Texas Arts and Music Festival announces Tyler Kay as featured muralist

The Texas Arts and Music Festival is excited to announce this year’s featured muralist will be Houston based visual artist, Tyler Kay. The festival, featuring musical performances, live art installations, and a cultural experience unlike any other, will be held in downtown Brenham on October 21 and 22.

“We are honored to have Tyler Kay join us at the Texas Arts and Music Festival this year,” said Brooke Trahan, Texas Arts and Music Festival board of director. “Tyler’s journey of rediscovery through art and her dedication to community engagement align perfectly with our festival’s mission. Her career has taken her all over the world, including Paris this fall, and the new mural will undoubtably inspire and touch the hearts of all who attend.”

Tyler Kay grew up in Cat Spring, Texas, where artistic ability and creativity were evident throughout her childhood. Her artwork can be found on Converse, The City of Houston, The City of Groesbeck, Typhoon Texas Waterpark, and many more.

“I am so excited to be adding a new mural to Downtown Brenham’s growing display! Having grown up in this area makes me even more invested in this festival’s growth and outreach to the local and nearby communities,” said artist Tyler Kay.

The festival will also include a Classic Car Cruise on Saturday evening hosted by the Crazy Katz Car Club.

Music at the main stage begins at 5:00pm with Brenham’s own Nite Moves, and headliner Reverend Horton Heat taking the stage at 7:00pm. All events are free and open to the public.

Texas Arts and Music Festival is a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing a firstclass event for art and music lovers, and raising money for local art programs. The festival has provided support to art programs in Brenham, Burton, and Sealy.

Generous sponsors for this year’s festival include our Stage Sponsor: Dynamic Drains, Mural Sponsor: Visit Brenham, Official Media Sponsor: KWHI/KTEX, Gold Sponsors: Blue Bell Creameries, Brenham National Bank, and Brannon Industrial Group.

For more information about how to get involved and volunteer or become a festival sponsor, please visit texasartandmusicfestival.com or follow Texas Arts and Music Festival on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Courtesy of Jenny Van Dorf