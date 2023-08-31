Hullabaloo Music Festival returns with wide variety of musicians

Community goers can take advantage of this Labor Day weekend in Historic Downtown Bryan, where the third annual Hullabaloo Music Festival is returning this Sunday, September 3.

Destination Bryan has changed the format this year and expanded from one to four venues, which will allow a wide variety of music and more artists the space to share their music. Destination Bryan Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Lina Adams said she is particularly excited for the variety of bands and the option of indoor and outdoor venues. With over 20 performers, the Hullabaloo Music Festival offers a lineup for country and hard rock fans alike.

“You can kind of pick and choose which [performances] you want to go to,” Lina said. “It really can be any experience that they want to make it because we have bands from so many different genres.”

All venues are within walking distance and will be hosting a variety of musical talents to include The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Josh Ward. The Grand Stafford Theater, KinderHill Brew Lab, The Palace Theater and The 101 will have first come, first serve performances starting as early as 1:15 p.m. and will go until 10:30 p.m.

For those looking to get a taste of the local eats and drinks, KinderHill Brew Lab has a wide variety of specialty brews, The 101 serves drinks as well as pub food and several food trucks will also be parked in the area. To get the most out of the day, Lina recommends community members start by planning which bands they want to see to get a better idea of where to start.

“If you start out at one venue, you don't necessarily have to be there the whole time, you can walk to another one,” Lina says. “You can stop at your favorite restaurant downtown along the way, whatever it might be.”

Free street parking will be available in marked spots and when those fill up, the Roy Kelly Parking Garage will offer more space at a small cost. Accessible parking can be found throughout Historic Downtown Bryan as well.

Tickets can be purchased at destinationbryan.com for only $10 per person; tickets allow entrance into all venues and performances. Tickets are limited, and with over 300 sold, fans should purchase tickets before it’s too late.