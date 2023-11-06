Christmas Creativity:Brenham Holiday Art Walk offers creative way for community members to showcase talents

The streets of Downtown Brenham will soon be filled with community members and visitors alike looking for the perfect stocking stuffers and gifts for under the tree. While shopping, these patrons will be able to take in beautiful artwork in this year's Main Street Brenham Holiday Art Walk.

Similar to the community’s Spring Egg Art Walk, the second annual Holiday Art Walk invites the community to showcase their artistic talents by decorating a provided wooden wreath cut-out to display in Downtown Brenham. Main Street Brenham invites the entire community to get involved and encourages all businesses, clubs, classrooms, individuals and families to participate in this year’s event, manager Leigh Linden says.

Last year’s event had participants creating gift artworks and the competition saw many entrants across both the student and adult categories.

Interested participants for the 2023 contest should enter on the City of Brenham website before Friday, Nov. 10 to secure their wreath. Upon receiving their wooden wreath cutouts, participants are encouraged to find creative ways to make their wreath their own including painting, attaching festive elements and naming their piece.

After completion, the wreaths will be placed in a designated area in Downtown Brenham, where the community will be invited to vote for their favorites and will help crown the winners in two categories: Best of Show Adult and Best of Show Student.

The entry deadline for the Main Street Brenham Holiday Art Walk is Friday, Nov. 10 and winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 18. To learn more or to enter, visit jingle.cityofbrenham.org.