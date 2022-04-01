Messina Hof hosts 38th Annual Wine and Roses Festival on April 23

What: 38th Annual Messina Hof Wine and Roses Festival

Who: Open to the public, ticket packages begin at $25 and must be purchased in advance. Regular tickets can be purchased on-site at the festival. Purchase tickets here.

When: Saturday, April 23

Where: Messina Hof Estate, Bryan, TX

Located at the Messina Hof Estate in Bryan, Texas, the Messina Hof Wine and Roses Festival will celebrate the 38th anniversary of the budding of the vines and the blooming of the roses. Guests will gather to enjoy wine tasting, live music, local vendors and artisans, wine and food experiences, their famous grape stomp competition, and more! A portion of the proceeds from Wine & Roses benefits the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

The 32nd Annual Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition is the centerpiece for the 38th Annual Wine & Roses Festival on Saturday, April 23. Texas-based artists were encouraged to submit pieces inspired by the theme of “Exploration.” The top 10 artist competition finalists will be on display throughout the weekend, and guests will be able to vote on their favorite to determine the winning artwork that will be featured on a future Messina Hof wine label.

Friday, April 22:

Spring Release Wine Dinner - Their sold out annual dinner will celebrate the art of winemaking as they introduce their new wine releases for the spring. The wine release features newly released wines and vintages, expertly paired with dishes handcrafted by their Chef.

From 7:30-9:00pmBenefitting the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, our Silent Auction will be open throughout the evening for guests to place bids.

Artwork from the Annual Texas Wine Label Competition will also be available for viewing.

If you’re interested in attending a future release dinner, they will be announcing dates for their annual Harvest Grand Finale Gala in the weeks ahead.

Saturday, April 23:

VIP Reception - This special event is open to the Messina Hof VIP Family only.

Wine & Food Experience - Experience award-winning wines and artisanal foods on a self-guided fascinating journey through the world of wine and food pairing – complete with creative tips for crafting your own decadent pairings.

Vendor Fair - Artistic creations and other products from local vendors and artisans will be on-site at the Messina Hof Estate. It will be a perfect day of sipping, shopping, and supporting local businesses!

Grape Stomp Competition - Enter your team of up to 4 people to take part in this celebrated tradition.

Artist Competition Voting - The top 10 Artist Competition finalists will be on display, and guests will be able to vote on their favorite to determine the winning artwork that will be featured on a future Messina Hof wine label.

Italian Feast - The Italian Feast is a buffet-style come-and-go dinner that is held in the Gallery. Guests will receive one wine voucher and one pasta voucher per ticket purchased. However, you can always use your festival tickets to purchase more wine!

Tickets to the Italian Feast are only included in the Ultimate Pass ticket package. Must be pre-purchased.

You can also join on Sunday, April 24th for Waggles & Wine! Bring your four-legged family members out for a fun-filled day at the Bryan estate.

ABOUT MESSINA HOF

Messina Hof Wine Cellars, Inc. is a leader in the establishment of the Texas wine industry and one of the fastest-growing and most award-winning wineries in the state. Established in Texas in 1977, the rich winemaking heritage of the Bonarrigo family dates back six generations to Messina, Sicily. The Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, the Messina Hof Hill Country Winery and Manor Haus Bed and Breakfast in Fredericksburg, the Messina Hof Grapevine Winery in Grapevine, and the Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen outside of Houston are dedicated to producing premier, award-winning wines and offering tourism destinations based on tradition, romance and family.

Courtesy of Messina Hof