Kick the Dust Up: Mark your calendars for these upcoming fair and rodeos in the Brazos Valley

Washington County Fair

September 15–23

Hold on to your horse for this one — the Washington County Fair is celebrating its 155th anniversary this season! The fair offers a variety of fun activities available for the whole family with rodeo events like Ranch Rodeo, Country Team Roping and Bull Buck Out, plus there are a plethora of other activities including a carnival, an antique tractor display and even a greased pig contest. Guests can expect to see two new traveling attractions: Robocars and a Strolling Piano, which can both be seen throughout the fairgrounds.

The 2023 entertainment line-up includes the Risky Liver Band on Saturday, September 16, Los Igualados with Los Cazadores del Cerro on Wednesday, September 20, Trae Pierce & the T-Stones on Thursday, September 21, Shane Smith & the Saints with Charlie Robison on Friday, September 22 and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flats with William Beckmann on Saturday, September 23.

Guests receive free admission from September 15 to 19, but will need tickets for September 20 through the 23; tickets can be purchased online in various package deals including season passes for $40 in advance or $50 at the gate and daily tickets ranging from $15 to $25.

1305 E. Blue Bell Road, Brenham

washingtoncofair.com

(979) 836-4112

Burleson County Fair

September 23–30

Come one, come all to the Burleson County Fair featuring a wide variety of livestock exhibitions for young competitors. Guests who have never been are sure to enjoy the Grand Champion Drive celebrating the best of the best in the county. There’s plenty to do for those students who are not involved in livestock including the Ag Mechanics, public speaking and even a pet show, plus those who live in the county can enter the creative living division which includes contests for art, clothing, photography and baked goods.

The 2023 entertainment includes Jamie Jennings Band on Thursday, September 28, Crossroads Band and Shenandoah on Friday, September 29, Black Hawk and Stoney LaRue on Saturday, September 30.

Fair memberships are available through Queen candidates or on the website at $30 each.

905 TX-36, Caldwell

burlesoncountyfair.com

(979) 567-3938

Waller County Fair & Rodeo

September 29 to October 7

With over 75 years of supporting youth in agriculture and livestock, the Waller County Fair & Rodeo is returning to the fairground this year to showcase a variety of competitors in rodeo events, livestock shows and special talents. There is plenty to learn with a number of educational stations put on by Ag Voyage and guests can even see royalty being crowned at the Fair Queen and Mr. and Little Miss Waller County competitions. Be sure to save the date for the parade in Downtown Hempstead on Saturday, September 30.

The 2023 entertainment line-up includes The Lonely Road Band, Kylie Frey and Ian Munsick on Saturday, September 30, Presley Phillips and Brown Sugar band on Thursday, October 5, Brian Sacco, Kendall Shaffer and Glen Templeton on Friday, October 6, and Bout to Git Western Nand, Kate Watson and Aaron Watson on Saturday, October 7.

The fair currently has two different passes online: the Super Pass at $85 ($100 at the gate), which includes admission for all nine days of the fair and unlimited carnival rides, or a Season Pass at $40 ($50 at the gate), which allows you access to all events on the grounds including the rodeo, dances, carnival and animal show. Day passes are only available at the gate.

21988 FM 359, Hempstead

wallercountyfair.org

(979) 826-2825

Austin County Fair

October 6–15

The Austin County Fair & Rodeo is back and ready to celebrate its 96th annual event featuring rodeo events, carnival games and rides, cook offs and various livestock shows and contests. Guests are invited to take in the sights and be a part of what all the fair has to offer, including educational opportunities for students who participate in livestock raising. The fair also hosts an Ag Mechanics Show, which features projects for students across the area.

The 2023 entertainment will include Kevin Robinson and Dos Borrachos on Saturday, October 7, Kin Faux and Coffey Anderson on Thursday, October 12, Wade Bowen and Pat Green on Friday, October 13 and Mike Ryan and Easton Corbin on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets are available in various packages online including advance season passes for $45 or guests can grab them at the gate for $50. Individual day pass tickets are available in advance for $15 or at the gate after 5 p.m. for $25.

1076 East Hill, Bellville

austincountyfair.com

(979) 865-5995

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

October 13–22

The 12th annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is right around the corner and is ready to bring guests a variety of unique opportunities including CPRA rodeo events, delicious Texas carnival food, carnival rides and a sneak peek into Texas agriculture through various exhibits. New to the event this year is the first annual LEGO® contest, allowing competitors to show their creativity by designing a farm-and-ranch-themed creation to display at the fair — and the best part — this content is open to any Texan (details to enter are provided on the website).

Each ticket to the fair includes admission to rodeo excitement including bull riding and barrel racing, entertaining fairway shows with axe throwing and chainsaw racing, Agland Kid Zone, a petting zoo, the hatching baby chicks exhibit and nightly concerts. The 2023 main stage entertainment will include Kolby Cooper on Friday, October 20, T. Graham Brown and headliner Doug Stone on Saturday, October 21 and Pesado on Sunday, October 22.

Tickets are available in various packages online including a two-day tractor pull pass for $30 or a one-day pass to the tractor pull for $20, three days pass for fair festivities for $40 or general admission tickets for $15. Carnival ride passes are also available for purchase at $25.

5827 Leonard Road, Bryan

brazosvalleyfair.com

(979) 821-1450