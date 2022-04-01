2022 Chilifest Music Festival

What began as a humble chili cook-off in 1991 has since evolved into one of the most anticipated country music events in Texas. This festival regularly draws over 35,000 people each year to Snook, and transforms acres of pasture land into a venue teeming with live music and delicious chili. Participating cook-off teams can win up to $1,000 based on the color, aroma, consistency, taste, and aftertaste based on their 16-ounce sample. This year’s artist line-up includes San Marcos’ Randy Rogers Band, country rock troupe Treaty Oak Revival, and self-proclaimed “Hill-Billy Punk Rock” artist, Koe Wetzel.

2022 Chilifest Music Festival

Friday through Sunday, April 1–3, doors open at noon

Chilifest Festival Grounds, 5575 FM 60, Snook

Tickets start at $60 for one-day general admission.

chilifest.org

6th Annual Find Somebunny to Love

Urgent Animals of Hearne invites the Brazos Valley community to share in some Daisy Dukes BBQ, live music curated by an on-site DJ, and furry friends in need of some love. “Spring is a time of renewal, and these souls need all the good renewal they can get,” says member Deborah Fatheree. The event will feature adoptable cats and dogs, a silent auction to raise funds for vet bills, and a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny himself. Participants can take photos with their own cameras after making a $10 donation to the nonprofit.

6th Annual Find Somebunny to Love

Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 State Highway 6 South, College Station

Parking and admission is free.

robcoshelterpets.wixsite.com.

39th Annual Bluebonnet Festival

One of the best places in Texas to see bluebonnets is Burnet, designated in 1983 as the “Bluebonnet Capital of Texas.” Burnet is home to the annual family-friendly festival of the same name that draws around 30,000 attendees each year. Highlights of the event include a carnival with rides and games, Wienerdog race, children’s bicycle decorating contest, and the Wild West reenactment show, Burnet Gunfighters Shootout at Old Town. In between events, guests can grab a bite at more than 20 food vendors. For shopping, there’s over 200 arts and crafts vendors boasting jewelry, candles, clothing, toys, and more. Other activities include watching the demolition derby and the BlueBonnet Festival Grand Parade.

39th Annual Bluebonnet Festival

Friday through Sunday, April 8–10

Downtown Burnett

Admission is free, with exception of Saturday’s concert; $20 per ticket.

bluebonnetfestival.org

Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair

Calling all art aficionados! From watercolor to pottery to woodwork, this annual fair embraces all things creative, and extends a warm welcome to artists and performers throughout the region. Created in 2010 by a group of downtown Bryan merchants, the event celebrates and showcases art in all its forms and was an integral part of Bryan becoming a Texas Cultural District in 2014. “New this year, the Youth Poetry Contest for local 4-12 graders helps involve local school districts and their students,” says Destination Byran PR manager Abigail Noel. The event also features live music, hands-on art demonstrations, street performers, and artisan vendors lining 26th street.

Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair

Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

26th Street, Bryan

Parking and admission is free.

downtownbryan.com

Wildflower Weekend

Now that it’s spring, wildflowers are blooming throughout the Brazos Valley. In celebration guests are invited to learn about the nature and history of the original site of Boonville. Museum staff will provide arts and crafts supplies for kids to create wildflower art, teach them how to identify some of Texas’ 1,500 wildflower species, and learn about 19th-century living. Vendors with educational booths about botany, gardening, and nature will have activities as well.

Wildflower Weekend

Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boonville Heritage Park, 2421 Boonville Road, Bryan

Parking and admission is free.

brazosvalleymuseum.org

Blue Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt

Time to get out the Easter baskets! The Bryan Parks & Recreation Department and Bryan Police Department are throwing an egg-cellent Easter egg hunt for Bryanites and their little bunnies. The event begins with a light breakfast, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, and a visit from Bryan PD with their vehicles and motorcycles on display. “It’s a free, family event to get the kiddos out and have some fun,” says Gwynne Shillings, Bryan Parks & Recreation event coordinator. At around 10:45 a.m. there will be multiple Easter egg hunts split up by age groups: from zero to 3 years old, 4 to 6 years old, and 7 to 9 years old.

Blue Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9, 9 to 11 a.m.

Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, 5440 N. Texas Avenue, Bryan

Parking and admission is free.

bryantx.gov

2022 Taste of Aggieland

Chow down on tastings and samples at the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s “epicurean extravaganza,” featuring between 30 to 40 local restaurants. From Jason’s Deli’s muffalettas to Le Macaron French Pastries’ bite-sized Parisien cookies, it’s possible to have an entire four-course meal during the event. “It’s a great college date night … and all-you-can-eat tastings from great local restaurants that you may have not tried,” says Jordan Prihoda, BCS Chamber of Commerce business programs manager. Later in the evening, there will be a “Iron Chef”-style culinary cooking competition between area high school culinary programs. Teams will be given a specific protein and an hour to cook before being judged by local celebrity chefs.

2022 Taste of Aggieland

Tuesday, April 12, 5 to 8 p.m.

Brazos County Expo Complex, 5827 Leonard Road, Bryan

$30 for general admission.

bcschamber.org

Birthday Party for the Wolves

Wolves may have been extinct in Texas since the 1940s, but at Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, wolves celebrate another year of life and preservation during their annual birthday bash. The sanctuary was started by Jean LeFevre in 2002 to help and care for mistreated and abandoned wolves, and today, it is home to 13 wolves and wolfdogs. The party will feature bounce houses and face painting for children, Keeper Talks by the wolves’ caretakers, and multiple vendors toting baked goods, homemade items, and more. The wolves won’t be the only ones to have their cake and eat it too! Food trucks, including Chick-Fil-A, will be on-site with good eats available for purchase.

Birthday Party for the Wolves

Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary, 6731 Pavlock Road, Navasota

$14 for adults and children 6 and up; free for children 5 and under.

saintfranciswolfsanctuary.org

Messina Hof Wine & Roses Festival

Stop and smell the roses at this annual festival celebrating Messina Hof’s 38th anniversary. The two-day event kicks off with the Spring Release Wine Dinner, showcasing upcoming products and fan-favorite vintages with a themed dinner. This year’s theme is “Discovering Culinary Design.” A big draw for the festival is the 32nd Annual Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition, where artists design a wine label around a specific prompt. Submitted artwork will be on display during the Spring Release dinner. The fun continues with local vendors like Country Sassy Boutique and Steel Wool, a self-guided Wine and Food Experience, a buffet-style Italian Feast, and the celebrated tradition, the Grape Stomp Competition. Guests can enter the competition online in teams of four and can win custom-labeled wine. The weekend ends with Waggles and Wine, a free opportunity for dog owners and lovers to enjoy some spirits, treats, and fun with their pooch.

Messina Hof Wine & Roses Festival

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan

Tickets start at $27.37; online ticket sales end Apr. 16 for admission and Apr. 22 for grape-stomping competition entries.

messinahof.com

33rd Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival

Feel the rumble of the country’s oldest operating cotton gin at Burton’s 33rd Annual Cotton Gin Festival. The event started in 1990 by Operation Restoration Inc. to help raise funds for the restoration and preservation of the Burton Cotton Gin. “It became an event that put Burton on the map,” says Tynan Shadle, Texas Cotton Gin Museum programs coordinator. Now a well-known attraction, the gin and the festival draws crowds to the small Texas town. The festivities begin with a parade throughout downtown Burton, leading guests to the festival grounds. The event includes 30 to 40 arts and crafts vendors, 12 to 13 food vendors, and three live performances throughout the day. Demonstrators, such as the Brazos Spinners and Weavers Guild, have booths set up for interactive experiences and for the first time since 2019, the festival will host the beloved tractor pull.

33rd Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival

Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas Cotton Gin Museum, 307 N. Main Street, Burton

Parking and admission is free.

texascottonginmuseum.org

Take a Chance on Me

Fans of the Swedish pop band ABBA can sing along to their favorite hits — like “Gimme Gimme Gimme!” “Waterloo,” and “Dancing Queen” — during ABBA The Concert, with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro Marcelo Bussiki, for a one-night-only performance. The tribute band to the ‘70s and ‘80s international sensation, whose more-recent resurgence is due to the “Mamma Mia!” Broadway musical and movies, will be the closest you’ll come to experiencing the original duo-couple that disbanded 40 years ago — unless you catch a plane to London in May for the ABBA Voyage concert slated to bring the foursome together again through the magic of avatars. Sun., April 24 at 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit bvso.org.

Friends of the Library Book Drive

From thrilling mysteries to historical novels to colorful children’s books, Friends of the Bryan + College Station Library System invite the community to sift through thousands of books for their next best read at their annual spring book sale. Attendees can fill a bag for $10 with as many books as they can fit inside, and each additional bag is $5. The proceeds from the sale will benefit Bryan-College Station System Library programs. Sat., April 23 starting at 9 a.m. for members and 10 a.m. for the general public, and Sun., April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St., Bryan. For more information, visit friendsbcs.org.