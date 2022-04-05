Come on down to the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair this Saturday, April 9

× Expand Brian Jones

Destination Bryan is pleased to announce that more than 40 regional and international artists and craftsmen will exhibit paintings, jewelry, pottery, and more at the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on W. 26th Street between Main Street and Parker Avenue. The Art Fair has taken place for over a decade in Downtown Bryan, and is also a featured event during Texas A&M's Family Weekend.

The highlight of the day will be mural artist, Anat Ronen, from Houston. Anat will create an interactive 3D mural in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church parking lot off 26th Street. You can observe her bringing the mural to life and then have the opportunity to take photos with the 3D mural.

In addition to live art demonstrations, there will be steamroller printmaking sponsored by Redtail Rentals in the alley located next to The Village Cafe, live music at the Acoustic Cafe in front of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, live performances and educational demonstrations on the Educational Stage sponsored by T-Mobile in front of Corner of Time Antiques, free kids craft activities, and more!

Back again this year is the Budding Artist Tent sponsored by The Frame Gallery. The Budding Artist tent will feature local artists from the Brazos Valley. This tent will be located on Bryan Avenue in front of The Frame Gallery.

Live acoustic music will provide entertainment for art fair attendees throughout the day featuring local singer songwriters, including Joey McGee. Attendees can also grab a bite to eat or go shopping at one of the many Downtown Bryan businesses.

Admission is free and participants are encouraged to spend the day and experience all that Downtown Bryan has to offer. As a recognized Texas Cultural District, Downtown Bryan actively fosters the arts and culture. This fair continues to build on that by inviting local and regional artists to support the rebirth that is occurring downtown.

Along with the Downtown Street & Art Fair, there are many other community organizations hosting events the weekend of April 8-10. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting their annual Wildflower Day at Boonville Heritage Park, the City of Bryan’s Blue Bunny Easter Egg Hunt, the Annual Easter Celebration at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, and the Maroon & White Night Game at Kyle Field. See a full list of activities on the Texas A&M Family Weekend’s website.

Downtown Bryan businesses will also be open on Sunday, April 10 to shop and dine before visitors head home for the weekend. Those retail businesses include: The Frame Gallery, Savage Diva, Corner of Time Antiques, Itza Bip, and Brazos Glassworks. Restaurants that are open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner include: 3rd on Main, All the King's Men, Blackwater Draw Brewery, Casa Rodriguez, Cilantro Mexican Grill, Harvest Coffee Bar, KinderHill Brew Lab, Proudest Monkey, Polite Coffee, Ronin, Rx Pizza, Vino Boheme, The 101, and The Village Cafe.

