Giddy up and get ready!

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off this weekend, October 14-16, with welding, steak cook-off, BBQ cook-off and agrobotics competitions on Friday and Saturday followed by the tractor pull and car show on Sunday. The main rodeo events, along with livestock competitions, entertainment and carnival will take place October 21-23.

New this year is a car show on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Attendees will have the chance to vote on their favorite cars from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. before the tractor pull starts at 2 p.m. This year’s car show will feature eBay Motors “Parts of America” tour which is a twelve-stop road trip to celebrate American car cultures and create the country’s most unique rolling auto show. Along the way they partner with real builders to pick up eight bespoke rides that show what’s possible using parts and accessories from eBay Motors. The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is the only stop that this tour is making in Texas.

“The 2022 event is back and bigger than ever” stated Fiona Meyer, Senior Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo.”The addition of new events including the BBQ cook-off and car show plus added new attractions and bigger concerts during the main Fair weekend continue to make this a unique multi-day event the entire Brazos Valley can enjoy. We are excited to offer so much at an affordable price as we encourage individuals and families to attend and enjoy the experience”

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo showcases agriculture, education, and youth to enhance our Texas culture and has become a staple event of the region. Spectators can expect two weekends of action packed events from the tractor pull to the rodeo events including, bull riding, team roping, barrel racing, and mutton bustin’. The fair will also include the carnival, animal exhibits, shopping and live music.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. General admission includes access to the fairgrounds, attendance to the rodeo performances and concerts. A separate ticket for the tractor pull and car show is available.

First time attending the Fair & Rodeo? Visit the Destination Bryan Rodeo Guide to learn more about what to eat, see and do while at the rodeo.

Information Courtesy of Destination Bryan