursday 2 - 3 p.m. $10/class or $40/month (Ages 7-17)

Young Talents Thursday 4 - 4:45 p.m. (Ages 4-7)

Teen Arts Thursday 5 - 6:30 p.m. $95/month or $35/class (Ages 11-17)

Acrylic Painting Friday 2:30 - 4 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Beginner Watercolor Friday 2:30 - 4 p.m. (Ages 18+)

Drawing Class Friday 2:30 - 4 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Soft Pastel Class Friday 2:30 - 4 p.m. (Ages 12+)

Artists Friday 4:15 - 5:15 p.m. $30/class or $85/month (Ages 7-17)

Fashion Design Friday 5 - 6 p.m. $140/month (Ages 8-16)

Young Talents Friday 5:15 - 6 p.m. $75/month or $25/class (Ages 4-7)

Cartoon & Anime Drawing Friday 6 - 7 p.m. $25/class or $85/month (Ages 8-16)

Magic Fingers Saturday 9:15 - 9:45 a.m. $20/class or $60/month (Ages 2.5-4)

Young Talents Saturday 10 - 10:45 a.m. $25/class or $75/month (Ages 4-7)

Artists Saturday 10 - 11 a.m. $30/class or $85/month (Ages 7-17)

Figure Sculpture Saturday 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $37/class or $145/month (Ages 12+)

Teen Art Saturday 11am-12:30pm $35/class or $95/month (Ages 11-17)

Beginner’s Drawing & Painting Class Saturday 1 - 3 p.m. $40/class (Ages 12+)

Open Studio and Step by Step Saturday 1 - 3 p.m. $40/class (Ages 14+)

Upcoming Workshops:

“Capturing the Light in your Landscapes” Workshop with awards winner artist Al Slavin Aug. 21 - Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., tickets for $350.