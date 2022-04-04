Indulge in chocolate delights at Berhardt Winery's 5th Annual Chocolate, Strawberry, and Wine Festival

What could be more intoxicating in the spring than the smell of wildflowers highlighted by the sweet aromas of freshly harvested strawberries and decadent handcrafted chocolates, all while sipping on an aged tannic red wine while your palate aches to put it all together?

If that stirs some deep primordial emotions, then you are in for a special afternoon!

Bernhardt Winery, located in Plantersville, is hosting their 5th Annual Chocolate, Strawberry, and Wine festival on Saturday, April 9 from noon until 6 p.m. The festival features a stroll through five local chocolatier’s booths tasting an assortment of delicate white chocolates, creamy milk chocolates, along with the lively bold tones of dark chocolates, perfectly paired with Bernhardt’s award-winning wines. For your dipping pleasure, an indulgent chocolate fountain with fresh strawberries, fruits, and other delights is included in the adult ticket.

The afternoon is dedicated to all your chocolate, strawberry, and wine cravings. Experience handcrafted delicacies from local chocolatiers, live music throughout the day, train rides, vineyard tours, and shop artisan vendor’s specialties.

The local vendor fair will spotlight locally grown produce including loads of strawberries and artisan products. A wide variety of vendors includes custom, one-of-a–kind furniture, jewelry, paintings, specialty soaps and natural beauty products, cheeses, honey, Texas-made olive oils, and more. Also, food trucks will be on hand with plenty of choices to satisfy your snack, lunch, and dinner needs! The live music, vendor fair, and food trucks will be open to the public at no cost.

Chocolatiers joining the festival this year: Chocolates By Jeanne, who sells gourmet English toffees, dessert sauces, and energy bars. Chocolate Passion, located in Conroe, creates handcrafted truffles from authentic Venezuela Criollo chocolate. MB Chocolatier, a Houston-based and women-owned business that focuses on gourmet handcrafted chocolate truffles using fresh ingredients and no artificial preservatives. Copper Kettle Chocolates showcases a vast assortment of chocolates made onsite, including Almond Toffee, Texas Turtles, creams, truffles, nut clusters, bark, hand-dipped cookies and pretzels, dipped treats, and so much more. Jordan’s Sweet Shoppe, located in The Woodlands, is a candy store that offers a wide variety of chocolates and candies.

As part of the day’s events, there will be a unique wine tasting, available for purchase, in Bernhardt’s barrel room of two of their award-winning Ports, drawn directly from the barrels and paired with chocolate truffles.

General admission for adults includes a commemorative wine glass, five wine tastings divinely paired with chocolates at each chocolatier’s station, a visit to the chocolate fountain, and a train ride through the vineyard. Children tickets for the chocolate fountain and train rides are also available. Advance tickets can be purchased online at bernhardtwinery.com/tc-events/chocolate-strawberry-wine-festival-2022/.

