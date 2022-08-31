Blues Around Bryan with Hullabaloo Blue Fest Labor Day Weekend

Destination Bryan announces the Hullabaloo Blues Fest is returning even bigger & better for its second year! Hotels, bars, and restaurants around Bryan will feature blues artists throughout the Labor Day weekend, capped off with an evening of family fun, food trucks, and the Keeshea Pratt Band on the stage at Lake Walk on Sunday, September 4.

Hullabaloo Blues Fest is sponsored by Clements Guitars and part of a full schedule of events and activities taking place in Bryan this Labor Day weekend.

The full weekend line up includes the following acts:

Friday, Sept. 2

Randy Pavlock at Hilton Garden Inn starting at 6 p.m.

Daniel Ballantyne at Best Western Premiere starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Brazos Blues Band at Blackwater Draw starting at 5 p.m.

Karl Rehn at Vino Boheme starting at 7 p.m.

Nash Daniels, Vintage Ramekins & Ace Carlson at The 101 starting at 9 p.m.

Oliver Penn at Hershel's Bar starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Oliver Penn at the Lake Walk Pavilion starting at 6 p.m.

Keeshea Pratt Band at the Lake Walk Pavilion starting at 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

- Randy Pavlock at The Village Café starting at 11 a.m.

"We're extremely excited to be expanding on Hullabaloo Blue Fest this year by incorporating so many of our local venues in the Blues Around Bryan initiative.” said Amanda Kile, Tourism Events Coordinator of Destination Bryan. “It's going to be a great weekend celebrating Blues music all over Bryan and concluding with our main event at the Lake Walk stage on Sunday!"

Other weekend activities include First Friday, Aggie Football and more. For a full list of Labor Day weekend activities check out the Destination Bryan community calendar.

The evening will also feature food trucks, including: Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ, Taco Boss, and Sno Monkey as well as a wine and beer bar. This is an outdoor event, and lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.

Information Courtesy of Destination Bryan