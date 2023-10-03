Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival at Santa’s Wonderland Happening on October 14th

Brazos Valley, Texas. Brazos Valley Lions Clubs and Santa’s Wonderland are making final preparations for the exciting community event to benefit the Texas Lions Camp on October 14th.

The Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival at Santa’s Wonderland will take place on Saturday, October 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a day full of family fun, food, a car show, a raffle, live entertainment and performers as well as a Kids Zone with bounce houses, games, activities and free eye screenings. Free parking is available at Santa’s Wonderland in the Prancer lot. Event lineup:

Live entertainment will take place throughout the day

Car Show 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Awards at 2:45 p.m.

Raffle (Tickets on sale NOW; drawing at 3 p.m. Oct 14, need not be present to win!)

Food trucks and vendors 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free kids’ zone games, bounce houses and activities 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free eye screening for children

Veteran organizations and nonprofit booths

Vendor booths

Since the first campers arrived in 1953, the Texas Lions Camp has served over 70,000 campers. Texas Lions Camp was founded on the principle that every child deserves a happy childhood. By inviting children to participate in activities they may have otherwise believed out of their reach, Lions hope to help these kiddos improve their self-esteem and step into their calling. TLC's Mission is to provide, without charge, a camp for children with physical disabilities, diabetes, Down’s Syndrome, and cancer. If you are interested in volunteering, contact: Debbie Tibbetts at dtibbetts76@gmail.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tlcfallfest.com/ or email TLCFallFest@lionscamp.com.

Courtesy of Lions Camp Fall Festival