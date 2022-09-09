Giddy up and get ready for fair season

It’s fair season in the Brazos Valley and there is plenty of entertainment across the area with three fairs ranging from September into late October. From music headliners to rodeos, we dove into all the fairs schedules and have broken down what is offered for guests — we start with Washington Country then take a trip to Waller County before finishing up with the Brazos Valley Fair in Bryan.

Washington County Fair

September 10-17

1305 East Blue Bell Rd, Brenham

Attractions

Heart of America Carnival (offered September 13-17; opens at 6 p.m.)

Petting Zoo (offered September 14-17)

Country Store/County Creations (offered September 14-17)

Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit (offered September 14-17; opens at 10 a.m.)

Craft & Vendor Booths (offered September 14-17; opens at 10 a.m.)

Highlighted Events

Saturday September 10

Prospect Steer & Heifer Show (Barn #3)

Bar B Que Cook-Off (Carnival Area) — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trail Ride — 9:30 a.m.

Washer Tournament (Barn #1) — 11 a.m.

Washington County Fair Parade — 10:30 a.m.

Bean Bag Tournament (Barn #1) — 1 p.m.

Classic Car Show — 2 p.m.

Pet Show (Entertainment Pavilion) — 2 p.m.

Washington County Fair Queen Presentation (Entertainment Pavilion) — 6 p.m.

Bar B Que Cook-Off Awards (Carnival Area) — 6:30 p.m.

Ranch Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Trae Pierce and the T Stones (Event Center) — 8 p.m.

Sunday September 11

Cowboy Church (Entertainment Pavilion) — 9 a.m.

Ag Mechanics Show (Entertainment Pavilion) — 2 p.m.

Bucket Calf Show (Barn #3) — 2 p.m.

Rabbit Sift (Poultry Barn) — 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Country Team Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Barrow Show (Barn #1) — 8 a.m.

Rabbit Show (Poultry Barn) — 8 a.m.

Commercial Steer Grading (Sales Facility) — 9 a.m.

Steer Show (Barn #3) — noon

Lamb Show (Barn #1) — 3 p.m.

Goat Show (Barn #1) — 4:30 p.m.

Little Mr/Miss Contest (Entertainment Pavilion) — 6 p.m.

Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena) — 6:30 p.m.

Junior Mr/Miss Contest (Entertainment Pavilion) — 7 p.m.

Bull Riding Extravaganza (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Jacob Boyd (Entertainment Pavilion) — 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 15 — Senior Citizens Day

Commercial Heifer Pen Show (Barns #1, #2 + #3) — 8 a.m.

Poultry Show (Barn 1) — 8 a.m.

Champion Drive (Barn #1) — 10:30 a.m.

Scramble Heifer Show (Barn #3) — 3 p.m.

Colt Show (Barn #3) — 4 p.m.

Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena) — 6:30 p.m.

CPRA Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Wild Steer Saddling Contest (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Michael Salgado Tejano Night (Entertainment Pavilion) — 9 p.m.

Friday, September 16 — Kid’s Day + Veteran’s Day

Commercial Heifer Halter Show (Barn #3) — 8 a.m.

Junior Livestock Auction (Barn #1) — 1 p.m.

Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena) — 6:30 p.m.

CPRA Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Wild Steer Saddling Contest (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Read Southall Band (Entertainment Pavilion) — 8 p.m.

Entertainment: Flatland Cavalry (Entertainment Pavilion) — 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Livestock Judging Contest — 8 a.m.

Little Wrangler Hay Hauling (Entertainment Pavilion) — 9 a.m.

Youth Country Creations Auction (Event Center) — 10 a.m.

Commercial Steer Auction (Sales Facility) — 1 p.m.

Colt Sale (Sales Facility) — 2 p.m.

Commercial Heifer Sale (Sales Facility) — 2 p.m.

Entertainment: Gary Durrenberger (Food Court) — 5 p.m.

Youth Hay Hauling & Greased Pig Contest (Barn #1) — 6 p.m.

CPRA Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Wild Steer Saddling Contest (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Drew Parker (Entertainment Pavilion) — 8 p.m.

Calf Scramble (Rodeo Arena) — 8:30 p.m.

Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw (Entertainment Pavilion) — 10 p.m.

Waller County Fair

September 24 - October 1

5827 Leonard Road, Bryan

Highlighted Events

Friday, September 23

Commercial Pen of 2 Judging (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Next Generation Open Barrel Exhibitions (Rodeo Arena) — 4 to 6:45 p.m.

Commercial Pen of 2 Awards (Show Barn) — 5 to 6 p.m.

Next Generation Barrel Race (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Welding Competition (Show Barn) — 7 to 11:15 a.m.

Parade (Downtown Hempstead) — 10 a.m. to noon

Next Generation Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mutton Bustin (Rodeo Arena) — 4 to 5 p.m.

Fair Honorees (Rodeo Arena) — 5:15

Announcement of Little Mr. & Miss Waller County — (Edmonds Hall) 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Announcement of Fair Queen & Court (Edmonds Hall) — 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Mandi Powell & Morgan McKay (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Extreme Bull Riding & Bull Fighting (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Ella Langley (Pavilion) — 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Scotty McCreery (Pavilion) — 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, September 25

Next Generation Tie Down Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 10 to 11 a.m.

Bucket Calf Show (Show Barn) — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament: Ladies Division (Pavilion) — 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament: County Division (Pavilion) — 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Bout to Get Western Band (Pavilion) — 2 to 5 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament: Open Division (Pavilion) — 3 to 6 p.m.

Monday, September 26

Waller County Team Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27

Market Goat Show/ Grand Drive/ Showmanship (Show Barn) — 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 5 to 9 p.m.

Lamb Show (Show Barn) — 6 to 8 p.m.

Cowboy Auction (Show Barn) — 6:45 to 7 p.m.

Calf Roping Open Tie Down & Eliminator Challenge (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Breeding Doe Show (Show Barn) — noon to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28

Barnyard Buddies (Show Barn) — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AG Voyage: AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Horse Show/ Judging (Rodeo Arena) — 10 a.m. to noon

Market Rabbit Judging (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon

Fryer Rabbit Show (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon

Rabbit Showmanship (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon

Market Rabbit Winners Announced (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon

Calf Scramble: Herdsmen Judging (Show Barn) — 4 to 6 p.m.

Swine Show (Show Barn) — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 5 to 9 p.m.

Carnival Open (Carnival Grounds) — 6 to 10 p.m.

WPRA Invitational: Ladies Breakaway (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Wes Nixon (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Donice Morace (Pavilion) — 9 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, September 29

Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Senior Citizen Health Fair (Pavilion) — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Turkey Show/ Broiler Show (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon

Glen Templeton (Pavilion) — 10 a.m. to noon

Senior Citizen Brunch (Edmonds Hall) — 11 to 12:30 p.m.

Calf Scramble Show (Show Barn) — 1 to 2 p.m.

Heifer Show/Heifer Showmanship (Show Barn) — 2 to 4 p.m.

AG Voyage: AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 2 to 6 p.m.

Steer Show/ Steer Showmanship (Show Barn) — 5 to 7 p.m.

Carnival Open (Carnival Grounds) — 6 to 11 p.m.

Cowgirl Calvary (Rodeo Arena) — 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

PRCA- Pete Carr Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Wes Nixon (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Donice Morace (Pavilion) — 9 to 11 p.m.

Friday, September 30

PRCA Slack (Rodeo Arena) — 8 to 9 a.m.

Livestock Judging Orientation (Show Barn) — 9 to 10 a.m.

Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Livestock Judging Contest (Show Barn) — 9 to 10 a.m.

Livestock Judging Results (Show Barn) — 9 to 10 a.m.

Creative Living -High Point Awards (Show Barn) — 11 a.m. to noon

Pee Wee Heifer/ Steer Showmanship Contest (Show Barn) — noon to 1 p.m.

Old TImers Showmanship Contest (Show Barn) — noon to 1 p.m.

Carnival (Carnival Grounds) — 1 p.m. to midnight

Calf Scramble Awards Presentation (Pavilion) — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

AG Voyage: AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 3 to 7 p.m.

Heifer & Steer Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 4 to 5 p.m.

Breeding Doe Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 5 to 6 p.m.

Market Goat Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 5 to 6 p.m.

Swine Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 6 to 7 p.m.

Cowgirl Cavalry (Rodeo Arena) — 6:45 to 7:45p.m.

PRCA Pete Carr Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.

David Grace (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Waller County Calf Scramble (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Cody Wayne (Pavilion) — 9 to 10 p.m.

Cory Morrow (Pavilion) — 10:30 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, October 1

PRCA Steer Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 8 to 10 a.m.

Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carnival (Carnival Grounds) — noon to midnight

Junior Livestock Exhibit Auction (Show Barn) — noon to 2 p.m.

AG Voyage:AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 1 to 6 p.m.

Cowgirl Cavalry (Rodeo Arena) — 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

PRCA -Pete Carr Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Jeff Canada Live (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.

Haden Haddock (Pavilion) — 9 to 10 p.m.

Casey Donahew (Pavilion) — 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo

October 14-23

Waller County Fair 21988 FM. 359 Hempstead

Highlighted Events

Friday, October 14

BBQ Cook-off Contest (Brazos County Expo Complex) — 6:15 p.m.