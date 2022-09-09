Giddy up and get ready for fair season

It’s fair season in the Brazos Valley and there is plenty of entertainment across the area with three fairs ranging from September into late October. From music headliners to rodeos, we dove into all the fairs schedules and have broken down what is offered for guests — we start with Washington Country then take a trip to Waller County before finishing up with the Brazos Valley Fair in Bryan.
Washington County Fair
September 10-17
1305 East Blue Bell Rd, Brenham
Attractions
Heart of America Carnival (offered September 13-17; opens at 6 p.m.)
Petting Zoo (offered September 14-17)
Country Store/County Creations (offered September 14-17)
Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit (offered September 14-17; opens at 10 a.m.)
Craft & Vendor Booths (offered September 14-17; opens at 10 a.m.)
Highlighted Events
Saturday September 10
Prospect Steer & Heifer Show (Barn #3)
Bar B Que Cook-Off (Carnival Area) — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trail Ride — 9:30 a.m.
Washer Tournament (Barn #1) — 11 a.m.
Washington County Fair Parade — 10:30 a.m.
Bean Bag Tournament (Barn #1) — 1 p.m.
Classic Car Show — 2 p.m.
Pet Show (Entertainment Pavilion) — 2 p.m.
Washington County Fair Queen Presentation (Entertainment Pavilion) — 6 p.m.
Bar B Que Cook-Off Awards (Carnival Area) — 6:30 p.m.
Ranch Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: Trae Pierce and the T Stones (Event Center) — 8 p.m.
Sunday September 11
Cowboy Church (Entertainment Pavilion) — 9 a.m.
Ag Mechanics Show (Entertainment Pavilion) — 2 p.m.
Bucket Calf Show (Barn #3) — 2 p.m.
Rabbit Sift (Poultry Barn) — 5 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13
Country Team Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 14
Barrow Show (Barn #1) — 8 a.m.
Rabbit Show (Poultry Barn) — 8 a.m.
Commercial Steer Grading (Sales Facility) — 9 a.m.
Steer Show (Barn #3) — noon
Lamb Show (Barn #1) — 3 p.m.
Goat Show (Barn #1) — 4:30 p.m.
Little Mr/Miss Contest (Entertainment Pavilion) — 6 p.m.
Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena) — 6:30 p.m.
Junior Mr/Miss Contest (Entertainment Pavilion) — 7 p.m.
Bull Riding Extravaganza (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: Jacob Boyd (Entertainment Pavilion) — 8 p.m.
Thursday, September 15 — Senior Citizens Day
Commercial Heifer Pen Show (Barns #1, #2 + #3) — 8 a.m.
Poultry Show (Barn 1) — 8 a.m.
Champion Drive (Barn #1) — 10:30 a.m.
Scramble Heifer Show (Barn #3) — 3 p.m.
Colt Show (Barn #3) — 4 p.m.
Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena) — 6:30 p.m.
CPRA Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Wild Steer Saddling Contest (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: Michael Salgado Tejano Night (Entertainment Pavilion) — 9 p.m.
Friday, September 16 — Kid’s Day + Veteran’s Day
Commercial Heifer Halter Show (Barn #3) — 8 a.m.
Junior Livestock Auction (Barn #1) — 1 p.m.
Mutton Bustin’ (Rodeo Arena) — 6:30 p.m.
CPRA Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Wild Steer Saddling Contest (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: Read Southall Band (Entertainment Pavilion) — 8 p.m.
Entertainment: Flatland Cavalry (Entertainment Pavilion) — 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
Livestock Judging Contest — 8 a.m.
Little Wrangler Hay Hauling (Entertainment Pavilion) — 9 a.m.
Youth Country Creations Auction (Event Center) — 10 a.m.
Commercial Steer Auction (Sales Facility) — 1 p.m.
Colt Sale (Sales Facility) — 2 p.m.
Commercial Heifer Sale (Sales Facility) — 2 p.m.
Entertainment: Gary Durrenberger (Food Court) — 5 p.m.
Youth Hay Hauling & Greased Pig Contest (Barn #1) — 6 p.m.
CPRA Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Wild Steer Saddling Contest (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 p.m.
Entertainment: Drew Parker (Entertainment Pavilion) — 8 p.m.
Calf Scramble (Rodeo Arena) — 8:30 p.m.
Roots & Boots: Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw (Entertainment Pavilion) — 10 p.m.
Waller County Fair
September 24 - October 1
5827 Leonard Road, Bryan
Highlighted Events
Friday, September 23
- Commercial Pen of 2 Judging (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Next Generation Open Barrel Exhibitions (Rodeo Arena) — 4 to 6:45 p.m.
- Commercial Pen of 2 Awards (Show Barn) — 5 to 6 p.m.
- Next Generation Barrel Race (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
- Welding Competition (Show Barn) — 7 to 11:15 a.m.
- Parade (Downtown Hempstead) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Next Generation Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mutton Bustin (Rodeo Arena) — 4 to 5 p.m.
- Fair Honorees (Rodeo Arena) — 5:15
- Announcement of Little Mr. & Miss Waller County — (Edmonds Hall) 5:15 to 6 p.m.
- Announcement of Fair Queen & Court (Edmonds Hall) — 5:15 to 6 p.m.
- Mandi Powell & Morgan McKay (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Extreme Bull Riding & Bull Fighting (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 to 9 p.m.
- Ella Langley (Pavilion) — 9 to 10:30 p.m.
- Scotty McCreery (Pavilion) — 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 25
- Next Generation Tie Down Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 10 to 11 a.m.
- Bucket Calf Show (Show Barn) — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Cornhole Tournament: Ladies Division (Pavilion) — 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
- Cornhole Tournament: County Division (Pavilion) — 1 to 3:30 p.m.
- Bout to Get Western Band (Pavilion) — 2 to 5 p.m.
- Cornhole Tournament: Open Division (Pavilion) — 3 to 6 p.m.
Monday, September 26
- Waller County Team Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 27
- Market Goat Show/ Grand Drive/ Showmanship (Show Barn) — 3 to 5:30 p.m.
- Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 5 to 9 p.m.
- Lamb Show (Show Barn) — 6 to 8 p.m.
- Cowboy Auction (Show Barn) — 6:45 to 7 p.m.
- Calf Roping Open Tie Down & Eliminator Challenge (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Breeding Doe Show (Show Barn) — noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, September 28
- Barnyard Buddies (Show Barn) — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- AG Voyage: AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Horse Show/ Judging (Rodeo Arena) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Market Rabbit Judging (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Fryer Rabbit Show (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Rabbit Showmanship (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Market Rabbit Winners Announced (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Calf Scramble: Herdsmen Judging (Show Barn) — 4 to 6 p.m.
- Swine Show (Show Barn) — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 5 to 9 p.m.
- Carnival Open (Carnival Grounds) — 6 to 10 p.m.
- WPRA Invitational: Ladies Breakaway (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Wes Nixon (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Donice Morace (Pavilion) — 9 to 11 p.m.
Thursday, September 29
- Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Senior Citizen Health Fair (Pavilion) — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Turkey Show/ Broiler Show (Show Barn) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Glen Templeton (Pavilion) — 10 a.m. to noon
- Senior Citizen Brunch (Edmonds Hall) — 11 to 12:30 p.m.
- Calf Scramble Show (Show Barn) — 1 to 2 p.m.
- Heifer Show/Heifer Showmanship (Show Barn) — 2 to 4 p.m.
- AG Voyage: AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 2 to 6 p.m.
- Steer Show/ Steer Showmanship (Show Barn) — 5 to 7 p.m.
- Carnival Open (Carnival Grounds) — 6 to 11 p.m.
- Cowgirl Calvary (Rodeo Arena) — 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- PRCA- Pete Carr Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Wes Nixon (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Donice Morace (Pavilion) — 9 to 11 p.m.
Friday, September 30
- PRCA Slack (Rodeo Arena) — 8 to 9 a.m.
- Livestock Judging Orientation (Show Barn) — 9 to 10 a.m.
- Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Livestock Judging Contest (Show Barn) — 9 to 10 a.m.
- Livestock Judging Results (Show Barn) — 9 to 10 a.m.
- Creative Living -High Point Awards (Show Barn) — 11 a.m. to noon
- Pee Wee Heifer/ Steer Showmanship Contest (Show Barn) — noon to 1 p.m.
- Old TImers Showmanship Contest (Show Barn) — noon to 1 p.m.
- Carnival (Carnival Grounds) — 1 p.m. to midnight
- Calf Scramble Awards Presentation (Pavilion) — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- AG Voyage: AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 3 to 7 p.m.
- Heifer & Steer Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 4 to 5 p.m.
- Breeding Doe Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 5 to 6 p.m.
- Market Goat Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 5 to 6 p.m.
- Swine Herdsman Judging (Show Barn) — 6 to 7 p.m.
- Cowgirl Cavalry (Rodeo Arena) — 6:45 to 7:45p.m.
- PRCA Pete Carr Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- David Grace (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Waller County Calf Scramble (Rodeo Arena) — 7:30 to 8 p.m.
- Cody Wayne (Pavilion) — 9 to 10 p.m.
- Cory Morrow (Pavilion) — 10:30 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, October 1
- PRCA Steer Roping (Rodeo Arena) — 8 to 10 a.m.
- Creative Living Exhibit (Barbara Carpenter Bldg.) — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Carnival (Carnival Grounds) — noon to midnight
- Junior Livestock Exhibit Auction (Show Barn) — noon to 2 p.m.
- AG Voyage:AG Education Stations (Committeeman Office) — 1 to 6 p.m.
- Cowgirl Cavalry (Rodeo Arena) — 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.
- PRCA -Pete Carr Pro Rodeo (Rodeo Arena) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Jeff Canada Live (The Wagon Wheel) — 7 to 9 p.m.
- Haden Haddock (Pavilion) — 9 to 10 p.m.
- Casey Donahew (Pavilion) — 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo
October 14-23
Waller County Fair 21988 FM. 359 Hempstead
Highlighted Events
Friday, October 14
BBQ Cook-off Contest (Brazos County Expo Complex) — 6:15 p.m.