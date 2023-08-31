First Friday welcomes both new and familiar friends to First Friday

× Expand Crissy Sayers, co-owner of Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques, prepares special displays for First Friday including these historic photos of the A&M Corps Trip to Austin in the 1960s and Aggie memorabilia. The store also has special merchandise and extended shopping hours during Friday Friday. Photo by Miki Morgan, JOUR 203.

Since its start in 2005, First Friday has become a community of friends — some new and many familiar faces — who gather in Downtown Bryan for an evening of live music, food and family friendly fun.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, everyone from college students to visitors to Bryan-College Station residents will be able to explore the shops and restaurants that line the historic streets. Street closures on Main from 26th to 28th streets will transform the area into a giant stage including the Freestyle Underground Street Dancers near the LaSalle Hotel Courtyard and Aiden Ross playing out front of Carnegie History Center, according to DestinationBryan.com. Fiestas

Frame Gallery owner Missy Barron and her pawsome helpers are ready to welcome old and new friends to the shop that launched the First Friday event back in 2005. Photo by Hannah Morris, JOUR 203. Country, bluegrass and gospel music performed by Steep Hollow Gospel Band will be out front of Catalena Hatters during First Friday. The Catalena family has been manufacturing custom hats in Downtown Bryan since 1983. Photo by Victoria Taylor, JOUR 203 Joe Weeks, assistant manager at Cafe Capri, says First Friday is their second biggest time of the year as a whole, not notes that tables turn over quickly, so a good strategy is to shop, then eat. Photo by Andrew Paredes, JOUR 203. On First Friday, the streets in Downtown Bryan will transform into a stage including jazz music performed by The Jazz Factor in front of Corner of Time Antique Mall at North Bryan and Wm. J. Bryan avenues. Photo by Kaleigh Mazy, JOUR 203.

Patrias Mexicanas will perform at The Palace Theater from 6-9 p.m., and The Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco will perform traditional dances and music starting at 7 p.m. on the steps of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Charity & Friends creates smiles with free face painting and balloon twisting near The LaSalle Courtyard. A full list of attractions are listed on DestinationBryan.com

“I always say First Friday is a great way to bring new people to Bryan,” said Chris Ortegon, special events coordinator for Destination Bryan. “At the end of the day, it’s a way to bring the College Station and Bryan communities together.”

A full list of attractions and special discounts can be found on DestinationBryan.com.

“We have an interactive map for specials at every merchant at First Friday,” said Ortegon.

New this month, Destination Bryan has partnered with Texas A&M to provide a free shuttle from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, said Ortegon.

“We have a shuttle bus that runs from the MSC and drops off at the Roy Kelly parking garage,” said Caden Jones, intern for Destination Bryan. For those coming by car, parking in Roy Kelly garage is free from 4 p.m. to midnight for First Friday.

Foot traffic during First Friday has allowed more businesses to open their doors to new people, said Missy Barron, owner of The Frame Gallery in Downtown Bryan.

“I am always amazed at the number of people that come every First Friday,” said Barron. “That’s what’s been fun – widening the demographic of people who visit.”

Launched by The Frame Gallery founder Greta Watkins in 2005, First Friday has become a night where residents and visitors can take advantage of a welcoming, intimate setting to meet people in the community, noted Barron.

“It’s the people of the community that make this,” said Barron. “Not chains, or big business, but your neighbor.”

Article Courtesy of Hannah Morris, Texas A&M University JOUR 203 Contributor