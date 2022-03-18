WorthPoint announces next Treasure Hunt to be at Round Top on Mar. 30

WorthPoint, the world's largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and vintage collectibles, has announced it will host its next Treasure Hunt event on March 30 in Round Top, Texas, to assist collectors and resellers on how to expertly identify and value antique discoveries when hunting for treasure.

“Our Treasure Hunts have been a tradition since 2017 that we’ve held at some of the best antique shows and flea markets across the country. These hunts and our excellent WorthPoint experts have guided local collectors and resellers through exploring incredible antique histories and accurately appraising collectible items,” says Will Seippel, founder and CEO of WorthPoint. “We are excited to continue the tradition and the search for hidden treasures with the Round Top community at the Marburger Farm Antique Show.”

Antique enthusiasts looking to join the Treasure Hunt activities in Round Top will meet on Wednesday, Mar. 30, the second day of Marburger Farm’s five-day antique show, to enjoy a morning of shopping and thrilling discoveries at one of the top antique shows in the world.

At 9 a.m., participants will meet at the front entrance of the antique show on South State Highway to receive a free entry ticket, following a morning meet and greet at the WorthPoint booth to kick off the event. As attendees hunt for hidden treasures throughout the day, individuals can regroup at the WorthPoint table with their discoveries to search and value each item through the WorthPoint database. WorthPoint demonstrations will also be available throughout the day, with the event concluding at 2 p.m.

Although the event is free, registration is required due to limited space. The first 50 people to register and attend will receive a limited-edition Treasure Hunt 2022 t-shirt.

WorthPoint Treasure Hunts are hosted by WorthPoint Director of Customer Education and Affiliates Danna Crawford, who has been selling on eBay since 1997 and was awarded a Hall of Fame Award from the global online marketplace.

“There are endless possibilities to what someone may find when treasure hunting and how valuable an item may be,” says Crawford. “WorthPoint has access to a tremendous amount of pricing history and offers tools to assist users in valuing their antiques. Our Treasure Hunt mission is to show collectors and resellers across local communities how they can use WorthPoint to uncover the wealth of their findings.”

To register or learn more about WorthPoint’s Treasure Hunts, visit worthpoint.com/page/treasurehunt.

About WorthPoint Corporation

WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company’s suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery of more than 188,000 identifying maker’s marks, autographs, patterns, symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital library with more than 6,000 books about collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 610 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and has subscribers on six continents.

