Gone Pumpkin Picking: Don't miss out on getting pumpkins from local patches

Grab a basket and find your prized pumpkin! These local pumpkin patches provide a fun option to get in the spirit of fall. Will you carve, decorate or paint your pumpkin?

Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch — September 27 to October 31

Hosted by Habitat for Humanity

Located next to Hillier Funeral Home (2301 E 29th St.), College Station

habitatbcs.org/pumpkin-patch/

Sunday through Friday Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fall is here, and so is pumpkin season! Be sure you carve out some time to visit the Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch with B/CS Habitat. The Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch, located next to Hillier in Bryan, is a much-loved fall destination in our community. Join the fun as we paint pumpkins, play pumpkin tic-tac-toe and take those amazing fall photos! We can’t wait to see you there!!

Pumpkin Patch on Main Street — September 30 to October 31

Located in the corner of Main Street and Hanna Street (619 S. Main), Calvert

calverttx.us.

Sunday through Thursday Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pick a perfect pumpkin from this patch that’s open every day through October on the corner of Main Street and Hanna Street at 619 S. Main Street. The pumpkin patch benefits Calvert's Historic Main Street 501(c)3, a Texas nonprofit.

The Farm Patch Pumpkin Patch — October 1 to October 31

The Farm Patch, Bryan

thefarmpatch.net

Monday through Saturday Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Head down to The Farm Patch for the world famous pumpkin patch featuring pumpkins of all sixes, photo opportunities and the famous corn pit. Take the children to find their perfect pick!

3rd Annual Scarecrow Stroll & Pumpkin Patch — October 3 through November 28

Edge General Store, Bryan

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Scarecrow Stroll & Pumpkin Patch! October 3rd-November 28th! This event is FREE for all attendees and contestants! Featuring a scarecrow contest, pumpkin patch, photo opportunities and much more!