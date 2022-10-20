Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off main weekend of events

The annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues this weekend, October 21-23, with the main rodeo events, along with livestock competitions, entertainment and carnival.

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo showcases agriculture, education, and youth to enhance our Texas culture and has become a staple event of the region. Spectators can expect a weekend of action packed events from the rodeo events including, bull riding, team roping, barrel racing, and mutton bustin’ to livestock show and carnival. The fair will also include educational agricultural & animal exhibits, shopping and live music. This year’s entertainment line-up includes the following performers:

Aaron Watson on Friday, October 21

Mark Chesnutt on Saturday, October 22

Los Viejones De Linares with opener Los Ligaditos on Sunday, October 23

All three concerts will take place in the evenings after the rodeo performances on the KORA Main Stage.

“The 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is already proving to be bigger than ever” stated Fiona Meyer, Senior Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. ”We saw great crowds this past weekend at the car show and tractor pull as well as the new events including the BBQ cook-off. The main weekend is one you don’t want to miss with bigger concerts to make this a unique multi-day event the entire Brazos Valley can enjoy. We are excited to offer so much at an affordable price as we encourage individuals and families to attend and enjoy the experience”

Outside of the main rodeo events and live music, attendees can also go to the carnival, watch Twiggy the water skiing squirrel, the Sea Lion Splash Show & pig races, learn more about the agriculture industry, and enjoy delicious fair food.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. General admission includes access to the fairgrounds, attendance to the rodeo performances and concerts. Carnival passes can also be purchased in advance or at the event.

First time attending the Fair & Rodeo? Visit the Destination Bryan Rodeo Guide to learn more about what to eat, see and do while at the rodeo.

Courtesy of Destination Bryan