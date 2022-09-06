Boonville Days returns to the Brazos Valley on October 1

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on October 1 for the 17th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days! As part of the festival, runners and walkers of all ages are invited to join in the 14th annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K Race at 7:30 a.m. starting at the Brazos Center. Or choose to walk or run in the Virtual Buffalo Stampede open from October 1 - January 1, 2023. After the race, the entire family can enjoy other fun activities at this free heritage festival.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., learn about Brazos County's pioneer history: visit with characters in period costumer, enjoy cowboys, re-enactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe demonstrations of frontier skills and trades including flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, wood carving, and blacksmithing. This is a family-friendly event so there will be free pony rides, train rides, and other fun activities for children. The Museum and Boonville Heritage Park will be open free with exhibits and more to enjoy.

Visitors can also savor delicious cowboy lunches prepared by authentic Chuck Wagons teams! Wagon teams in period dress costumes complete set on Friday and cook and serves lunches at noon on Saturday. Lunch tickers for the Chuck Wagon noon meal will be pre-sold at the Museum for $20 (includes bottled water, chicken fried steak, beans, potatoes, corn bread or biscuit, and cobbler). Tickers go on sale September 6! Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band will be back to perform great old time cowboy music in the Chuck Wagon area.

Guests can also visit Boonville Heritage Park, a unique local heritage site just a mile from the Museum. Once there, visitors may view a restored and furnished 19th century dogtrot cabin, replica buildings of the Boonville Court House, a smoke house, the Masonic lodge and other re-enactors and booths.

This event was made possible in part through Eugene Edge III Charitable Trust, Wakefield Foundation, Twin City Properties, Brazos County Historical Commission and Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

For more information about race registration, chuck wagon lunch tickets, volunteer opportunies, or this event call 979.776.2195, visit the Museum's website at brazosvalleymuseum.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

The Museum, located in the Brazos Center, is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission frees are: $5 for adults; $4 for students, seniors and children; and free for children under 3 and Museum members.

Information Courtesy of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History